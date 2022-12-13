UNADILLA, N.Y. -- New York State Police arrested Jeffrey M. Bullis, 19, of Unadilla following an alleged physical altercation. Troopers arrived at the House of Consignment on Main Street in the village of Unadilla and after an investigation determined Bullis had violated an existing order of protection by entering the business and had allegedly shoved the victim, causing them to strike a window and door frame. According to Troopers, a third person intervened, attempted to separate Bullis from the victim and held down Bullis until troopers arrived.

UNADILLA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO