Despite a career-high 21 points from Zakai Ziegler, Arizona avenged their loss at Thompson-Boling Area last season with a 75-70 win late Saturday night. This one started out quick, with both team getting into double figures less than three minutes into the game. Tennessee opened with 3s on back-to-back possessions from Tyreke Key and Santiago Vescovi, while Arizona’s dynamic duo under the rim, Ourma Dallo and Azuolas Tubelis, scored on second-chance opportunities at the rim,

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO