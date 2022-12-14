Read full article on original website
Utah AMBER Alert canceled after 8 months when children found
An AMBER Alert issued over eight months ago for three missing Utah children was suddenly canceled overnight.
kjzz.com
Officials respond to slide off in Big Cottonwood Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials responded to Big Cottonwood Canyon after a car slid off the road. Utah Department of Transportation officials said they arrived to the scene below Cardiff Fork on Saturday. More from 2News. Traffic was moving in both directions, but UDOT officials said traffic would...
Gephardt Daily
Three children recovered, 2 adults arrested 8 months after Amber Alert issued in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three at-risk children have been recovered and two adults arrested eight months after an Amber Alert was issued in Salt Lake City. The incident is being investigated as an abduction by a parent who had been ordered to give...
Friends share memories of skier who died in accident at Solitude
Friends and family of Devon O’Connell, who was found dead along a tree run at Solitude Mountain Resort on Tuesday, are continuing to process and grieve the sudden loss of their loved one.
Utah family finally gives proper funeral to veteran who went missing in WWII
Until now, a Utah family didn’t know where their son, uncle, brother and cousin was for decades after he went missing during World War II.
Gephardt Daily
South Salt Lake PD seeks 16-year-old runaway
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police Friday night posted an alert for a 16-year-old who has fled custody from state authorities. Under the headline ‘Runaway,” the South Salt Lake Police Department announced a search for 16-year-old Brynlee Starr Jones in a 9 p.m. post on social media.
kmyu.tv
Crash hours earlier damaged same guardrail that impaled a driver on US 89
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said there was another crash hours earlier at the same guardrail that impaled a driver on US 89 in Davis County. The driver suffered serious injuries to her lower body after the incident on Wednesday. Good Samaritan’s stopped and, along with first responders, took an hour to remove her from the mangled car.
Missing Skier Found Dead At Resort
A 37-year-old skier was found dead one day after being reported missing.
eastidahonews.com
Months after son beat cancer, local family’s toddler now hospitalized in Utah with RSV
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The family of a baby born with several ailments has found themselves in need less than a year after its second-youngest member was declared cancer-free. Rhea was born two months premature on May 31 with esophageal atresia, meaning her esophagus was not connected to...
ksl.com
'Heaven has truly gained an angel': Friends remember BYU student killed in tubing accident
PROVO — An 18-year-old BYU freshman from Oregon has been identified as the victim of a fatal tubing accident at Deer Valley Ski Resort. Anna Ruby Peterson was tubing with friends about 9 p.m. on Dec. 10 when she "collided with chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express," according to a statement from Deer Valley. She was flown by medical helicopter to the trauma center at University of Utah Hospital where she died due to her injuries, the resort stated.
A five car crash leaves one dead
Officers are on scene of a fatal crash in West Valley Friday evening.
kjzz.com
Driver critically injured after heavy load flies through cab of truck in Weber County
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A driver was critically injured in Weber County after police say a snow plow suddenly did a U-turn that forced him to slam on the brakes, causing the load to fly through the cab of his truck. Officials said the crash happened Thursday at 1300...
KSLTV
Utah’s first Kum & Go convenience store opens Monday
DRAPER, Utah — A new convenience store and gas station is expanding, opening its first location in Utah on Monday, Dec. 19. It began in Iowa, and now Kum & Go will land in the Beehive State — the first new state that the family-owned convenience chain is entering in over 10 years. The chain will also open stores in South Jordan, Murray and Herriman in early 2023, with plans to open more than 30 stores in Utah over the next five years.
Driver dies after crash involving 5 cars in West Valley City
One person died after causing a multi-vehicle crash in West Valley City Friday afternoon, according to police.
kuer.org
‘I just cried’: recent layoffs could signal the Utah tech boom is tapering
When 26-year-old Kyra Stoner showed up for work on Wednesday, Nov. 2, she thought it would be a normal day. Instead, she was blindsided by unexpected news. Stoner worked for nearly three years as a recruiting specialist and eventually a university recruiter at Qualtrics, a software company specializing in customer experience data.
eastidahonews.com
Utah mayor arrested in Idaho, charged with DUI
BRIGHTON, Utah (KSL.com) — The mayor of the town of Brighton was arrested over the weekend in Idaho and accused of driving while intoxicated, two and a half times the legal limit. Danial Elmore Knopp was charged in Idaho’s 5th District Court with a misdemeanor count of driving under...
kslnewsradio.com
One person killed in rollover crash in Herriman
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A man has died in an accident on the Mountain View Corridor Friday morning. According to Commander Brent Adamson with the Herriman Police Department there was a single vehicle rollover on Mountain View and Academy Parkway. “We responded out this morning on a single...
Utah homeless man run over by SUV while sleeping
A 38-year-old homeless man was run over by a mid-size SUV while he was sleeping Monday morning, according to the Salt Lake City Police Dept.
Kearns man arrested for assault after barricading himself inside home, SWAT called in
The Salt Lake City Police Dept. (SLCPD) SWAT Team was called to the scene after a Kearns man barricaded himself inside his home overnight.
Blizzard halts travel, leaving hundreds stranded across the northern Plains
A major winter storm brought as much as 4 feet of snow and blizzard conditions to the northern Plains this week, leaving thousands without power, hundreds stranded on roadways and at least one injured in Utah after an avalanche. Nearly 20 miles southeast of Salt Lake City, Utah, an avalanche...
