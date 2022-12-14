ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Maize n Brew

Michigan lands Stanford OL Myles Hinton from the transfer portal

Another one! The Michigan Wolverines have been crushing it recruiting the transfer portal so far and just added a commitment from Myles Hinton, an offensive lineman from Stanford. Hinton is the brother of former Michigan Wolverine defensive lineman Chris Hinton. It was already a big day for Michigan’s o-line, as...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Takeaways from Michigan’s win over Lipscomb

Much like the win over Ohio about a month ago, the Michigan Wolverines barely hang on and win a game that was supposed to be a blowout, as they defeated Lipscomb, 83-75. Entering this game, the Bisons were 7-4 and currently third in the ASUN, behind Queens University and Florida Gulf Coast. They aren’t a slouch in their conference by any means, but this is not a team that should be taking the lead in the second half against a Michigan team with this much talent.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Elite Young Cornerback Picks Michigan

Even as Michigan is preparing for the early signing period in the 2023 class, the staff is hard at work on the trail when it comes to younger prospects. That work paid off earlier today with the commitment of Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna cornerback Chris Ewald. Throw in the fact that...
ANN ARBOR, MI
diehardsport.com

Michigan Set To Another Elite Transfer Portal Target

Michigan is set to host DE/OLB Josaiah Stewart for a visit this Friday:. Stewart, one of the top transfers on the market, is close with Michigan DB Mike Sainristil (HS teammate) and was recruited by Don Brown. The Wolverines have already landed LB Ernest Hausmann (Nebraska) and OL LaDarius Henderso...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan QB to enter transfer portal for second time

Michigan backup quarterback Alan Bowman announced Thursday that he would be entering the transfer portal for a 2nd time. Bowman spent 3 years at Texas Tech before committing to Michigan 2 years ago. Now, he’s back in the portal. This next year will be Bowman’s final in college football....
ANN ARBOR, MI
wkzo.com

Second U of M back-up quarterback headed to the NCAA transfer portal

ANN ARBOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The University of Michigan has lost its second quarterback to the transfer portal. Alan Bowman has decided to leave the program, following fellow QB Cade McNamara. Meanwhile, the Wolverines have landed Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann via the transfer portal.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Aidan Hutchinson returns to Detroit Lions practice after bout with illness

ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions prized rookie Aidan Hutchinson (illness) was back at Friday’s practice ahead of their Week 15 trip to face the New York Jets. Hutchinson is one of a handful of players who have missed practice with an illness through the past two weeks. Cornerback Jeff Okudah was limited in last week’s win against the Minnesota Vikings after missing two sessions while dealing with an illness.
DETROIT, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
