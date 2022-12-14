Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Three-peat La Niña winters and their history in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Back in mid-October, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center stated that there was a good chance for a third straight La Niña winter in Indiana. The official 2022-23 winter forecast called for above-average precipitation and an equal chance for above or...
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
WISH-TV
Indiana faces critical shortage of large-animal veterinarians
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. “The biggest issue we are facing is...
Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for This Indiana Winter
As we prepare for what might be a cold and snowy winter, here's something that you might want to know about when it comes to your coffee grounds. This upcoming Indiana winter could see above-average precipitation, according to a recent report. On top of that, the Farmer's Almanac forecasts that we're in for an "unseasonably cold" season. They also include the word, "snowy." If you believe in winter weather folklore, recent persimmon seeds show that we are going to have a lot of snow this year. While, we know for certain, over the next couple of weeks, the temperature will be dropping quite a bit, there's also a possibility of a White Christmas here in the Evansville area. That being said, now would be a good time to get prepared for winter weather. What better way to do that than by sharing a winter weather hack that you might not know about?
Fox 59
Light snow showers in Indiana, cold blast coming
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off with temperatures this morning in the 20s with feel-like temperatures in the teens. We stay cold today with light snow showers around. Tracking light snow showers in Indiana. Some flurries and snow showers will be around throughout the day and mostly...
Over 38,000 Birds Killed at Indiana Poultry Farms as Avian Flu Continues to Spread
More than 38,000 turkeys were euthanized at poultry farms in Indiana after outbreaks of avian influenza. Outbreaks across the country continue to drive consumer price increases at the grocery line. 12,000 Turkeys Infected in Daviess County. According to a report from WIBC.com, approximately 12,000 turkeys were confirmed to be infected...
Two Michiana companies on chamber’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing list
The Indiana Chamber's first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program recognized 14 companies, including two in the Michiana area. The post Two Michiana companies on chamber’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing list appeared first on Michiana Business News.
Indiana Server Dishes on Why Cash is King in the Service Industry
It's rare that I have cash in my wallet. For almost every purchase I make, regardless of the amount, I use my debit or credit card. When I make the weekly grocery run, I use my debit card. When I'm out running errands and stop to grab a bottled soft drink at a convenience store for $1.75, I use my debit card. And, when my family and I go to a restaurant for lunch or dinner, or when I'm at a bar with my wife or some friends having a few beers, I pay the tab and leave the server a tip with, you guessed it, my debit card. But, the server has a very good reason why they would prefer you and I plan ahead and swing by an ATM to grab some cash before stopping into their place.
News Now Warsaw
Maple Leaf Farms wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
INDIANAPOLIS – Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is the second-ever winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. Maple Leaf Farms was named the winner of the second annual tournament during the 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Wednesday, and is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.”
vincennespbs.org
More READI funds could be available in 2023
Counties across Indiana are still working on plans for the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative or READI and more money could be on the way. 92 counties across Indiana received a share of 500 million dollars in READI money according to Inside Indiana Business. Several projects are already in...
Stay at Indiana State Park Inns This Winter for Two-Nights and Get the Second Night Free
A nice way to get away without breaking the bank. Indiana is full of some seriously gorgeous state parks, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources there are 24 state parks in the state of Indiana. Typically when you plan a visit to a state park you try to plan for warmer months so you can get out and enjoy the scenery. However, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources wants you to cozy up next to a fireplace after you soak in some gorgeous nature views, with a special winter deal.
nuvo.net
Ramones in Indiana: a Concise History
Editors note: Marvin Goldstein, along with Bill Levin, were the two motherfuckers responsible for showing me life beyond national, mainstream rock. It was Marvin’s shows that were all ages and featuring the likes of local acts like Latex Noveties, Zero Boys, and Toxic Reasons that turned me on to the fact that live, local, loud rock was the greatest thrill my young mind had ever felt. All these years later, Marvin is one of my closest friends and probably that one motherfucker most responsible for the path I took in life.
cbs4indy.com
Tracking snow flurries, cold blast in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Friday! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30s with feel-like temperatures in the 20s thanks to breezy conditions this morning. We stay in this cold pattern into the weekend and into next week with even colder temperatures by the end of next week.
Love the Outdoors? Here’s How You Can Become a Certified Indiana Master Naturalist
If you enjoy spending time out and about with Mother Nature, and you'd like to learn more about it, you might want to consider getting certified as an Indiana Master Naturalist (IMN). Sounds fancy, doesn't it? If you end up enjoying the certification process, you might want to take the next step and become an Advanced Indiana Master Naturalist (AIMM). Sounds even fancier, doesn't it? Luckily for you, Wesselman Woods in Evansville is offering certification courses for both.
WANE-TV
$2 million Powerball ticket from Indiana expires
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Time has run out for whoever bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million in Indiana. The ticket, purchased at a gas station in Russiaville, expired at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Hoosier Lottery did not have a listing for a winner claiming the ticket as of 5:00 p.m.
cbs4indy.com
Rain overnight ahead of major cold blast for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Heavy rain showers become widespread this evening, right ahead of a blast of cold air to hit the Hoosier state. Widespread, heavy showers on the way tonight. Heavier pockets of rain will be present near Terre Haute, Lafayette, and Indianapolis. A cold blast of air hits us tomorrow evening. With moisture still present, that means we may see snow flurries and mixed precipitation.
WANE-TV
Holcomb: Yes, we can spend our way to healthier citizens
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — “From a compassionate and competitive perspective, how are we going to improve?”. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb (R) was thinking out loud about Hoosier’s health Friday afternoon in a sit-down interview with WANE 15. Holcomb’s Public Health Commission researched for months to bring solutions...
Indiana underfunds public health despite collecting the revenue to properly invest in it
In August 2021, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued Executive Order 21–21, which convened a commission to provide counsel on the state of public health in Indiana. The most striking finding ultimately is the extent to which Indiana has neglected investing in the health of its citizens. The Commission issued its report about a year later. There […] The post Indiana underfunds public health despite collecting the revenue to properly invest in it appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
casscountyonline.com
Electric vehicle battery supplier powers Indiana’s thriving economy of the future
KOKOMO, Ind. – soulbrain MI, a tier one supplier for the electric vehicle industry, has announced plans to establish operations in Kokomo, creating up to 75 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2025. “Indiana is uniquely positioned to be a leader in innovating the future of mobility and...
