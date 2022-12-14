Read full article on original website
Former QB Chris Simms doesn't think Eagles' Jalen Hurts is much better than his backup Gardner Minshew
In his third NFL season, Jalen Hurts has emerged as an MVP candidate, helping catapult the Philadelphia Eagles to a 12-1 record, the best in the NFL. However, former quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms doesn't believe Hurts' value is at the level of the league's elite passers.
Video: Vikings get absolutely robbed of potential game-tying touchdown
The Minnesota Vikings were left livid Saturday after a brutal call cost them what could have been a game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts. The Vikings appeared to force a game-changing fumble with roughly 3:30 left in the fourth quarter trailing by eight. Colts running back Deon Jackson appeared to fumble the ball, which was picked up by Minnesota’s Chandon Sullivan and returned for a touchdown. However, the runner was ruled down by contact.
Fired Cardinals coach says he may have been victim of mistaken identity in Mexico
Former Arizona Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler has denied any wrongdoing in the alleged incident that led to him being fired last month, and his defense is that Mexican authorities may have had the wrong guy. The Cardinals were in Mexico City for their Week 11 game against the San...
If the Vikings wanted to prove that they're for real, they're really not
There’s an old canard in sports: “You are what your record says you are.”. It’s frequently proven wrong, and it may have never been proven more wrong than it has been by the 2022 Minnesota Vikings. Coming into their Saturday game against the Indianapolis Colts, the Vikings had a 10-3 record with a minus-1 point differential. They had just set a franchise record (the team has been in existence since 1961) by allowing more than 400 yards in five straight games, and head coach Kevin O’Connell had raised legitimate questions about the defense run by Ed Donatell.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Popular NFL Analyst Identifies Vikings Main Defensive Problem
Popular NFL Analyst Identifies Vikings Main Defensive Problem. While boasting a chic 10-3 record through 14 weeks, the Minnesota Vikings somehow own the NFL’s worst defense via yards allowed to opponents. The Vikings stop the run reasonably well but leak like a sieve in the secondary. Naturally, for a...
thecomeback.com
Baltimore Ravens make huge Lamar Jackson decision
The Baltimore Ravens have been impressive as of late, winning six of their last seven games despite the absence of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury. They will look to keep things rolling on Saturday in a division matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but they will need to do so without Jackson yet again.
Report: Twins could trade veteran slugger after Joey Gallo signing
As Joey Gallo arrives in Minnesota, another veteran outfielder for the Twins could be leaving. Word broke on Friday that the Twins have agreed to a deal with two-time All-Star slugger Joey Gallo, who was previously with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gallo will be receiving a modest contract from Minnesota.
Football World Reacts To Drew Brees' New Coaching Job
Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees is officially getting into the coaching game. Brees, 43, has officially accepted an interim coaching assistant job at Purdue, his alma mater. The NFL legend will join the staff to help the Boilermakers prepare for the Citrus Bowl vs. the Tigers of ...
Brock Purdy pulled off a beautiful double fake for a 49ers TD and NFL fans were mesmerized
Mr. Irrelevant is doing pretty well for himself for someone with just two NFL starts to his name. Brock Purdy, the final pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, is once again making headlines across the football world. Mostly because Purdy’s story — from the final pick in the draft to NFL starting quarterback in just a few months — is awesome, but also because he’s been dropping absolute dimes recently.
Here's how the Packers can be eliminated before playing on Christmas
The Green Bay Packers got some help during the bye week and are now entering Week 15 with renewed hope of a late playoff push over the final four weeks of the 2022 season. Is it a long shot? Of course. But the Packers have a real chance of making it happen if Matt LaFleur’s team can win out against the Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Minnesota Vikings Today
The Minnesota Vikings are currently second in the NFC with a 10-3 record. While their record is one of the best in the league, some fans aren't too sold on them as a Super Bowl contender. Those doubts are at an all-time high early in this afternoon's matchup against the...
Detroit Lions’ playoff chances just got better
Will the Detroit Lions run the table and end up finding their way into the 2022 NFL Playoffs? After winning five of their past six games, that seems like a real possibility, as the Lions have (on paper) a manageable schedule down the stretch. That being said, even if the Lions were to win out, they are still going to need some help from at least a couple of other teams. Well, the Detroit Lions’ playoff chances just got better as they got some help on Thursday Night Football.
Weather Forecast For Bills vs. Dolphins Has Been Updated
There's been quite a bit of talk about the weather forecast for this weekend's matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has repeatedly brushed off doubts about his team's ability to play in cold weather — but a recent update to the forecast could be cause for concern.
Steelers Pickup Reportedly Didn't Pass His Physical
Earlier this week, the Titans waived defensive lineman Ola Adeniyi. He was then claimed off waivers by the Steelers. Adeniyi has already played for the Steelers in the past. The Toledo product was on the roster from 2018-2020. Unfortunately for the Steelers, their reunion with Adeniyi will not happen. At...
Vikings Win the North. Here’s How Players Feel about It.
Vikings Win the North. Here’s How Players Feel about It. On Saturday, the Minnesota Vikings produced the greatest comeback in NFL history, Overturning a 33-0 halftime scoreline to win the game 39-36 in overtime over the Indianapolis Colts. In the process, they clinched the division with three games to spare and were crowned NFC North champions.
The ‘Other’ Important Race for Justin Jefferson
The ‘Other’ Important Race for Justin Jefferson. Through 14 weeks of the 2022 NFL season, Minnesota Vikings superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson has tallied 1,500 yards. He’s just 40 yards clear of Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill, and he’d love to chase down Calvin Johnson’s single-season record. Winning another race could help to accomplish all of those goals.
atozsports.com
Why fixing the Vikings’ defense is much more simple than it might seem
The Minnesota Vikings lay claim to the NFL’s worst pass defense. Giving up an average of 287.2 yards per game, the Vikings’ secondary is vulnerable against capable passers, which they will undoubtedly meet in the postseason. However, there is a simple solution to Minnesota’s most glaring problem. The...
Minnesota Twins' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Joey Gallo
The Minnesota Twins signed outfielder Joey Gallo to a one-year, $11 million contract Friday. After signing Gallo and losing Carlos Correa, here's a look at the Twins' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Week 15 NFL Picks: The 25-Year Drought Comes to an End
Lions -2 (W) Vikings/Lions O43 points (W) Browns/Bengals U47 points (W) The San Francisco 49ers have gotten off to a roaring start with Brock Purdy as their quarterback. On the other side, the Seahawks have gone into a freefall, losing three of their last four games. This includes a loss to the Carolina Panthers this past weekend.https://09be26e77a1accc49ba24a463c197e1f.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-40/html/container.html.
