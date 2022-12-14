Read full article on original website
WAFF
Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low-income residents
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded grants to programs that support low-income residents become self-sufficient in Alabama. “Life’s curves sometimes cause people to be knocked down,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “The Community Services Block Grant programs enable those people to stand up and move forward. I am pleased to support these programs that help many residents get back on their feet both economically and mentally.”
Applications will open Monday for new Huntsville rental assistance program
Starting Monday, December 19, applications will be open for a new rental assistance program.
Agencies receive almost $48M to assist low-income families with utility costs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Local grants totaling nearly $48 million have been awarded to local agencies to help low-income households with utility costs. The grants will enable 18 community service agencies to provide emergency funding to help low-income families heat and cool their homes in 2022-23. “Alabama’s coldest and hottest times of the year hit many low-income residents particularly hard when they struggle to pay their utility bills,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “These grants will provide necessary funding to assist these Alabama families.” The grants were awarded to 18 community agencies that manage the program at the local level and receive applications from...
WAAY-TV
Ivey awards $15 million in grants to help low-income families in North Alabama with utility costs
Organizations in North Alabama received more than $15 million in grants to help low-income households afford their utility bills. The grants were announced Tuesday by Gov. Kay Ivey as part of the nearly $48 million in grants distributed across the state. "Alabama's coldest and hottest times of the year hit...
Governor Ivey Announces Alabama’s November Unemployment Rate Holds Steady at 2.7%, Record High Jobs Count
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted November unemployment rate is 2.7%, unchanged from October, and below November 2021’s rate of 3.1%. November’s rate represents 63,043 unemployed persons, compared to 61,721 in October and 69,688 in November 2021.
wdhn.com
County unemployment drops, state numbers stay the same
ALABAMA (WDHN) — The Governor’s office is reporting that the unemployment rate has stayed the same over the past two months at a steady 2.7%. According to a release from the governors office, all of the Wiregrass counties have dropped in unemployment rates, with Barbour County having the largest decrease from 4.9% in October.
utv44.com
Millions awarded in local counties to assist low-income families with utility costs
Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling nearly $48 million to help low-income households with utility costs during the cold winter and hot summer months. The grants will enable 18 community service agencies to provide emergency funding to help low-income families heat and cool their homes in 2022-23. “Alabama’s coldest...
montgomeryindependent.com
Six Million In Broadband Funds Allocated For Alabama
Governor Kay Ivey and others visited the Montgomery County Commission chamber on Monday, December 12th to kick off a chain of meetings throughout the state to announce the new Alabama Community Broadband Technical Assistance Program (TAP). The program is part of the announcement, also on Monday, of the Department of...
WAFF
Marshall County Commission passes school sales tax
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Commission passed a 1-cent sale tax increase after weeks of negotiations on Wednesday. According to our news partner at The Advertiser-Gleam, this increase was first proposed by Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley in October. The sales tax is at nine cents in cities versus five cents in Marshall County.
Huntsville annexation stirs memories of Mazda Toyota recruitment
Huntsville’s latest annexation, approved Thursday by the city council, is a hefty plot of land just west of Interstate 65 in Limestone County that covers 1,220 acres. “That’s almost as big as Mazda Toyota,” said Shane Davis, the city’s director of urban and economic development. And...
Cullman City Council passes emergency response ordinance
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council on Monday passed Ordinance 2023-11 to regulate the City’s emergency response resources. Due to specific call demands by individuals needing mobility assistance as opposed to emergency services, the new ordinance, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023, will permit three non-emergency calls per home per year before a $50 an hour fee is levied. City Attorney Luke Satterfield said responding to non-emergency calls for lift assists, false alarms, etc. spreads the city’s first responders thin in the event of true emergencies. The call volume in a typical year runs between 800-900 calls. Last year,...
New training program rolls out to combat school bus driver shortage in Alabama
PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama is facing a shortage of bus drivers and academic officials want to address the problem before the new school year. School leaders say there are unfilled bus driver positions in every school system in the state and they are working to train new drivers fast to fill these positions. The Alabama […]
Alabama Power on schedule with $1 billion expansion
Alabama Power Company says it is proceeding on budget and on schedule with a new gas-fired power unit that was a major part of a $1.1 billion expansion approved by the Alabama Public Service Commission in 2020. The company said it is about 70% complete with construction of a combined-cycle...
wbhm.org
Alabama has a trash fee exemption. Why didn’t the elderly people of Valley know about it?
Valley, a city about 30 miles northeast of Auburn, has received national attention for arresting, even handcuffing, elderly residents who have not paid their trash bills. The spark came in late November when authorities arrested and took 82-year-old Martha Menefield to jail for having an overdue trash bill of $77.80. In the days that followed, WIAT-TV reported that at least two dozen people were arrested on similar charges.
Governor Kay Ivey Makes Request to Update Alabama Executions
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey sent the below correspondence to the members of the Alabama Supreme Court this week to request a rule change to improve the administration of capital punishment in Alabama.
WHNT-TV
Morgan County Sherriff's Office Looking at Uptick in Drug Crime
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has noticed an uptick in illegal drugs being seized in the county. Morgan County Sherriff’s Office Looking at Uptick …. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has noticed an uptick in illegal drugs being seized in the county. Local Basketball Teams Fight it out on...
WSFA
State health officials warn of increasing flu, COVID-19 cases
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hospitals are seeing a surge of COVID-19 and flu patients across the state. Health officials are warning people to take caution during the holidays. Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health says there has been high flu activity with the latest report of 28 flu deaths in the state.
PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation
PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
Jasper’s story: Mother sues Alabama hospitals, doctors, claims infant son was illegally euthanized
An Alabama mother claims that her infant son Jasper was illegally euthanized at Children's of Alabama in 2020.
Tracking power outages in the New 5 coverage area
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several people within the WKRG News 5 coverage area are experiencing power outages as severe weather rips through much of the Gulf Coast. News 5 is keeping a running list of the total number of power outages and total customers affected for the following: You can also find a running list […]
