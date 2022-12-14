ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Related
wnynewsnow.com

New York Unveils Cannabis Dispensary Verification Tool

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) — Last week, New York released a state licensed cannabis dispensary verification tool that will be posted in the windows of legally licensed retail dispensaries. Licensed dispensaries are set to begin opening before the end of this year. The state says that the tool will let...
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Major News For Electric Customers In New York State

The snow is getting ready to fly in New York State. Portions of the state that are along the Great Lakes may see a couple feet of snow before this storm is over. The worst part of the storm may have come this week already. The freezing rain and ice that we saw this week was rough for the commute and for power lines. But there is a message for those who get their electric from National Grid.
WETM 18 News

New York States’ plan to phase out fossil fuels sparked concern

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Starting in 2025, newly built homes in New York state would not be allowed to install equipment powered by traditional fuel like oil, natural gas, or propane for heating, cooling, and commercial uses. While the proposed changes would radically alter the way residents live in their homes, many people are concerned […]
UTICA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is It Illegal To Drive Without Your License With You In New York State?

What happens if you end up driving without your license on you in New York State? This has happened to me many times, I've left the house and forgotten my wallet, which is where my driver's license is. Let's be honest, most of us have driven a time or two without our valid driver's license physically with us. But, is it illegal, even if it's an honest mistake?
William Davis

Restrictions on Cannabis Dispensary Locations Eased by New York Office of Cannabis Management, According to Reports

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. Last week, the New York Office of Cannabis Management loosened limitations on where the state's first marijuana dispensaries might be built, giving the owners more freedom to pick the location of their retail operation. Prior to the reform, the new business owners had to accept a retail space that had been allotted to them by a government organization.
96.1 The Breeze

This Illness Is Raging Across New York State

If you are not sick with a cold, cough or flu yet, it is only a matter of time! But is that cough more serious than you think?. We are all more germ aware after the COVID-19 pandemic. Perhaps you are still choosing to wear a mask in various public places? The next step is to get a flu shot. The flu is back and on the move across the Empire State.
wdkx.com

Federal Money Available In NYS For (HEAP) Home Energy Assistance Program

New York State Eligible homeowners and renters can now receive up to $1,126 from the Home Energy Assistance Program. NYS received an additional $63 million in federal funding, for the home energy assistance payments. This year, New York has received more than $412 million in federal funding for HEAP. Eligible households can receive one Regular HEAP benefit per season with a maximum of $1,126, depending on their income, household size, how they heat their home, and if the household includes a vulnerable family member. Click Here for information about the HEAP applications which are accepted at local departments of social services in person or by phone. Funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Power 93.7 WBLK

70 Miles An Hour In New York State?

In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Joann Fabrics Closing A Location In Western New York

When you're looking for fabrics or crafts to make things, a lot of people go to Joann Fabrics. Sadly though, one of the WNY locations will be closing soon. If you are hoping to get a new dress made this winter, or you've got some more decorations to make for Christmas, you might want to get into the Joann Fabrics in Batavia. They will be closing that store at the beginning of next year.
BATAVIA, NY
Abdul Ghani

Thousands of New York Residents Are Being Victims of EBT Card Skimming

Families all around New York City claim that money from their SNAP benefits is being stolen, yet nothing is done when they urge local and state agencies to intervene. Khaleel Anderson, an assemblyman from New York, has received assistance requests from dozens of families. They use their EBT cards, which are loaded with their SNAP payments, to go grocery shopping, only to discover that their funds are gone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

