FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Michigan Daily
Dash into the holiday season with ‘Dash & Lily’
As somewhat of a self-diagnosed scrooge, I know that holidays, and especially holiday media, aren’t for everyone: Personally, I would be content never seeing another Hallmark Christmas movie or hearing another Mariah Carey song again. However, there is one show that can get me at least a little bit in the spirit, and that is Netflix’s 2020 holiday rom-com, “Dash & Lily.”
Parents Magazine
The Best Holiday Movies and Specials—and Where to Watch Them
Some of my favorite holiday memories include sleepovers with my cousins, making gingerbread houses, and staying up ridiculously late to catch our favorite holiday movies on TV. And while times have changed in regards to how we watch our favorite programs, one thing remains the same: I can't resist the holiday classics.
Eater
King Arthur Wants You to Love Holiday Baking
Holiday baking can feel like an ordeal (albeit one with great payoff), which is why for the past 20 years, bakers of all levels have turned to King Arthur Flour’s Baking School. With two locations in Vermont and Washington, as well as a slew of online classes, the long-standing flour and baking supply company has taught newbies and experienced bakers alike how to make everything from basic sandwich bread to croissants and eclairs. And around the holidays, things get busy. A quick look at the school’s virtual calendar shows classes for holiday favorites like ginger spice cookies, Parker House rolls, and various pies.
We wish you a Merry Christmas: There's a dark side to the popular song
The popular Christmas song came from violence and threats. "We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year" is one of the most sung holiday songs to this date. Arthur Warrell has been accredited for the popularity of the song going worldwide because he arranged the tune for his group "Bristol University Madrigal Singers in 1935. They performed it during a concert on December 6, of that same year. History, however, tells us there is a dark history behind this well-known carol.
How to give your houseplants the wow factor this Christmas
If your budget is tight this Christmas but you still want festive houseplants, you can use plants that you already have to get the yuletide look.“Think about what houseplants in your collection you are going to be incorporating in your Christmas décor and where you are going to place them,” advises award-winning houseplant expert Jade Murray, author of The Indoor Garden (Pimpernel Press, £20).“Avoid decorating all your houseplants, just choose what you feel would be the best ones.” View this post on Instagram ...
Obsessed Corgi 'Dancing' With Christmas Toy Delights Internet
"This is what holiday cheer looks like IRL," wrote one TikTok user.
Christmas wreaths and why we hang them on doors
Christian Christmas wreathPhoto byAllExpress screenshot. Perhaps you grew up as I did with a real or artificial evergreen wreathhanging on a door or wall every Christmas but never considered why it is done. The popular belief is that wreaths, whether green or some other color announce that the home is welcoming the holiday season. For Christians, the use of green symbolizes everlasting life in Christ The evergreen reminds believers that those who trust Jesus will have eternal life and the red berries, bows or other decorations symbolize His blood that was shed for our sins.
My family loves doing activities together during the holidays, but it's frustrating for my blind husband and me when accessibility is not considered
My husband and I are both blind and love taking our children to holiday activities. But accessibility is often not considered, so it can be difficult.
stljewishlight.org
Hallmark’s latest Hanukkah movie is weirdly good
Like any truly great art movement, Hallmark’s foray into Hanukkah holiday movies has proceeded by fits and starts. When the Christmas content giant released its first Jewish movie in 2019, they couldn’t even squeeze the word “Hanukkah” into the title. Double Holiday and Holiday Date, both about interfaith holiday romances, featured beleaguered Jewish protagonists begging their studly Christian lovers to do a single Hanukkah activity while receiving a crash course on Christmas, a holiday they seemed to know nothing about despite its iron grip on American society.
Fit For Christmas Star Amanda Kloots Shares How The Loss Of Husband Nick Cordero Inspired Her To Create A Christmas Movie
Amanda Kloots stars in the CBS holiday movie Fit for Christmas, and has opened up about how the loss of her husband inspired her.
TODAY.com
How and where to watch 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' for free in 2022
Leave it to good ol' Charlie Brown to remind everyone that it's not the gifts, songs or decorations that matter at Christmastime, but the spirit of the season. Nearly 60 years after "A Charlie Brown Christmas" first aired, that message of gratitude is as meaningful as ever. And the Charlie Brown Christmas tree? Well, it's got a permanent place in our hearts.
dctheaterarts.org
Gay Men’s Chorus rings in the holidays with LGBTQ warmth, joy, and love
I heard the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC sing “Underneath the Tree” by Kelly Clarkson twice during their Holiday Show. The second wasn’t planned, but it did speak to the chorus’s commitment to spreading joy through music during the holiday season. The show was...
These Outdoor Holiday Decorations Will Make the Neighbors Jealous
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Thanksgiving is over, meaning it’s time to start glitzing it up and pulling out all the stops before Christmas comes. If you’re someone who has stood by the sidelines for years watching your neighbors go over the top with extravagant outdoor displays, twinkling lights, and musical numbers while you put out the same illuminated reindeer and vintage candy canes that line your walkway, it’s time to step it up and bring some competition to the neighborhood decorating contests.Whether you’re looking for a towering Grinch...
Review: The Mean One Turns a Holiday Humbug into Horror Nobody Asked For
They can’t all be winners (or even Hallmark Channel-worthy), but some Christmas movie ideas are great on paper, and then falter when it comes to the execution. Case in point: The Mean One, an unofficial, unsanctioned updating of the Grinch story, only in this version, the Grinch doesn’t just kill Christmas; he kills anyone who dares show an ounce of Christmas spirit. If you accidentally knock over a sleigh bell, you’re dead; if you light the wrong-colored candle, he’ll probably stab you in the eye with it; and if you even dream of stringing some lights on your house, you might find yourself headless.
TODAY.com
As an immigrant kid, I learned about Christmas from TV — and it nearly broke my heart
On Christmas Day 1984, I tiptoed over to the front door of my house, anxious to see what Santa brought. The night before, I had made paper stockings from notebook paper based on images I’d seen on television. I wrote “Nancy” on one stocking and “Dad” on the other with a blue ballpoint pen, the way I saw American names embroidered on stockings hung on mantles, like on “Silver Spoons.” As an immigrant child, I was fascinated by sitcoms about rich white families — the embodiment of the American dream. I taped the stockings up on the wall next to my front door since we had no fireplace. I figured that if Santa Claus could fly in a magical sleigh pulled by reindeer, he’d find a way inside my house.
It’s OK to feel different about the holidays
A certain loneliness when surrounded by public, shared expressions of holiday cheer that didn’t have a special meaning for me or my family. Furtive glances around to share a secret look with someone (anyone?) else also trying to balance awe and respect for the pageantry with confusion about how to make my own meaning out of yet another unfamiliar holiday experience.
Festive Mini returns with 3,000 twinkling lights to ‘bring joy’ this Christmas
The driver of a Mini decorated in 3,000 twinkling lights hopes to “bring little moments of joy to people’s lives” this Christmas and raise over £10,000 for charity.Nicholas Martin, 33, is celebrating his fifth year behind the wheel of his “Festive Mini” but has gone to new lengths to create an illuminative show with thousands of app-controlled, battery-powered lights – each one customisable to generate different light patterns, messages, and animations.With each individual light available to sponsor for £2, Mr Martin will take to the streets of his local town Bracknell, in Berkshire, in the run-up to Christmas with an...
comicon.com
The Comicon Advent Calendar 2022: Day 1 – Bone’s Christmas Delights…
We did it last year and it’s time to do it all over again – 25 Christmas comics for the 25 days of Advent… it’s the Comicon Advent Calendar 2022…. Right then, it’s the 1st of December, time to unveil the first Comicon Advent calendar comic of the year… and it’s time for a very special holiday comic from Jeff Smith’s Bone.
Beggin' Reveals Holiday Merch Including a Festive Sweater for Humans
Beggin’—the treat dogs go bonkers for—is hooking up dog parents with some savory merch this holiday season. On Wednesday, the Purina brand of pet food and snacks announced the rollout of its merch store, The Beggin’ Swag Shop, which includes festive new holiday sweaters for humans.
Tim McGraw Puts His Own Spin on Classic Christmas Tunes
Tim McGraw is ringing in the holiday season in the best way he knows how—with some country music!. The 55-year-old country crooner started up a new series on his Instagram page, where he sits down with some of his band members to play his renditions of some classic country Christmas songs.
