Need2Know: Targeting TikTok, SBF Appears in Court & Skin Cancer Vaccine Hope
4 days ago
A bipartisan bill on Capitol Hill aims to limit TikTok, former FTX crypto head Sam Bankman-Fried appears in court, and a promising skin cancer vaccine. Here is everything you Need2Know for Wednesday, December 14, 2022.
"Netflix's Most PopularNetflix continues to draw eyes to its platform with hit titles as Wednesday became the second-most popular English language series in its history. The Addams Family spinoff racked up more than one billion viewing hours within a month — it's the third title to achieve this — and surpassed the popular Dahmer series. Stranger Things season four remains the most popular series of all time on Netflix, but the Jenna Ortega-led show has one more week to make up ground.Box Office Watch: 'Avatar' Sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, one of the most anticipated films in recent years, is...
Stephen Boss attends Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the longtime and beloved dancing DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and...
"It's been just over two weeks since WNBA star Britney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony, but she said she is ready to make her way back to the court.Griner took to Instagram to address fans who have supported her since her detention earlier this year. The six-time all-star said she was grateful to be back in the U.S. and that she plans on returning to her Phoenix Mercury team this season.Griner was released from Russian custody on December 1 in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout after being arrested in February on drug charges."The last 10 months...
"From Hollywood to hottest hits, the world of entertainment never stops. Here are some of today's trending headlines.Gotta Say GoodbyeIt's the end of an era for Pokémon's Ash Ketchum. Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series is set to end with a farewell to the famed Pokémon poacher along with the iconic Pikachu. With Ketchum becoming world champion after a 25-year hunt, a new show, focused on a fresh set of characters, will launch in 2023, according to Variety. The final episodes will air beginning January 13 and will celebrate this 10-year-old's long journey to becoming the top Pokémon trainer over 11...
"By Damian J. Troise and Alex VeigaWall Street racked up more losses Friday, as worries mounted that the Federal Reserve and other central banks are willing to bring on a recession if that’s what it takes to crush inflation.The S&P 500 fell 1.1%, its third straight drop. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.9% and the Nasdaq composite lost 1%. The major indexes marked their second straight weekly loss.The pullback was broad. More than 80% of stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 fell. Technology and health care and stocks were among the biggest weights on the market. Microsoft fell 1.7%...
"By Jake Bleiberg and Kevin McGillA storm system that spawned dozens of reported tornadoes from east Texas to the Florida Panhandle was all but done with the South on Thursday after killing at least three people and uprooting families across Louisiana, where some homes were blown into pieces.Elsewhere, heavy snow and high winds meant more blizzards in the northern Midwest from the Dakotas through Michigan, and more ice and snow causing trouble in places from the Appalachians through New England.The National Weather Service can take days to confirm whether destructive winds were in fact tornadoes, but the impact was clear...
Sign up for the Need2Know newsletter, which brings you the day's top news stories with a little bit of sass. Apple will allow third-party app stores in iOS and Argentina and France will face off in the World Cup final. Here is everything you Need2Know for Thursday, December 15, 2022.
Trending breaks down the top viral headlines with a little help from Ben De Almeida. The YouTuber also chats about his social media success. The Trending team wraps things up by playing Red Flag, Green Flag.
Ed Hamilton-Trewill, owner of North Yorkshire’s Brickyard Bakery is not allowing rising energy costs in the UK to take the joy out of Christmas this year. The baker will be baking the community’s uncooked Christmas Cakes to help folks cut back on costs for the holiday.
"The United States Postal Service (USPS) is giving Americans a holiday heads-up: Ship your packages by these dates if you want them to arrive in time for Christmas. USPS Retail Ground® Service — Dec. 17First-Class Mail® Service — Dec. 17Priority Mail® Service — Dec. 19Priority Mail Express® Service — Dec. 23Because Christmas falls on a Sunday this year, the deadlines are one day earlier than in 2021. This also means USPS won't be delivering on the Monday after the holiday. These are recommended deadlines, of course, not a guarantee of timely delivery. The agency still has its work cut out for it...
