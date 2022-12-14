The bond between a son and his mother is one of the most beautiful relationships in the world. Our mothers are always there to support, cherish and encourage us throughout everything we do. A heartwarming video of a little boy with a speech delay trying to tell his mother how much he loves her portrays this wonderful bond in a heartwarming manner. The video, shared online by Twitter user @jaylabrenae, shows Jayla preparing a batch of cookies with her little boy. As they mix the ingredients together, the youngster adorably says: "Thank you, mom!" and gives her a warm embrace. Going on to shower her with the sweetest kisses, he adds: "I love you, mommy." Layla bursts into tears at this and declares her love for him as well.

