Calhoun County, MI

Kalamazoo Gazette

17-year-old Kalamazoo shooting victim dies in hospital

KALAMAZOO, MI – A 17-year-old shot at a Kalamazoo apartment complex has died. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety first reported the teen was hospitalized after being shot Friday, Dec. 16, at Interfaith Homes located in the Northside neighborhood, near the intersection of West Paterson Street and Woodward Avenue.
KALAMAZOO, MI
US 103.1

Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th

A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Man arrested for fleeing police, barricading himself in Jackson County attic

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- An armed man barricaded himself in a Jackson County residence earlier this week, prompting the lockdown of a nearby elementary school. At roughly 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, an officer stopped a vehicle on West Michigan Avenue near Pershing Avenue in Blackman Township, according to a release from Michael Jester, director of public safety for Blackman-Leoni Township.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

17-year-old suffers serious injuries in Friday afternoon shooting

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Police are still looking for a suspect involved in a Fridag afternoon shooting in Kalamazoo. At approximately 4:00 p.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard regarding the report of a citizen being struck by gunfire.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

11 men charged in drug trafficking, firearms crimes

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Mark Trotten, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, joined by multiple federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement for a press conference sharing the results of an investigation that culminated in search warrants being executed, numerous arrests being made, and charges filed against 11 people.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Fox17

Suspect sought in Wyoming armed robbery at Family Dollar

WYOMING, Mich. — Police in Wyoming are searching for a suspect in a recent armed robbery. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says the incident happened at the Family Dollar on 44th Street. We’re told a knife was involved. No injuries were reported. The suspect is described as...
WYOMING, MI
WILX-TV

Police seek man in Hillsdale County indecent exposure incident

JONESVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jonesville are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man. According to authorities, the man is wanted for questioning in connection with an indecent exposure incident that happened at a Walmart. Further details were not revealed. Photos of the man can be...
JONESVILLE, MI
WILX-TV

One dead after semi strikes pickup truck in Ovid Twp.

OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead following a crash in Ovid Township. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office tells News 10 that a semi truck collided with a pickup truck on M-21 between Shepardsville and Hollister roads Friday afternoon. The roads were closed for several hours as...
OVID, MI

