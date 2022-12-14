ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

WAFF

Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low-income residents

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded grants to programs that support low-income residents become self-sufficient in Alabama. “Life’s curves sometimes cause people to be knocked down,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “The Community Services Block Grant programs enable those people to stand up and move forward. I am pleased to support these programs that help many residents get back on their feet both economically and mentally.”
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Agencies receive almost $48M to assist low-income families with utility costs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Local grants totaling nearly $48 million have been awarded to local agencies to help low-income households with utility costs. The grants will enable 18 community service agencies to provide emergency funding to help low-income families heat and cool their homes in 2022-23.  “Alabama’s coldest and hottest times of the year hit many low-income residents particularly hard when they struggle to pay their utility bills,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “These grants will provide necessary funding to assist these Alabama families.”  The grants were awarded to 18 community agencies that manage the program at the local level and receive applications from...
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

County unemployment drops, state numbers stay the same

ALABAMA (WDHN) — The Governor’s office is reporting that the unemployment rate has stayed the same over the past two months at a steady 2.7%. According to a release from the governors office, all of the Wiregrass counties have dropped in unemployment rates, with Barbour County having the largest decrease from 4.9% in October.
ALABAMA STATE
montgomeryindependent.com

Six Million In Broadband Funds Allocated For Alabama

Governor Kay Ivey and others visited the Montgomery County Commission chamber on Monday, December 12th to kick off a chain of meetings throughout the state to announce the new Alabama Community Broadband Technical Assistance Program (TAP). The program is part of the announcement, also on Monday, of the Department of...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Marshall County Commission passes school sales tax

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Commission passed a 1-cent sale tax increase after weeks of negotiations on Wednesday. According to our news partner at The Advertiser-Gleam, this increase was first proposed by Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley in October. The sales tax is at nine cents in cities versus five cents in Marshall County.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman City Council passes emergency response ordinance

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council on Monday passed Ordinance 2023-11 to regulate the City’s emergency response resources. Due to specific call demands by individuals needing mobility assistance as opposed to emergency services, the new ordinance, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023, will permit three non-emergency calls per home per year before a $50 an hour fee is levied.   City Attorney Luke Satterfield said responding to non-emergency calls for lift assists, false alarms, etc. spreads the city’s first responders thin in the event of true emergencies. The call volume in a typical year runs between 800-900 calls. Last year,...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Alabama Power on schedule with $1 billion expansion

Alabama Power Company says it is proceeding on budget and on schedule with a new gas-fired power unit that was a major part of a $1.1 billion expansion approved by the Alabama Public Service Commission in 2020. The company said it is about 70% complete with construction of a combined-cycle...
ALABAMA STATE
wbhm.org

Alabama has a trash fee exemption. Why didn’t the elderly people of Valley know about it?

Valley, a city about 30 miles northeast of Auburn, has received national attention for arresting, even handcuffing, elderly residents who have not paid their trash bills. The spark came in late November when authorities arrested and took 82-year-old Martha Menefield to jail for having an overdue trash bill of $77.80. In the days that followed, WIAT-TV reported that at least two dozen people were arrested on similar charges.
VALLEY, AL
WHNT-TV

Morgan County Sherriff's Office Looking at Uptick in Drug Crime

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has noticed an uptick in illegal drugs being seized in the county. Morgan County Sherriff’s Office Looking at Uptick …. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has noticed an uptick in illegal drugs being seized in the county. Local Basketball Teams Fight it out on...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WSFA

State health officials warn of increasing flu, COVID-19 cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hospitals are seeing a surge of COVID-19 and flu patients across the state. Health officials are warning people to take caution during the holidays. Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health says there has been high flu activity with the latest report of 28 flu deaths in the state.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation

PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Tracking power outages in the New 5 coverage area

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several people within the WKRG News 5 coverage area are experiencing power outages as severe weather rips through much of the Gulf Coast. News 5 is keeping a running list of the total number of power outages and total customers affected for the following: You can also find a running list […]
ALABAMA STATE

