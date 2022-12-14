ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

Visions matches Giving Tuesday donations

By Pat Giblin
 4 days ago

ENDICOTT, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – This past Giving Tuesday, Visions Federal Credit Union gave back to the community by matching member donations.

Members were challenged to give to regional charities using a tool called Givio.

Givio, a tool integrated into the Visions mobile app, provides an online donation service to over 1.6 million charities, schools, religious organizations, nonprofits, and Native American Nations Across the Country.

Members teamed up to donate $3,180 to more than 80 nonprofits across New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Visions matched, bringing the total donation amount to $6,360.

“Giving back is foundational to Visions,” says Aisha Jasper, Visions’ Community Development Manager. “The program was created not just for corporate giving, but also in the hopes that we could inspire others to give. Seeing the generosity of our members was wonderful and I’m proud that we were able to support the causes that matter to them.”

