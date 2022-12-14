Someone in a tiny Illinois town is likely a whole lot richer since someone there just bought a half million dollar winning lottery ticket. I saw NBC Chicago share the story of a $500,000 winning Powerball winner in Prophetstown, Illinois. It was Wednesday's drawing where the winning numbers were 36-51-59-66-68 and Powerball 25. The ticket was purchased at Shaw's Marketplace in Prophetstown and they quoted the manager as saying “I don’t know who bought the winning ticket but Prophetstown is a tiny town with less than 2,000 people - we don’t even have a stoplight - so the probability that it’s someone from our hometown is highly likely.”

PROPHETSTOWN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO