Deputies: Minor arrested for firing gun at roller rink near Holland
No one was injured when a shot was fired at a roller rink near Holland Friday night.
Person arrested for stealing Ottawa Co. fire truck
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was arrested for disorderly conduct and stealing a fire vehicle, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. The incident started around 11 a.m. Saturday at 15146 16th Avenue in Marne, where deputies found a man damaging property and pulling fire alarms. When the fire...
17-year-old Kalamazoo shooting victim dies in hospital
KALAMAZOO, MI – A 17-year-old shot at a Kalamazoo apartment complex has died. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety first reported the teen was hospitalized after being shot Friday, Dec. 16, at Interfaith Homes located in the Northside neighborhood, near the intersection of West Paterson Street and Woodward Avenue.
Fire department vehicle stolen while on call in Marne
A fire department vehicle was stolen Saturday morning in Marne and driven to Grand Rapids.
Jury awards $6.4 million to family of man found unresponsive at Kent County Jail
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A federal jury has awarded $6.4 million to the family of a man who died in 2018 after being found unresponsive in the Kent County Jail. Lawyers for the family of Wade Jones say he was not properly treated for alcohol withdrawal and contracted jail nursing staff failed to get him help in time.
Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th
A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
Concern mounts over missing mother of 8 in West Michigan
Family and friends of a West Michigan mother of eight are growing increasingly concerned after she went missing almost a week ago and her car was found abandoned.
Suspected serial killer charged with 2005 Battle Creek murder
A man has been extradited to Michigan from Pennsylvania to face charges for the murder of a woman who went missing from Battle Creek in 2005.
Man arrested, charged in Battle Creek shooting
Authorities say a man was arrested in connection to a shooting in Battle Creek.
Portage police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of infant
The Portage Department of Public Safety is looking into the "suspicious" death of an 18-month-old.
Missing Portage woman’s mom: ‘I just want her to come home’
Nearly after a week after the disappearance of a Portage mother of eight, the missing woman's mom said she hasn't lost hope that she's safe.
Man arrested for fleeing police, barricading himself in Jackson County attic
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- An armed man barricaded himself in a Jackson County residence earlier this week, prompting the lockdown of a nearby elementary school. At roughly 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, an officer stopped a vehicle on West Michigan Avenue near Pershing Avenue in Blackman Township, according to a release from Michael Jester, director of public safety for Blackman-Leoni Township.
29-year-old from Lansing dies in Clinton County jail
Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers were doing a cell check when they found the man unresponsive, the sheriff's office said.
Police: No explanation for disappearance of Portage mom of 8
Police are growing increasingly worried as they search for a mother of eight who has been missing since Saturday.
wkzo.com
17-year-old suffers serious injuries in Friday afternoon shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Police are still looking for a suspect involved in a Fridag afternoon shooting in Kalamazoo. At approximately 4:00 p.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard regarding the report of a citizen being struck by gunfire.
WILX-TV
11 men charged in drug trafficking, firearms crimes
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Mark Trotten, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, joined by multiple federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement for a press conference sharing the results of an investigation that culminated in search warrants being executed, numerous arrests being made, and charges filed against 11 people.
Life sentence for man convicted in 1986 murder stays in place for now
There’s no sign of the grocery store that used to be on a busy road in Charlotte back in 1986, but it once was the scene of a murder that changed three families lives.
Fox17
Suspect sought in Wyoming armed robbery at Family Dollar
WYOMING, Mich. — Police in Wyoming are searching for a suspect in a recent armed robbery. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says the incident happened at the Family Dollar on 44th Street. We’re told a knife was involved. No injuries were reported. The suspect is described as...
WILX-TV
Police seek man in Hillsdale County indecent exposure incident
JONESVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jonesville are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man. According to authorities, the man is wanted for questioning in connection with an indecent exposure incident that happened at a Walmart. Further details were not revealed. Photos of the man can be...
WILX-TV
One dead after semi strikes pickup truck in Ovid Twp.
OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead following a crash in Ovid Township. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office tells News 10 that a semi truck collided with a pickup truck on M-21 between Shepardsville and Hollister roads Friday afternoon. The roads were closed for several hours as...
