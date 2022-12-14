ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coram, NY

LI police make renewed push to solve hit-and-run death of boy, 13

By Aaron Feis
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are making a renewed push to solve a Coram hit-and-run that killed a 13-year-old boy and injured his sister in October.

An informational checkpoint will be set up Wednesday near the scene of the deadly collision on Granny Road near Middle Island Road, according to the SCPD. Department Commissioner Rodney Harrison and detectives from the Major Case Unit will hold a noon press briefing in the parking lot of the nearby Overton Preserve, encouraging anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

Tyler Phillips and sister Krystal Randolph were walking in the bike lane of Granny Road around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 when they were struck by a westbound SUV, according to authorities. The siblings’ family said that Phillips saved Randolph from the worst of the impact, hailing him as a hero.

But while Randolph survived her injuries, her brother’s wounds proved fatal.

At the time of the collision, the siblings were walking more than two miles from the Gordon Heights Children’s Park to the shelter where they have been living for over a year. There are no sidewalks along stretches of Granny Road.

The driver of the SUV sped off and remains at large.

Now, more than two months after the hit-and-run, police are again asking that anyone with information get in touch.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to an arrest. Tips can be submitted anonymously, and the reward will be paid out within seven days of an arrest being made.

To report a crime anonymously, call 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com . You may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 if your tip results in an arrest.

