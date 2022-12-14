Coming off a narrow win over the Denver Broncos in Week 14, the Kansas City Chiefs are back on the road for their Week 15 outing against the Houston Texans. Houston, 1-11-1, has struggled under head coach Lovie Smith this season and the team is several games removed from playoff contention. Currently sporting the league's worst record, Houston is a squad that also came close to defeating the Dallas Cowboys just a week ago. With that said, players such as cornerbacks Steven Nelson and Derek Stingley Jr., running back Dameon Pierce, wide receivers Nico Collins and Brandin Cooks will all miss this week's matchup against the Chiefs. The Texans' work is certainly cut out for them.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 49 MINUTES AGO