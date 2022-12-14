Read full article on original website
Missing Woman Dee Ann Warner's Husband Faces an Added Criminal Contempt of Court ProceedingTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Maize n Brew
Michigan lands Stanford OL Myles Hinton from the transfer portal
Another one! The Michigan Wolverines have been crushing it recruiting the transfer portal so far and just added a commitment from Myles Hinton, an offensive lineman from Stanford. Hinton is the brother of former Michigan Wolverine defensive lineman Chris Hinton. It was already a big day for Michigan’s o-line, as...
Michigan football motivated by beloved fan ‘Meechie’ Walker
ANN ARBOR – The college football season is a grueling fourth month stretch that tests players’ resolve daily, even for those on an undefeated Michigan team headed to the College Football Playoff. Through those arduous days, Dametrius “Meechie” Walker, an honorary member of the Wolverines, proved to be...
Maize n Brew
Takeaways from Michigan’s win over Lipscomb
Much like the win over Ohio about a month ago, the Michigan Wolverines barely hang on and win a game that was supposed to be a blowout, as they defeated Lipscomb, 83-75. Entering this game, the Bisons were 7-4 and currently third in the ASUN, behind Queens University and Florida Gulf Coast. They aren’t a slouch in their conference by any means, but this is not a team that should be taking the lead in the second half against a Michigan team with this much talent.
Underclassmen helping lead the charge for Michigan football
ANN ARBOR – If you told Michigan freshman tight end Colston Loveland before the season that he would be making touchdown catches in the team’s two most important games, even he doesn’t know if he would believe you. But Loveland, a former four-star recruit from Idaho, has...
Michigan Adds Former Five-Star To Roster Via Transfer Portal
Myles Hinton, the former Stanford offensive lineman and younger brother of former U-M defensive tackle Chris Hinton, has announced his commitment to Michigan via the transfer portal. The former five-star prospect chose to leave the Cardinal program shortly after former head coach David Shaw stepped down. Hinton was a huge...
Jay Harbaugh swings by the school of five-star target on Friday
The Michigan Insider has confirmed safeties coach Jay Harbaugh stopped by Tampa (Fla.) Zephyrhills to check on 2025 five-star safety DJ Pickett on Friday. The Wolverines offered the elite 6-foot-2, 170-pounder back in February and then got him up to campus for a return trip for the Penn State game in October.
Elite Young Cornerback Picks Michigan
Even as Michigan is preparing for the early signing period in the 2023 class, the staff is hard at work on the trail when it comes to younger prospects. That work paid off earlier today with the commitment of Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna cornerback Chris Ewald. Throw in the fact that...
Michigan Top100 commit Chris Ewald recruiting other top Florida targets
On Friday, Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep 2025 four-star cornerback Chris Ewald made a commitment to Michigan. He becomes the first commitment in the 2025 class for the Maize and Blue. The talented youngster had been to Ann Arbor a few times early on in his recruitment and formed a strong...
diehardsport.com
Michigan Set To Another Elite Transfer Portal Target
Michigan is set to host DE/OLB Josaiah Stewart for a visit this Friday:. Stewart, one of the top transfers on the market, is close with Michigan DB Mike Sainristil (HS teammate) and was recruited by Don Brown. The Wolverines have already landed LB Ernest Hausmann (Nebraska) and OL LaDarius Henderso...
Another Michigan Quarterback Entered The Transfer Portal On Thursday
The Michigan Wolverines are one of four teams set to compete in the upcoming College Football Playoff. After making a quarterback change to start the year, the Wolverines cruised to a perfect 13-0 record in 2022, including a beat down of arch-rival Ohio State and a dominating performance in ...
Michigan basketball game score vs. Lipscomb Bisons: Live updates
Michigan Wolverines (6-3) vs. Lipscomb Bisons (7-4) When: 4 p.m. Saturday. Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor. TV: Streaming at B1G+. ...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan QB to enter transfer portal for second time
Michigan backup quarterback Alan Bowman announced Thursday that he would be entering the transfer portal for a 2nd time. Bowman spent 3 years at Texas Tech before committing to Michigan 2 years ago. Now, he’s back in the portal. This next year will be Bowman’s final in college football....
Greg McElroy Makes His Thoughts On Michigan's Playoff Chances Clear
The Michigan Wolverines a red-hot coming off a perfect 13-0 season and Big Ten Championship title. As the No. 2 team in the nation, the Michigan squad will face off against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in hopes of punching their ticket to this year's National Championship game. College...
diehardsport.com
Michigan Lands Major Transfer Portal LB, Who Starred vs. UM This Year
Michigan landed the commitment from former Nebraska LB Ernest Hausmann earlier today. Hausmann, who registered over 50 tackles as a true freshman with the Cornhuskers, had some big plays against Michigan this year. Take a look below:
BREAKING: Michigan State flips QB prospect from Pac-12 school
The Spartans have their quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class!
Nebraska Football: Ernest Hausmann pulls trigger on transfer to Michigan
Since Matt Rhule was named the Nebraska football team’s head coach, there have been some big ups and downs. One of those downs was definitely the day that linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced he was entering the transfer portal. Since the linebacker did announce he was intending to transfer, there...
wkzo.com
Second U of M back-up quarterback headed to the NCAA transfer portal
ANN ARBOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The University of Michigan has lost its second quarterback to the transfer portal. Alan Bowman has decided to leave the program, following fellow QB Cade McNamara. Meanwhile, the Wolverines have landed Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann via the transfer portal.
Michigan State completes 95 actions mandated after post-Nassar investigation
EAST LANSING, MI - Michigan State University announced the completion of 95 actions mandated by federal agreements made in the aftermath of the investigation into the university’s handling of sexual misconduct linked to Larry Nassar and William Strampel. The announcement was made by MSU Interim President Teresa Woodruff in...
Aidan Hutchinson returns to Detroit Lions practice after bout with illness
ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions prized rookie Aidan Hutchinson (illness) was back at Friday’s practice ahead of their Week 15 trip to face the New York Jets. Hutchinson is one of a handful of players who have missed practice with an illness through the past two weeks. Cornerback Jeff Okudah was limited in last week’s win against the Minnesota Vikings after missing two sessions while dealing with an illness.
Detroit Lions at New York Jets: 3 burning questions ahead of Week 15
There is a lot on the line in the Week 15 matchup between the Detroit Lions (6-7) and New York Jets (7-6) from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Detroit’s postseason chances are on the rise, but it needs to keep winning to stay alive. And the Jets have lost four of their last six games after starting hot.
