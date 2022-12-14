Read full article on original website
Related
Family’s agony over 17 year-old mother who died after she was starved of oxygen giving birth
The parents of a 17-year-old new mother who died of a cardiac arrest after a traumatic C-section have called for ‘lessons to be learnt’ from her death.Teegan Barnard suffered a cardiac arrest around two hours after delivering her healthy baby boy, Parker, at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester on September 9, 2019.She was starved of oxygen and suffered a severe brain injury before being discharged from hospital to spend her final days at the family home in Havant, Hants.She died on 7 October, 2019, but she could have survived if her doctors had relieved air pressure in her chest caused...
I thought the bruises on my little boy’s stomach were from him being ‘clumsy’ – they turned out to be a deadly killer
A LITTLE boy, whose mum thought marks on his body was because of his clumsiness, was later diagnosed with a killer disease. Jaxon Crawford, aged two, started showing bruises on his tummy which his mum, thought were due to him bumping himself after just been diagnosed with an eye condition.
Man Offers Girlfriend to Live With Him Rent Free but Rescinds His Offer When His Friends Call Her a "Gold Digger"
50% of couples consider moving in together after one year. But the couple in this story waited three years to move in together. Unfortunately, their living situation didn't go well for long.
Wife on husband: "We're staying with his mom, and he keeps the bedroom door open at night"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Living together after getting married isn't always about moving into a new home. When couples get married young, or they don't earn enough, other options might have to be considered.
I was left speechless after anonymous hero left huge delivery on my doorstep – it will help so many this Christmas
FAMILIES across the country will be struggling on the run up to Christmas this year, especially in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis and rising price costs. But an anonymous hero has been helping out locals by delivering baskets and baskets of food completely free of charge. One person took...
ETOnline.com
Watch Pink's Daughter Willow Perform an Olivia Rodrigo Song at Her First Recital
Pink showed off her daughter, Willow’s, singing skills. In a clip, posted on Instagram, the "Try" singer shared a video from her daughter’s first recital. "This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away. @oliviarodrigo," the proud mom wrote next to the video. Over the clip of Willow taking the stage were the words, "So proud of this girl (first recital) nailed it."
Nick Cannon Reveals His "Biggest Guilt" Over Having 11 Kids
Nick Cannon feels his family life and his work life don't always work well together. The Nick Cannon Show host got candid about a struggle he faces with his kids. While Nick is father to 11 with one on the way, he recently noted that balancing his career and quality time with all of his children can be difficult.
intheknow.com
6-month-old is angry to discover she only has 1 mouth in hilarious TikTok
This 6-month-old baby was hilariously upset when she wanted to eat multiple snacks but realized she only had one mouth!. Bel (@nomnombel) is a baby whose parents love sharing her adorable hijinks on TikTok. They describe her as a “chunky little bean” who “loves to eat and loves everything.” Bel’s love of food was put on hilarious display in a recent video, in which the confused baby attempts to eat multiple snacks but is upset to realize she only has one mouth.
iheart.com
Jane Fonda Shares New Health Update Amid Cancer Diagnosis
Jane Fonda got the best early birthday gift ever — her cancer is in remission. According to Page Six, the 9 to 5 actress shared the health update on her website in a blog titled "BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER!!!" The legendary actress is set to turn 85 next week.
iheart.com
LA Doctor's 'Banana Bag' Hangover Cure Goes Viral On TikTok
A Los Angeles pharmacist who goes by the name @thewellnesspharm on TikTok has a huge hit on her hands. She shares what she says is a 100% effective hangover cure. She calls it the oral banana bag. It duplicates the components of what medical professionals refer to as a "banana bag" IV. This IV fluid drip is what they give to patients going through alcohol withdrawals. It helps replenish electrolytes and vitamins to fight headache, fatigue, nausea, dehydration, and other symptoms.
iheart.com
Toxic Spinach Causing Delirium, Hallucinations
A toxic spinach in Australia is reported to have caused severe sickness and hallucinations to people who consumed it, BBC.com reports. Nine people who ate the Riviera Farms baby spinach purchased from Costco were treated for medical care and reported to have also experienced symptoms of delirium, spiked heart rates and blurred vision.
Upworthy
Mom moved to tears when young son with speech delay says 'I love you mommy' while baking cookies
The bond between a son and his mother is one of the most beautiful relationships in the world. Our mothers are always there to support, cherish and encourage us throughout everything we do. A heartwarming video of a little boy with a speech delay trying to tell his mother how much he loves her portrays this wonderful bond in a heartwarming manner. The video, shared online by Twitter user @jaylabrenae, shows Jayla preparing a batch of cookies with her little boy. As they mix the ingredients together, the youngster adorably says: "Thank you, mom!" and gives her a warm embrace. Going on to shower her with the sweetest kisses, he adds: "I love you, mommy." Layla bursts into tears at this and declares her love for him as well.
Comments / 0