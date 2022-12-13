Read full article on original website
WKTV
Rome police searching for suspects in 2 separate shots-fired incidents
ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are looking for suspects in two separate shots-fired incidents from last week. On Sunday, Dec. 4, shots were reportedly fired on the 300 block of Louisa Street around 1:40 a.m. Police say a Black male was walking alone and fired one shot into the ground on the sidewalk. At the time, he was wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans and light-colored shoes.
WKTV
19-year-old allegedly attacks victim at consignment shop in Unadilla
UNADILLA, N.Y. -- New York State Police arrested Jeffrey M. Bullis, 19, of Unadilla following an alleged physical altercation. Troopers arrived at the House of Consignment on Main Street in the village of Unadilla and after an investigation determined Bullis had violated an existing order of protection by entering the business and had allegedly shoved the victim, causing them to strike a window and door frame. According to Troopers, a third person intervened, attempted to separate Bullis from the victim and held down Bullis until troopers arrived.
Man charged after gunfight with 5 other people that killed Fort Drum solider at July 4th party
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday for a gunfight among six people that killed a Fort Drum solider, police said. Nadir Gunn fired a handgun at a large party at 11:13 p.m. in the 300 block of Parkway Drive on July 4, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse city court.
Update on accused Cortland man who shot woman in neck and face
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man has been arrested for his involvement in a shooting that happened in the 109 Main Street, Cortland on Friday, December 16, around 1:06 p.m., according to the Cortland Police Department. At the time of the shooting, a 30-year old woman who also lives on 109 Main Street called 911 […]
WKTV
56-year-old Barneveld man arrested following domestic incident
TOWN OF FLOYD, N.Y. -- Michael G. Newland, 56, of Barneveld was arrested following a domestic incident on Dec. 13. The investigation prompted police to arrest and charge Newland with Criminal Contempt and stalking. Newland was transported to the Kurt B. Wyman Law Enforcement Building for processing and held at...
One Dead in Overnight Shooting in Utica
Update: Utica Police have identified the victim as 20-year-old Tirus Freeman of Utica. An overnight shooting in Utica has left one person dead. Utica Police say they were called to the 1700 block of Armory Drive just after 12:30 on Thursday morning regarding a gunshot victim. Police say officers en route to the scene learned the victim was being transported to an area hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
informnny.com
‘GoFundMe’ created for woman killed in New Hartford attack
SAUQUOIT, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Funeral information has been released and a ‘gofundme’ page has been created for 30-year-old Martha M. Staring, of Sauquoit, the woman who was brutally attacked and then later died from the injuries she received in an incident that occurred in New Hartford in November.
Two-car crash in Schuyler kills a Utica man
HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that a Utica man was killed in a fatal two-car crash that occurred in the Town of Schuyler on December 13th. Around 6:51 pm on Tuesday, troopers, and emergency responders with the Schuyler EMS, Kunkel Ambulance, and NYS Department of Transportation arrived on […]
WKTV
Man dies following Utica shooting
A man who was shot multiple times in Utica early Thursday morning died from his injuries. Police are investigating the case as a homicide. 20-year-old dies from injuries following shooting on Armory Drive. Utica police are investigating a homicide after a man died from multiple gunshot wounds at St. Elizabeth...
Before fatal fire, family’s cries for help were ignored (Letter from the Editor)
One year ago today, we reported on a fatal fire in rural Oswego County that killed a woman and her 13-year-old son. Whenever lives are lost in a fire it’s a tragedy, but over the course of the past year Syracuse.com | Post-Standard reporters Rylee Kirk and Michelle Breidenbach discovered there was so much more to the story of Angela Rosenbaum and her sons, Bryce and Lance Dotson.
Frankfort Police investigating stabbing at Utica Academy of Science
The Town of Frankfort Police has reported that a stabbing investigation is underway and are asking the public for help gathering information after an incident that occurred at the Utica Academy of Science Charter School.
Woman stabbed in hand in Syracuse this morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department responded to a stabbing incident in the early morning of December 15. At around 6:19 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, Officers responded to a stabbing call at the Eastwood Homes Apartments in Syracuse. When Officers arrived at the apartment located at 381 Fobes Avenue in Syracuse, they […]
WKTV
20-year-old dies from injuries following shooting on Armory Drive
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police are investigating a homicide after a man died from multiple gunshot wounds at St. Elizabeth Medical Center early Thursday morning. Officers were notified about a shooting on Armory Drive around 12:40 a.m. and headed to the scene. On the way, they learned someone had already taken the victim to St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
Armed robbery in Town of Clay driveway
CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An armed robbery occurred in the driveway of a Town of Clay home on Tuesday evening, December 13, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies tell NewsChannel 9 that the suspect approached the victim as he was getting out of his vehicle in the 1200 block of Allen Road. A handgun […]
Police Search For NY Woman Who Has Been Missing For Days
Police are searching for a missing 59-year-old woman from New York who hasn't been seen in days. Susan Mills, a resident of Elbridge, a village located about 20 miles from Syracuse in Onondaga County, was last seen leaving her home on Halfway Road at about noon on Monday, Dec. 12, New York State Police reported on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office arrest Sandy Creek man: charged with raping two children
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for rape in the first degree and two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree. On December 14, The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office arrested 42-year-old Lee Cooper of Sandy Creek after he allegedly raped two victims. The victims are both children […]
newyorkalmanack.com
Man’s Body Located After His ATV Found Rolled Over Into Stream
Ingersoll’s ATV (all terrain vehicle) was found rolled over in Little Woodhull Creek in the town of Forestport, Oneida County, but could not be located. New York State Police led the search efforts with an underwater recovery team and drone operators. DEC Forest Ranger Lieutenant Hoag and Rangers Murphy and Piersma responded with ECOs Noyes and Tabor and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department.Family friends and volunteers also responded to aid in locating Ingersoll.
WKTV
Utica man pleads guilty to federal cocaine, gun charges
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man pleaded guilty to federal drug and gun charges on Thursday after admitting to having 500 grams of cocaine at his residence. Edgar Tejada, 35, pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and criminal possession of a firearm. According to the...
WKTV
15 displaced following small fire at Meadows Senior Living in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Residents were evacuated from one of the buildings at Meadows Senior Living in New Hartford early Thursday morning after a small fire broke out in the bathroom inside one of the apartments. According to the New Hartford Fire Department, a smoke detector triggered the fire...
WKTV
New Hartford man has heart for the homeless
Felix LaBella, of New Hartford, could just write a check or contribute money toward his passion for helping the homeless. And he does. But he longs to give an even more precious commodity: his time.
