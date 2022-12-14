ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, MA

16-Year-Old Boy Killed In Overnight Stoughton Car Crash: DA's Office

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

A 16-year-old boy has died in an overnight car crash in Stoughton, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office reports.

Ja’Zell Bentencourt, of Stoughton, was killed in the crash that happened on Sumner Street near the intersection with Ryan Road, the office reports.

Initial investigation suggests his car drove off the road and hit a guardrail. Bentencourt, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed originally and has since reopened, the office reports. The crash remains under investigation.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

