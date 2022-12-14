ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
103.1 Kickin Country

Kelly Clarkson Brings Holiday Cheer With ‘Santa Can’t You Hear Me’ on ‘The Voice’ Live Finale [Watch]

By Melinda Lorge
103.1 Kickin Country
103.1 Kickin Country
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
103.1 Kickin Country

Blake Shelton + Brayden Lape Pay Tribute to Alan Jackson on ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Finale [Watch]

Brayden Lape’s journey on Season 22 of The Voice came to an end on Tuesday night (Dec. 13), but not before he took the stage one final time to sing with his country coach, Blake Shelton. Together, the two paid tribute to Alan Jackson with a memorable rendition of “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow” from the country legend’s 1990 Here in the Real World album.
103.1 Kickin Country

Top 5 Finalist Brayden Lape Covers Tim McGraw on ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Finale [Watch]

The Season 22 finale of The Voice is officially here! Five talented finalists are still in the running for the Season 22 crown. They are Team Blake’s Brayden Lape, Bryce Leatherwood and Bodie, Team Camila’s Morgan Myles, and Team Legend's Omar Jose. At this point, Gwen Stefani no longer has a singer vying for the crown, but she did offer her advice and tips to the Top 5 contenders during Monday night's (Dec. 12) two-hour telecast.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.1 Kickin Country

The Voice: Blake Shelton, Bryce Leatherwood Bring the Party With ‘Hillbilly Bone’ During Live Finale [Watch]

Blake Shelton set aside his coaching duties to tackle one of his biggest hits with one of his top contenders on Season 22’s The Voice on Tuesday night (Dec. 13). The longest-running coach with the most wins teamed up with Top 5 finalist Bryce Leatherwood to deliver a high-powered rendition of his 2009 “Hillbilly Bone” smash from his EP of the same name.
103.1 Kickin Country

‘The Voice': All Four Coaches Bring Christmas Cheer With Holiday Performance [Watch]

All four coaches teamed up to put their voices on a holiday classic during the first edition of the live two-part finale of Season 22’s The Voice on Monday night (Dec. 12). Putting folks into the holiday spirit, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend turned out a memorable and ethereal rendition of "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)."
103.1 Kickin Country

Sorry, Brad Pitt! Shania Twain Names a New Hunk During 2022 People’s Choice Awards Medley [Watch]

Watching the audience react to Shania Twain's medley at the 2022 People's Choice Awards was as much fun as seeing the energetic performance on stage. Twain offered a preview of her 2023 Queen of Me Tour with three songs from her catalog, and a new song called "Waking Up Dreaming." "Any Man of Mine" came first, and the pop-cowgirl choreography was reflective of what she's done for decades. Even at age 57 she continues to push boundaries, however.
103.1 Kickin Country

‘The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Wins Season 22

The Voice has named the winner of Season 22. Bryce Leatherwood of Woodstock, Ga., has been crowned the Season 22 champion. His fate was revealed during the last seconds of the special two-hour finale, which aired live from Universal Studios Hollywood, in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday night (Dec. 13).
WOODSTOCK, GA
103.1 Kickin Country

Drake Milligan Joins Vince Gill and the Time Jumpers for New Western Swing Duet [Listen]

New artists typically don't get duets with superstars until later in their careers. But this didn’t apply to Drake Milligan. On his debut album Dallas/Fort Worth, the 23-year-old managed to turn a spirited Western swing song — which he co-wrote with Brandon Hood and Phil O’Donnell — into a duet with both the Nashville-based Western swing band Time Jumpers and country superstar Vince Gill.
103.1 Kickin Country

Lily Rose + Fiancee Daira Share a Peek Into Wedding Planning: ‘We’re Gonna Have a Lot of White Claw’

2022 was a huge year for up-and-coming country star Lily Rose: An opening tour slot for Sam Hunt kept her busy, and she was also riding the momentum of being named to the newest class of CMT's Next Women of Country. Through it all, she's been juggling her fast-rising career with planning a wedding to her fiancée Daira Eamon, to whom she got engaged in late 2021.
NASHVILLE, TN
103.1 Kickin Country

103.1 Kickin Country

San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT

103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy