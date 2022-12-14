Read full article on original website
Hot Deals on Favorite Character Preschool Toys!
Today only, Amazon is offering hot deals on Favorite Character Preschool Toys! Many of these toys say they will arrive in time for Christmas. Here are some deals you can get…. Shop the entire sale here. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get free two-day shipping...
Custom Photo Ornaments only $8.99 at Walgreens + Free Same Day In-Store Pickup!
Looking for a frugal gift idea? Score Custom Photo Ornaments for only $8.99 at Walgreens!. Walgreens is offering their 2-Sided Wood Ornaments for just $8.99 when you log into your account and use the promo code 899WOOD at checkout! Choose free in-store pickup to score these the same day. Use...
Last Minute Toy Deals from Amazon!
Today only, Amazon is offering some hot deals on last minute toys! Here are some deals you can get…. Get this Official POP IT! Pets – Mystery Bag for just $6.49!. Get this NERF Mega XL Boom Dozer Blaster for just $12.99!. Get this Heroes of Goo Jit Zu...
'You broke a $100 bill over 10 cents?': Customer irate after cashier refuses to take a dime off the total purchase price
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working at a convenience store wasn't convenient at all. Clearly, they are referring to the customers and not the employees with that name. It was one of the most inconvenient jobs I've ever had, and I've had dozens.
DUDE Wipes Flushable Wipes, 6 Pack only $9.91 shipped!
These DUDE Wipes Flushable Wipes are a great deal!. Amazon has these DUDE Wipes Flushable Wipes – 6 Pack for just $9.91 shipped when you checkout through Subscribe & Save!. Note: Once your order ships, you can go into your Amazon account and cancel your subscription if you don’t want recurring orders.
Luden’s Wild Cherry Throat Drops, 30 count only $1.19 shipped!
Stock up on Luden’s Wild Cherry Throat Drops with this deal!. Amazon has these Luden’s Wild Cherry Throat Drops, 30 count for just $1.19 shipped when you clip the 20% off e-coupon and checkout through Subscribe & Save!. Note: Once your order ships, you can go into your...
LocknLock 7-Piece Stackable Multi-Purpose Storage Set only $24.98 shipped!
Love LocknLock items? This is a great deal on this 7-piece set!. QVC has this LocknLock 7-Piece Stackable Multi-Purpose Storage Set for just $24.98 today! Plus, if it’s your first purchase, use the promo code FREESHIP for free shipping!. There are lots of color options available. Thanks, Free Stuff...
Free Hibiscus Herbal Tea, 20 count at Walmart!
You can get free Hibiscus Herbal Tea, 20 count at Walmart! Here’s how:. Submit for $4.98/1 FGO Premium Organic Tea Bag Paypal or Venmo Rebate. And submit for $1/1 From Great Origins (FGO) Organic Tea Bags Products Ibotta Cashback (x12/20, limit 5) Free plus overage after cash back. Thanks,...
Spot It! Party Game only $5!
Target has this Spot It! Party Game for just $5 right now!. This is such a fun game and would make a great stocking stuffer. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs. Thanks, Hip2Save!
Exploding Kittens Game 2 Player Edition only $4.99!
This Exploding Kittens Game 2 Player Edition would make a great stocking stuffer!. Target has this Exploding Kittens Game 2 Player Edition for just $4.99 right now!. This would make a great last minute gift idea. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs. Thanks, Hip2Save!
Coca-Cola Rewards Instant Win Game (24,000 Winners)
Play this new Coca-Cola Rewards Instant Win Game for your chance to win AMC tickets & large drinks bundles, $5 Target eGift Cards, $30 Door Dash eGift Cards, and more!. Valid today only, December 19, 2022.
PAW Patrol: The Movie Ultimate City Tower Playset only $58.99 shipped (Reg. $118!)
This PAW Patrol: The Movie Ultimate City Tower Playset looks like so much fun!. Target has this PAW Patrol: The Movie Ultimate City Tower Playset for just $58.99 shipped right now!. This is regularly $117.99 and has great reviews. Choose free in-store pickup to guarantee it by Christmas.
Travel Cosmetic Bags only $9.49!
Amazon has these Travel Cosmetic Bags for just $9.49 when you use the promo code 50QVPJ6M at checkout!. There are several CUTE designs to choose from and these are perfect for all your travels next year. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get free two-day shipping...
Paper Mate Flair Felt Tip Pens (20 count) only $8.79!
These Paper Mate Flair Felt Tip Pens are a great price!. Walmart has these Paper Mate Flair Felt Tip Pens (20 count) for just $8.79 right now!. These are perfect for artist, doodler, or student in your life. Great stocking stuffer idea!. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs.
ULTA: Tree Hut Sugar Scrubs only $4.65 each!
Looking for a last minute gift idea? Get these Tree Hut Sugar Scrubs for a great deal!. Right now, ULTA has their Tree Hut Sugar Scrubs on sale for $7.87! Plus, you can also get $5 off a $15+ purchase when you use the promo code 126061 at checkout!. Even...
HOT Deals on Toddler Toys from Green Toys, Mattel, and more!
Today only, Amazon is offering some hot deals on Toddler Toys from Green Toys, Mattel, and more! Here are some we spotted…. Get this Battat – Lock & Learn Activity Cubes for just $8.99!. Get this Sunny Days Entertainment Bubble-N-Go Toy Lawn Mower with Refill Solution for just $7.99!
Cuisinart 6-Slice Toaster Oven only $49.99 shipped (Reg. $100!)
Get this Cuisinart 6-Slice Toaster Oven for under $50!. Today only, Best Buy has this Cuisinart 6-Slice Toaster Oven for just $49.99 shipped!. This is a great deal on this highly rated toaster oven. Valid today only, December 21, 2022.
Sperry Big Kid’s Salty Cozy Mid Shoes only $19.12 (Reg. $42!)
These Sperry Big Kid’s Salty Cozy Mid Shoes look SO warm and comfy!. Sperry has these Big Kid’s Salty Cozy Mid Shoes for just $19.12 when you use the promo code SPRYSMS15 at checkout!. These are so cute and would make great winter shoes. Shipping is free on...
Toddler & Kid’s Fleece Jackets only $10!
Amazon has Toddler & Kid’s Fleece Full Zip Jackets for just $10 right now!. There are several cute designs and colors to choose from. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get free two-day shipping (and possibly one-day or same-day shipping!) with no minimum. If you’re not sure Prime is worth it, read this post for some helpful info to help you decide! And don’t forget you can sign up for Swagbucks to earn free gift cards to use on Amazon deals!
