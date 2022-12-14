Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
Related
Wave 3
LMDC hosts Christmas party for incarcerated women to spend time with family
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s easy to take the time spent with families during the holidays for granted. Many people, like those in jail, can go years without seeing their family. On Friday, a group of women incarcerated at LMDC were given the opportunity to have a small-Christmas party...
Wave 3
Positively WAVE: Christian Academy of Louisville students wrap gifts for eastern Kentucky families
Sickle cell disease is found predominantly in African Americans. Finding a compatible blood donor match is crucial for their treatment. Close to 40 people lost their homes after an overnight fire in the Newburg neighborhood. Downtown Louisville vacant lots, properties set to be renovated. Updated: 10 hours ago. Major changes...
Wave 3
Century-old Clarksville bakery thankful for loyal customers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last month, a century-old Clarksville bakery was struggling for customers. Construction on North Clark Boulevard detoured customers away from the business. The decline in sales worried the 77-year-old owner Ernest Polston about the future of the bakery. After customers heard about the troubles at William’s Bakery,...
Wave 3
Warehouse fire in NULU
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. It's the last weekend before Christmas -- meaning holiday shoppers are finding last minute deals. Louisville LGBTQ rights activist marries at the White House. Updated: 18 hours ago. Louisville LGBTQ rights activist marries...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/15
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some minor snow showers develop tonight and will be off/on through Saturday. Much of it will be in flurry form but a few of the snow showers could put down a light coating here and there. The main focus is on next week and the drastic...
Wave 3
10-year-old Bardstown boy honored for saving grandmother who caught fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 10-year-old boy was honored by the Bardstown Fire Department on Friday for his heroic efforts to save his grandmother. Alistair Leger was presented with several awards in front of his class at Foster Heights Elementary. In December, Leger was staying with his grandmother when they...
Wave 3
Mayor Fischer, library staff break ground on new Fern Creek library
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Residents in the Fern Creek area are one step closer to getting a new library. Louisville Metro Mayor Greg Fischer joined library staff and members of the community to break ground this morning on a new 18,000-square-foot library. The new state of the art library will...
Wave 3
Louisville fifth grader fights antisemitism as part of school project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville fifth grader is making waves in the fight against antisemitism. As part of a school project at Norton Commons Elementary, Camden was supposed to include community service. He said he watches a lot of news with his parents and has noticed increased coverage about...
Wave 3
Dawn Coleman Court
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Lori Janes was hoping to hold onto a gift card to her favorite store, but a coworker in the game stole it. Century-old Clarksville bakery thankful for loyal customers. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Wave 3
Oldham Co. woman shares Stiff Person Syndrome journey after Celine Dion reveals diagnosis
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - An Oldham County woman is sharing her journey with Stiff Person Syndrome after singer Celine Dion revealed her battle with the rare disease last Thursday, saying she would have to postpone her tour. “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life,” singer Celine...
Wave 3
Barry Cheesesteaks and More holds grand opening in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A locally-owned cheesesteak restaurant held its grand opening in Valley Station on Saturday. Barry’s Cheesesteaks and More relocated to 5408 Valley Station Road after the owner said there were building and safety issues with the restaurant’s previous location in Old Louisville. Owner Barry Washington...
Wave 3
Downtown Louisville vacant lots, properties set to be renovated
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Empty parking lots and vacant buildings are scattered all over Louisville, but now some of them are being turned into social centers to try to rejuvenate downtown. Mayor Greg Fischer says the old Brown Brothers Cadillac Dealership and a JCTC parking lot our among some of...
Wave 3
Sickle cell disease patients need Black blood donors
Positively WAVE: Christian Academy of Louisville students wrap gifts for eastern Kentucky families. Students, teachers and staff have been collecting toys and gifts all semester. Relief efforts begin after Chateau Village Apartment fire. Updated: 7 hours ago. Close to 40 people lost their homes after an overnight fire in the...
Wave 3
Muhammad Ali International Airport prepares for winter weather
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Lori Janes was hoping to hold onto a gift card to her favorite store, but a coworker in the game stole it. Century-old Clarksville bakery thankful for loyal customers. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Wave 3
Louisville LGBTQ rights activist marries at the White House
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With thousands on the White House lawn watching Tuesday as President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act protecting same-sex and interracial marriage, one Louisville couple in the crowd marked the occasion by tying the knot. ”It couldn’t have been a more perfect storm,” Fairness...
Wave 3
Health experts discuss respiratory viruses in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville doctors are urging you to protect yourself and loved ones from infectious illnesses this holiday season. “I think its important for people to know that outbreaks can occur in any community in which immunization rates drop. So our best protection is for people to get the recommended immunizations,” Dr. Kris Bryant, an epidemiologist and infectious disease specialist at Norton Children’s Hospital, said.
Wave 3
Woman identified from Algonquin neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The woman who was killed in the Friday evening shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood has been identified by the coroner. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Nisanda Marshall, 33, was shot and killed in the 2300 block of West Lee Street. Marshall died from...
Wave 3
Parents of head coach for UofL women’s volleyball overjoyed as team advances to national championship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville women’s volleyball team will play in the national championship Saturday night. When UofL takes on Texas Saturday night, head coach Dani Busboom Kelly will be looking to make history. She’s trying to win the first championship at the school in that...
Wave 3
Andrew Hoke Court Hearing
Positively WAVE: Christian Academy of Louisville students wrap gifts for eastern Kentucky families. Students, teachers and staff have been collecting toys and gifts all semester. Sickle cell disease patients need Black blood donors. Updated: 5 hours ago. Sickle cell disease is found predominantly in African Americans. Finding a compatible blood...
Wave 3
Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport preparing for winter weather with ‘state of the art’ snow removing vehicles
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is revving up for the winter weather. The airport is preparing to use their “state of the art” snow and ice removing vehicles during peak periods. During the height of peak season, this airport says they can expect 600...
Comments / 0