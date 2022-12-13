Read full article on original website
Fifa to ‘revisit’ 2026 World Cup plans after group stage drama in Qatar
Fifa president Gianni Infantino has confirmed that plans for the format of the World Cup in 2026 are to be reconsidered, following the excitement and drama provided at the end of the group stage this time around.Four years from now, the tournament will be jointly held by Canada, Mexico and the United States, but an expansion to a 48-nation competition means a switch in the construct is required.There have been several proposals for that altered system, including the option of 16 groups of three teams with the top two progressing to a round of 32 knockout.However, that is now not...
Fifa to expand Club World Cup to 32 teams from 2025
Fifa president Gianni Infantino has announced an expanded Club World Cup competition which will involve 32 teams from 2025. The head of Fifa had planned an expansion of the competition in late 2017 - set to be played in China in 2021 with 24 teams - but the tournament was postponed due to scheduling issues caused by the Covid pandemic. Yet Infantino seems to have got one of his most radical proposals back on track and announced the latest plan at a press conference in Qatar ahead of Sunday’s World Cup final between Argentina and France. Infantino said: “The...
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Lionel Messi’s Argentina prepare for showdown against Kylian Mbappe’s France
Lionel Messi has the weight of a nation on his shoulders as he prepares to lead his Argentina side out in the final of the 2022 World Cup against defending champions France on Sunday. Messi is looking to go one better than eight years ago when he missed out on football’s greatest prize at the hands of Germany; Argentina will be full of confidence after a convincing 3-0 victory against Croatia in the semi-finals. France, meanwhile, saw off Morocco’s valiant challenge in the semi-finals to reach a second consecutive World Cup final, with Kylian Mbappe looking to guide his...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Putin's vow to cut off Russian oil for G7 price-cap buyers is cracking, going by these 7 India-bound cargoes
Russia is shipping millions of barrels of oil to India on Western-insured tankers, the FT reported Friday. It's the first sign Moscow may be breaking Putin's vow to shun countries that accept a G7 price cap. The cap has already sent its oil exports nosediving, and looks set to hit...
Huge Berlin aquarium containing 1,500 exotic fish bursts open
An aquarium in Berlin that was home to around 1,500 exotic fish burst early on Friday morning.Around 100 emergency responders rushed to the scene at an inner-city leisure complex, emergency services said.“In addition to the unbelievable maritime damage... two people were injured by glass splinters,” Berlin police said on Twitter.It was the world’s largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium at 14 metres (46 ft) in height, according to the website of the DomAquaree complex, which houses a Radisson hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants.Emergency services shut a major road next to the complex that leads from Alexanderplatz toward the Brandenburg Gate...
Japan approves major defence overhaul, warning of China threats
Japan's government approved a major defence policy overhaul Friday, including a significant spending hike, as it warned China poses the "greatest strategic challenge ever" to its security. They describe Beijing as "the greatest strategic challenge ever to securing the peace and stability of Japan", as well as a "serious concern" for Japan and the international community.
