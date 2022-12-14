ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Independent

Family’s agony over 17 year-old mother who died after she was starved of oxygen giving birth

The parents of a 17-year-old new mother who died of a cardiac arrest after a traumatic C-section have called for ‘lessons to be learnt’ from her death.Teegan Barnard suffered a cardiac arrest around two hours after delivering her healthy baby boy, Parker, at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester on September 9, 2019.She was starved of oxygen and suffered a severe brain injury before being discharged from hospital to spend her final days at the family home in Havant, Hants.She died on 7 October, 2019, but she could have survived if her doctors had relieved air pressure in her chest caused...
ETOnline.com

Watch Pink's Daughter Willow Perform an Olivia Rodrigo Song at Her First Recital

Pink showed off her daughter, Willow’s, singing skills. In a clip, posted on Instagram, the "Try" singer shared a video from her daughter’s first recital. "This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away. @oliviarodrigo," the proud mom wrote next to the video. Over the clip of Willow taking the stage were the words, "So proud of this girl (first recital) nailed it."
E! News

Nick Cannon Reveals His "Biggest Guilt" Over Having 11 Kids

Nick Cannon feels his family life and his work life don't always work well together. The Nick Cannon Show host got candid about a struggle he faces with his kids. While Nick is father to 11 with one on the way, he recently noted that balancing his career and quality time with all of his children can be difficult.
intheknow.com

6-month-old is angry to discover she only has 1 mouth in hilarious TikTok

This 6-month-old baby was hilariously upset when she wanted to eat multiple snacks but realized she only had one mouth!. Bel (@nomnombel) is a baby whose parents love sharing her adorable hijinks on TikTok. They describe her as a “chunky little bean” who “loves to eat and loves everything.” Bel’s love of food was put on hilarious display in a recent video, in which the confused baby attempts to eat multiple snacks but is upset to realize she only has one mouth.
iheart.com

Jane Fonda Shares New Health Update Amid Cancer Diagnosis

Jane Fonda got the best early birthday gift ever — her cancer is in remission. According to Page Six, the 9 to 5 actress shared the health update on her website in a blog titled "BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER!!!" The legendary actress is set to turn 85 next week.
iheart.com

LA Doctor's 'Banana Bag' Hangover Cure Goes Viral On TikTok

A Los Angeles pharmacist who goes by the name @thewellnesspharm on TikTok has a huge hit on her hands. She shares what she says is a 100% effective hangover cure. She calls it the oral banana bag. It duplicates the components of what medical professionals refer to as a "banana bag" IV. This IV fluid drip is what they give to patients going through alcohol withdrawals. It helps replenish electrolytes and vitamins to fight headache, fatigue, nausea, dehydration, and other symptoms.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Toxic Spinach Causing Delirium, Hallucinations

A toxic spinach in Australia is reported to have caused severe sickness and hallucinations to people who consumed it, BBC.com reports. Nine people who ate the Riviera Farms baby spinach purchased from Costco were treated for medical care and reported to have also experienced symptoms of delirium, spiked heart rates and blurred vision.
Upworthy

Mom moved to tears when young son with speech delay says 'I love you mommy' while baking cookies

The bond between a son and his mother is one of the most beautiful relationships in the world. Our mothers are always there to support, cherish and encourage us throughout everything we do. A heartwarming video of a little boy with a speech delay trying to tell his mother how much he loves her portrays this wonderful bond in a heartwarming manner. The video, shared online by Twitter user @jaylabrenae, shows Jayla preparing a batch of cookies with her little boy. As they mix the ingredients together, the youngster adorably says: "Thank you, mom!" and gives her a warm embrace. Going on to shower her with the sweetest kisses, he adds: "I love you, mommy." Layla bursts into tears at this and declares her love for him as well.

