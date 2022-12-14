Is it a Boot? A Sneaker? Vans-Timberland Collab Is a Little Bit of Both

VF Corp -owned heritage skate brand Vans and outdoor footwear company Timberland have come together to release their first collaborative capsule this month.

The legacy labels have teamed up in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Vans ’ Half Cab skate sneaker, releasing a rugged, street-and-trail-ready sneaker-boot that references the 1992 release. The brands’ new hybrid silhouette, dubbed the Half Cab Hiker, drops Dec. 20.

The Vans x Timberland Half Cab in Wheat.

According to Vans and Timberland , the shoe draws equal inspiration from the Half Cab and Timberland’s Euro Hiker, a lightweight style that is wearable in a variety of conditions. Since its 1988 debut, the hiking boot has been adopted by a variety of subcultures, finding acceptance with streetwear lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

The new silhouette combines the Half Cab’s 5/8 cut upper with the base of a Euro Hiker, pulling in the Timberland style’s tooling and functional metal eyestays, as well as its two-tone round boot laces. The canvas and leather boot is lined with a 50-percent recycled plastic textile called ReBOTL. The style is finished with padded leather collars, rubber lug outsoles and co-branding across the upper, and is available in the wheat and chocolate-olive color ways.

The Vans x Timberland Half Cab in Chocolate-Olive.

An updated take on Timberland’s six-inch waterproof boots will round out the capsule. First introduced in 1973, the signature style was revamped by the Vans team with a streetwear edge, featuring the skate brand’s trademark checkerboard pattern embossed on the leather upper.

The sibling brands met in the middle when it came to the campaign. Captured in rural Nebraska, the photos shot by celebrity photographer Cian Moore showcase models and local residents including Omaha-based Precision Skateboards owner Phil Burcher.

The Vans x Timberland Six-Inch Boot.

The Half Cab Hikers will retail for $160, while the six-inch boots will sell for $230 on Vans’ and Timberlands’ e-commerce sites, as well as in their retail stores.