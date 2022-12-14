Housing Families First expands Henrico campus to serve more families

As her mother, Taralynn, cuts the ribbon, Alexis eagerly awaits the chance to trot through the doorway representing the “Opening Doors for Families” campaign that funded the expansion. (Patty Kruszewski/Henrico Citizen)

Housing Families First officially opened its expanded campus in Eastern Henrico County with a ribbon-cutting celebration Dec. 13.

The Opening Doors for Families capital campaign that funded the expansion raised $4,677,779. The campaign exceeded its initial goal by more than six percent and concluded five months ahead of schedule.

The campus now boasts more than 17,500 square feet to serve families with children experiencing homelessness in the Richmond region. Among the additional campus features are a new public entrance, two flex offices, volunteer space, large multi-purpose room, basketball court, courtyard patio, meditation room and boutique.

The Karl Bren meditation room. (Contributed photo)

Existing spaces at HFF’s campus were updated as well, including new flooring, lighting, fixtures, and systems throughout.

A separate, private entrance was also created for families living at Hilliard House, a shelter that houses up to 40 people. The campus now has multiple shelter rooms and bathrooms that are fully handicapped-accessible as well as an ADA-accessible playground.

Speakers at the ribbon-cutting ceremony included Varina District Supervisor Tyrone Nelson, HFF Executive Director Beth Vann-Turnbull, and Harvey Chambers, president of HFF’s Board of Directors.

For details about HFF, visit housingfamiliesfirst.org.

(Contributed photo)

