financemagnates.com

ECB appears hawkish, US retail sales disappoint

The US dollar finished Thursday higher against all its major peers, even against the euro, which at some point received support from a hawkish ECB. That said, a lower euro/dollar does not give the full picture of how the euro performed overall. The common currency was still able to outpace all the other major currencies. It just wasn’t as strong as the greenback.
CySEC Reaches New €100k Settlement with BCM Begin Capital Markets

BCM Begin Captial Markets, a forex and CFD broker, has paid €100k to the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) for possible violation of Cyprus’ Investment Services and Activities and Regulated Markets Law of 2007. CySEC announced the payment by the Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) on Friday, noting...
Central Banks to Enforce Standard on Banks’ Exposure to Crypto in 2025

The Group of Central Bank Governors and Head of Supervision (GHOS) of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has endorsed a global prudential standard for banks’ exposure to crypto assets. The Group has also decided on January 1, 2025, as the implementation date for the standard. The standard was...
VT Markets Reports 125% Trading Volume Surge in 2022

VT Markets, a Sydney-based global multi-asset broker, says it saw a 125% increase in the total volume of trades executed on its platform since last year. The broker also reported a 140% increase in the total number of active traders on its platform in 2022. VT Markets disclosed these numbers...
CLS’ FX ADV Drops -2% to $1.9trn in November, Rises 4% YoY

Average daily traded volumes (ADTV) on Continuous Linked Settlement (CLS), a New York-headquartered provider of settlement and aggregation services for the forex industry, decreased by -2% to $1.89 trillion in November 2022. However, year-over-year (YoY), the daily average improved by 4% last month, which is up from $1.81 trillion in the same period last year.
New York Regulator Mandates Crypto Permission for Banks

The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has published guidance that requires banking firms under the State of New York to seek advance permission from it before they or their authorized third-party agents engage in cryptocurrency-related activities. According to the state financial regulator, the rule also extends to the...
