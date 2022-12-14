Officer helps woman caught speeding after learning her house was on fire

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Police pulled over a woman for speeding on Sunday and ended up helping her when he found out the reason she was driving too fast.

Latishea Elmore was driving above the speed limit because she had just learned that her house was on fire, WSOC reported.

She had been driving as fast as 60 in a 35 mph zone, racing to get back to the house that is home to her and her four children.

“I worked hard for everything I have in that house,” Elmore told WSOC.

But on her way back, she was stopped by police officer Jesse Freeman.

“I could just see in her eyes that something wasn’t right,” Freeman told our sister station.

Elmore didn’t have her license and she thought she was going to be in trouble.

“I just knew it was over for me,” she said. “I’m like, they are not going to believe me. They probably think I’m making up something to not go to jail.”

But Freeman’s sergeant confirmed that Elmore’s home was on fire. Both officers knew what she was going through as Freeman lost his home as a child to fire and the sergeant’s home was burned last Christmas Eve.

They let her go, and because she was so distraught, they drove her to a relative’s house with Freeman praying with her and trying to keep her calm.

Tuesday, Elmore and Freeman were reunited and Elmore saw what was left in the charred remains of her home. She lost everything.

But Freeman prepared her for the shock, telling her that “everything was going to be OK,” she told WSOC.

“If there were more police officers like him, the world would be a better place,” Elmore told WSOC.

