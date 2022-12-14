Kelly Clarkson Brings Holiday Cheer With ‘Santa Can’t You Hear Me’ on ‘The Voice’ Live Finale [Watch]

Read full article on original website
Brayden Lape’s journey on Season 22 of The Voice came to an end on Tuesday night (Dec. 13), but not before he took the stage one final time to sing with his country coach, Blake Shelton. Together, the two paid tribute to Alan Jackson with a memorable rendition of “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow” from the country legend’s 1990 Here in the Real World album.
Kane Brown teamed up with Blake Shelton during the live finale of Season 22 of The Voice. The two country artists shared the stage for an unforgettable performance of their collaboration, “Different Man,” as part of the star-studded telecast, which aired on Tuesday (Dec. 13) at 8PM ET on NBC.
The Season 22 finale of The Voice is officially here! Five talented finalists are still in the running for the Season 22 crown. They are Team Blake’s Brayden Lape, Bryce Leatherwood and Bodie, Team Camila’s Morgan Myles, and Team Legend's Omar Jose. At this point, Gwen Stefani no longer has a singer vying for the crown, but she did offer her advice and tips to the Top 5 contenders during Monday night's (Dec. 12) two-hour telecast.
Blake Shelton set aside his coaching duties to tackle one of his biggest hits with one of his top contenders on Season 22’s The Voice on Tuesday night (Dec. 13). The longest-running coach with the most wins teamed up with Top 5 finalist Bryce Leatherwood to deliver a high-powered rendition of his 2009 “Hillbilly Bone” smash from his EP of the same name.
The Voice finalist Morgan Myles should have spent this past Friday (Dec. 9) prepping for what might end up being the most important week of her life. Instead, she was mourning her late cousin. “This is the day my cousin actually passed away," she tells Taste of Country, speaking quietly...
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
The youngest member of the McGraw-Hill family is growing up. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated their daughter Audrey's 21st birthday on Tuesday (Dec. 6) with separate posts sharing stories and memories about the youngest of their three girls. McGraw kept things sappy and sentimental in his post, sharing a...
Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, and Bryan's sweet message for his bride on the special day will warm your heart this holiday season. "Happy 16th anniversary love. It is so amazing sharing this life with you," the country star...
Burgeoning singer-songwriter Ian Flanigan has been sober for seven years. His moving track "Devil in My Hands" revisits the complicated mix of emotions he faced at the very beginning of that new path forward. The seasoned musician, songwriter and Season 19 finalist on The Voice is sharing a new live...
All four coaches teamed up to put their voices on a holiday classic during the first edition of the live two-part finale of Season 22’s The Voice on Monday night (Dec. 12). Putting folks into the holiday spirit, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend turned out a memorable and ethereal rendition of "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)."
Blake Shelton may be hanging up his hat on The Voice to focus on his family, but don't count him out musically. The veteran star says he couldn't possibly leave music behind. "Walking away from music, you might as well just poison me or something," he tells People. "That's not something I can go without. I can't help it."
Kelly Clarkson is asking for help to keep away a woman who allegedly keeps showing up to her L.A. home with unwanted gifts. The singer and talk show host has asked for a restraining order against the trespasser. Per TMZ, Huguette Nicole Young has turned up outside Clarkson’s house on...
Watching the audience react to Shania Twain's medley at the 2022 People's Choice Awards was as much fun as seeing the energetic performance on stage. Twain offered a preview of her 2023 Queen of Me Tour with three songs from her catalog, and a new song called "Waking Up Dreaming." "Any Man of Mine" came first, and the pop-cowgirl choreography was reflective of what she's done for decades. Even at age 57 she continues to push boundaries, however.
The Voice has named the winner of Season 22. Bryce Leatherwood of Woodstock, Ga., has been crowned the Season 22 champion. His fate was revealed during the last seconds of the special two-hour finale, which aired live from Universal Studios Hollywood, in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday night (Dec. 13).
Texas native Donice Morace explores the pain of a relationship's final moments in his pure country track "Wait Til I'm Gone," which is exclusively premiering at The Boot today (Dec. 15). The rising talent's latest single presents the final chapter of romance captured through three songs. Released earlier this year,...
Tim McGraw often shares fun and sweet moments with his wife Faith Hill and their three daughters, and in a new post, the singer shared snaps from a Godfather-themed family fun night. The photos find McGraw and his family all decked out in costumes inspired by the mafia film series...
New artists typically don't get duets with superstars until later in their careers. But this didn’t apply to Drake Milligan. On his debut album Dallas/Fort Worth, the 23-year-old managed to turn a spirited Western swing song — which he co-wrote with Brandon Hood and Phil O’Donnell — into a duet with both the Nashville-based Western swing band Time Jumpers and country superstar Vince Gill.
Jennifer Nettles has a new gig as the host of a dating show coming to FOX called Farmer Wants a Wife. The series is based on the British version of the show, produced by Idol and Got Talent's Fremantle Media. Farmer Wants a Wife will premiere in March. According to...
2022 was a huge year for up-and-coming country star Lily Rose: An opening tour slot for Sam Hunt kept her busy, and she was also riding the momentum of being named to the newest class of CMT's Next Women of Country. Through it all, she's been juggling her fast-rising career with planning a wedding to her fiancée Daira Eamon, to whom she got engaged in late 2021.
Yellowstone star Luke Grimes and Chris Stapleton are now record labelmates. The man behind Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone has signed a recording contract with Mercury Nashville ahead of the release of his first solo song on Friday (Dec. 16). An acoustic song called "No Horse to Ride" will be released...
