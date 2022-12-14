ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

No Students Hurt After Car Hits Pedestrian In Front Of Lowell Elementary School

By Morgan Gonzales
 4 days ago

Police shut traffic down in front of Lincoln Elementary School to after an adult male was hit by a car, MassLive reports .

Chelmsford Street, from Lincoln Street to Nottingham Street, was closed to traffic while police investigated the crash that took place in the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to the Lowell Police Department.

“The Lowell Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating,” LPD said according to the outlet. “As a point of information, given the location of the crash, the pedestrian is an adult male, NOT a child/student.”

Lowell Public Schools spokesperson Jennifer Myers said to MassLive that students who may be afraid of the large police presence in front of the school will be able to meet with social workers.

