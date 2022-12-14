Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Foods That Just Make Sense In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
10 Things Everyone Needs to do In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Events In Pittburgh That Should Be On Your CalendarTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Best Neighbourhoods in Pittsburgh For Young ProfessionalsTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
Related
Former QB Chris Simms doesn't think Eagles' Jalen Hurts is much better than his backup Gardner Minshew
In his third NFL season, Jalen Hurts has emerged as an MVP candidate, helping catapult the Philadelphia Eagles to a 12-1 record, the best in the NFL. However, former quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms doesn't believe Hurts' value is at the level of the league's elite passers.
thecomeback.com
Baltimore Ravens make huge Lamar Jackson decision
The Baltimore Ravens have been impressive as of late, winning six of their last seven games despite the absence of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury. They will look to keep things rolling on Saturday in a division matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but they will need to do so without Jackson yet again.
Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL
We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
NFL Analysis Network
Panthers Could Look To Trade For Steelers’ Coach Mike Tomlin?
One of the most impressive streaks in NFL history is in jeopardy of coming to an end this season. The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the verge of having a losing season for the first time since 2003 when they went 6-10 with Bill Cowher at the helm. That season’s performance led to them selecting Ben Roethlisberger 11th overall in the 2004 NFL Draft and the rest is history.
Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase
The Dallas Cowboys in the NFL playoffs seems a foregone conclusion. The questions of how and when they will make it official linger.
Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Response When Asked About NFL Comeback
Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has not played a snap since the end of the 2021 season. With that said, he provided an update on his future this Friday morning. Brown answered the following question from one of his Twitter followers: "Will you ever come back to the NFL? I loved watching you run routes imo one of the best to ever do it."
Football World Reacts To Vikings Historic Comeback
The Minnesota Vikings are on their way to the largest comeback in NFL history. After trailing 33-0 at halftime, the score is now tied at 36-36 with less than two minutes remaining in the game. The Vikings scored 22 points in the fourth quarter alone to tie the contest. The...
NBC Sports
Purdy cracks awesome one-liner on Kittle in postgame interview
Brock Purdy showed a little jokester side of his personality Thursday night, as the 49ers' rookie quarterback becomes more comfortable as the starter. After leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Purdy and George Kittle appeared on "TNF Nightcap," where the 22-year-old poked fun at the veteran tight end.
Kirk Cousins rocking Vikings jacket: 'My wife dresses me'
Kirk Cousins: International man of mystery.
Andy Reid Sends Clear Message About Patrick Mahomes' Injury
Patrick Mahomes appeared on the Kansas City Chiefs' injury report this week with a hand issue. But according to head coach Andy Reid, that injury shouldn't be any cause for concern heading into Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. Mahomes was a full participant in each practice this week. Mahomes...
Here's how the Packers can be eliminated before playing on Christmas
The Green Bay Packers got some help during the bye week and are now entering Week 15 with renewed hope of a late playoff push over the final four weeks of the 2022 season. Is it a long shot? Of course. But the Packers have a real chance of making it happen if Matt LaFleur’s team can win out against the Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.
Yardbarker
Something Could Happen To The Steelers In Week 15 That Crazily Hasn’t Occurred In Nearly 3 Decades
The question will continue to arise the next few weeks. Should the Pittsburgh Steelers organization want to be losing games in order to boost draft position, or is the current less than 1% chance of making the playoffs enough hope to root for victories? Of course, anyone inside the locker room would tell you the former is a foolish way of thinking, but the latter is a hard thing to positively hold onto given the chances. The road to the last month or so of the season will begin on Sunday when the team heads down south to take on the Carolina Panthers, who are somehow very much alive in the NFC South with a record of 5-8.
Malkin Chirps Crosby: I’m Lucky it Was Crosby’s Shot That Hit Me
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Sidney Crosby, like most of the Pittsburgh Penguins and their fan base, had an immediate reaction after he injured Evgeni Malkin with a shot Thursday night at Florida. It just wasn’t the one that might have been expected. “He said, ‘Next time, I’ll shoot harder,’...
Yardbarker
Has the Steelers Organization And Mike Tomlin Been Passed by the Modern NFL in 2022?
The Pittsburgh Steelers are 5-8 heading into a matchup with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. A large portion of Steelers fans have never endured a black and gold losing season. The Steelers’ last losing season delivered Ben Roethlisberger in the first round of the NFL Draft, but they weren’t that far removed from missing the playoffs in four of the previous six seasons.
Yardbarker
Three Eagles could retire at the end of this season
Three longtime Eagles could hang up the cleats after this season. Eagles center Jason Kelce, defensive lineman Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham are entering the twilight years of their career. While the Eagles have the ninth youngest roster in the NFL with an average age of 25.7, they're still getting...
Yardbarker
Devin Singletary makes controversial decision at end of Bills win
Devin Singletary made a controversial decision at the end of the Buffalo Bills' 32-29 win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 15. The game was tied at 29 and the Bills got the ball at their 7 with just under six minutes left in the game. Buffalo drove all the...
Yardbarker
Former Packers WR Amari Rodgers opens up about relationship with Aaron Rodgers
IThe third round curse sure has been real for the Green Bay Packers lately. Not only is Sean Rhyan suspended for taking banned substances, but the Packers have also released 2021 third round pick Amari Rodgers. Since being waived by the Packers, Rodgers signed with the Houston Texans. Last week, he had four receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys. In that single game, he had more yards and touchdowns than he had in his one-and-a-half seasons in Green Bay. Now, we can go back and forth on what went wrong, or if the Packers should have made that pick. That is not the point here. The point is that since leaving, Rodgers made some very interesting comments about his relationship with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Yardbarker
McDaniels Stan? Raiders owner Mark Davis gives his coach the absolution fans give the QB
Absolution is an interesting thing, especially if you’re team owner Mark Davis. Some Las Vegas Raiders are given such freedom by a certain sect of the fan base while others aren’t providing such reprieve. Just peruse the Raiders timeline on Twitter and you’ll see what I’m talking about.
Yardbarker
2 Changes The Steelers Should Make This Offseason
The Pittsburgh Steelers are not having the season that many fans hoped for. But, it was to be expected after the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. The franchise has been turned over to rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, who has shown flashes in his first season. But, the Steelers’ roster is full...
Yardbarker
Jerry Jones reportedly claims OBJ will join Cowboys, expects “Deion Sanders-type results”
It has been observationally confirmed that just about everyone is over the Odell Beckham Jr. saga – everyone except for the man who signs the checks, it seems. Friday morning, USA Today reported that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said OBJ will be joining the Dallas Cowboys in time to contribute during the postseason. Columnist Jarrett Bell quoted Jones, writing:
Comments / 0