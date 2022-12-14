Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Best Bet: Lions Lean on Jamaal Williams in Red Zone
The Detroit Lions want to get back to being able to run the football effectively. Over the past month, the running game has steadily taken a back seat to a passing attack that has gained a significant amount of momentum. Also, Detroit tend to be a different team when they...
Tri-City Herald
How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans
Coming off a narrow win over the Denver Broncos in Week 14, the Kansas City Chiefs are back on the road for their Week 15 outing against the Houston Texans. Houston, 1-11-1, has struggled under head coach Lovie Smith this season and the team is several games removed from playoff contention. Currently sporting the league's worst record, Houston is a squad that also came close to defeating the Dallas Cowboys just a week ago. With that said, players such as cornerbacks Steven Nelson and Derek Stingley Jr., running back Dameon Pierce, wide receivers Nico Collins and Brandin Cooks will all miss this week's matchup against the Chiefs. The Texans' work is certainly cut out for them.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Linked to Panthers in Offseason Coaching Trade
PITTSBURGH -- Every year, there seems to be something with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. This year, it's the ridiculous notion he might be traded in the offseason. During an appearance on 93.7 The Fan, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio opened up about his thoughts on trading coaches within...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: Shane McDonough, Punter, North Carolina State Wolfpack
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By Todd Karpovich Sports Illustrated Baltimore Ravens News, Analysis and More. It’s painfully obvious the Ravens need Lamar Jackson back in the lineup. With the starting quarterback sidelined with a knee injury, they have scored...
Tri-City Herald
Week 15: Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Update
The Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) continued to practice without two of their starters in preparation for their Week 15 matchup against the New England Patriots (7-6) this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Guard Alex Bars and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin were non-participants for their second day in a row, as they both...
Tri-City Herald
Kenny Pickett Keeps Door Open to Play as He Continues to Practice
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett continues to practice while in concussion protocol, keeping his window to return open for Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers. Pickett was a limited participant in practice for a second consecutive day. Meanwhile, Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky continued to split reps as...
Tri-City Herald
Aaron Rodgers ‘Chess Match’: Rams LB Bobby Wagner Ready for Packers
When the NFL schedule was released before the season, this week's Monday night matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers was a contestant for a great prime-time game. Things change fast in the NFL, though, as both teams have failed to meet their preseason expectations. The Rams...
Tri-City Herald
Miami Heat’s Victor Oladipo Out Tonight Against Houston Rockets
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo will not play tonight against the Houston Rockets. The Heat are holding him out for injury management because of knee issues. Here's the game preview:. Game time: 8 p.m., ET. Where: Toyota Center. TV: Bally Sports Sun.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks No. 2 Overall Draft Pick as Russell Wilson Sits for Broncos?
Slowly but surely, the emphasis in the world of the Seattle Seahawks as it relates to the departed Russell Wilson will morph from some level of glee over his failures with his new team in Denver to how the blockbuster trade will continue to fortify the Seattle roster. The latest...
Tri-City Herald
Falcons Confident in Desmond Ridder Ahead of First Start in ‘Hostile’ Saints Environment
The NFC South is still in disarray, and the 5-8 Atlanta Falcons have a small chance of making the postseason. The Falcons will continue their playoff push on Sunday when they travel to the Big Easy to take on the 4-9 New Orleans Saints. A win would keep their postseason...
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars vs. Cowboys: Travon Walker Listed as Questionable
The Jacksonville Jaguars have six key players listed as questionable for this weekend's clash against the Dallas Cowboys, but one name is standing above the rest. No. 1 pick Travon Walker (ankle) is listed as questionable for the contest, along with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe), cornerback Darious Williams (abdomen), guard Brandon Scherff (abdomen), safety Andrew Wingard (shoulder), and linebacker Chad Muma (ankle).
Tri-City Herald
Lions Waive WR Tom Kennedy, Activate RB Craig Reynolds
The Detroit Lions announced several roster moves ahead of their Week 15 game against the New York Jets. The team announced on Saturday afternoon it is temporarily elevating linebacker Jarrad Davis and quarterback Joshua Dobbs from the practice squad. In subsequent moves, running back Craig Reynolds has been activated from...
Tri-City Herald
Garrett Williams Declares for NFL Draft
Syracuse cornerback Garrett Williams has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced in a social media post on Thursday. The news was expected even after his 2022 season was cut short due to an ACL tear. "The journey to get to this point has been filled with many ups...
Tri-City Herald
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Shares Thoughts On Coaching Justin Reid: ‘Heck Of A Football Player’
HOUSTON — Veteran safety Justin Reid will return to NRG Stadium Sunday when the 10-3 Kansas City Chiefs take on the 1-11-1 Houston Texans for a Week 15 contest. Reid is the second ex-Texan who will play against his former team in Houston. But unlike when Deshaun Watson faced off against the Texans in Week 13, coach Lovie Smith has found memories of working alongside the veteran safety.
Tri-City Herald
Patriots-Raiders Roster Moves: DL In, OL Out
The New England Patriots have made a series of roster moves in anticipation of their Week 15 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. As New England attempts to keep postseason its postseason hopes alive, they will once again have the services of a key component on defense. Conversely, the Raiders...
Tri-City Herald
Alexander Sees ‘Seven Interceptions’ vs. Rams’ Mayfield
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Last year, Baker Mayfield gave the Green Bay Packers a merry Christmas. Starting at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, Mayfield threw four interceptions – the last by Rasul Douglas with the Browns driving toward the potential winning field goal in the final moments – as the Packers escaped with a 24-22 victory at Lambeau Field.
Tri-City Herald
Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Patriots
In order to get over their most recent loss, the Las Vegas Raiders will have to beat the team helmed by arguably the greatest coach in NFL history. It's never easy having to out navigate the New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick, and the Raiders will need to lean on these keys to the game to pull out a win.
Tri-City Herald
How Sunday’s Week 15 Slate Impacts Seahawks Playoff Odds
Following Thursday's disappointing 21-13 loss to the 49ers, the reeling Seahawks have lost four of their past five games, including three contests at Lumen Field. As a result, they currently sit outside of the top seven spots in the NFC playoff race and the NFC West title now is out of the question.
