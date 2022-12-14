Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Chance for snowflakes Friday
PITTSBURGH — More clouds than sun Friday. A few flurries could pass through the area, but nothing significant. Colder temperature pattern starts this weekend and will continue into next week. Tonight: Mostly cloudy, spotty evening drizzle, Low 33. Friday: Scattered flurries, sun/clouds, High 40.
wtae.com
The Hills snack bar is coming back as a food truck
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A local man is trying to revitalize Hills Department Store's snack bar to bring back memories for people who live in the Pittsburgh area. Proudly wearing a shirt with the old "Hills" logo, Jason Powell said he's bringing the nostalgic snack bar with a food truck that will travel to former locations of Hills stores.
wtae.com
Tradition of model train sets continues to shine brightly during Christmas season
GIBSONIA, Pa. — Administrators for the Western Pennsylvania Model Railroad Museum get all excited during the Christmas season because it's the only time of the year it is open to the public. That same excitement is felt inside SW Randall Toyes & Gifts on Smithfield Street in downtown Pittsburgh.
wtae.com
Vandal targeting Pittsburgh's South Side, Oakland neighborhoods
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for help in identifying the person they believe is tagging several buildings, with graffiti, in Pittsburgh’s South Side and Oakland neighborhoods. The Holy Assumption St. Mary Orthodox Church on Pittsburgh's South Side was tagged in the front and back earlier this week.
wtae.com
Cold and flurries continue for Sunday
PITTSBURGH — Scattered flurries continue this evening and will be around through the first half of Sunday. We will be slightly colder Sunday, and with the wind, it will feel even colder through the day. We dry out Monday through Wednesday as temperatures begin a slow warming trend until our next system gets here Thursday. We will have to monitor our next system as we could see a little bit of everything through Friday before we dry out and experience the coldest air of the season so far (coldest since January 2022 and coldest back-to-back cold days since January 2019) for Christmas weekend.
wtae.com
Christmas-themed Hills Department Store tribute brings back all the memories
Many of you have been sharing your memories of Hills Department Store on our WTAE Facebook page. You got to see some of our memories as well. Shannon Perine's old Hills pencil from her junk drawer. And Chandi Chapman's basketball hoop from when she was 3 years old. We're fortunate...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers continue to strike before holidays
PITTSBURGH — It's been two months and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers are still on strike, right before the holidays. Ed Blazina is a reporter and said, "We are worried about it, but honestly, through the strike, we've gotten so much community support, so much support from our unions that we don't get when we are working at the Post Gazette. We have a strike Santa set up for families who are having trouble buying Christmas gifts."
wtae.com
Lottery ticket worth $770,000 sold at Giant Eagle in Monroeville
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $770,000 was sold at the Giant Eagle on Monroeville Boulevard in Monroeville. The ticket was for the Wednesday, Dec. 14, drawing. The winning ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers: 3-18-20-26-39-48. The Pennsylvania Lottery said Match 6 Lotto winners have...
wtae.com
McKeesport rallies for woman whose home saw extreme blight
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — From the outside, you couldn't tell how badly Debbie Teoli’s roof leaked. “It was like a waterfall in one room in the attic," she said, "and in the one bedroom, it actually started pouring in." Teoli was born and bred in McKeesport and loves the...
wtae.com
Wintry weekend ahead with highs in the 30s
PITTSBURGH — Clouds and flurries will be a staple as we head through the weekend. Little to no accumulation is expected around the city through the weekend, but up to an inch is possible in the Laurels and along and north of Interstate 80. We will dry out next week as temperatures warm slightly before our next system arrives on Thursday to bring rain/snow and much colder temperatures as we head into Christmas.
wtae.com
Crash takes out utility pole in Pittsburgh’s Brentwood neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A utility pole was sheared during a crash in Pittsburgh’s Brentwood neighborhood. The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Friday on East Willock Road. An SUV hit the pole, causing it to lean toward a house. No injuries were reported.
wtae.com
Emaciated dog recovering at Pittsburgh animal rescue facility
PITTSBURGH — A new name fit for a four-legged Christmas miracle. The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is taking care of a dog that someone abandoned at Riverview Park last week. We're told she was severely malnourished and dehydrated. Despite being a dog with a large frame, she only...
wtae.com
No more PPG name at Pittsburgh Zoo, in shift toward STEM focus
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium will have a new name in the new year. Previous video above: Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium reveals 20-year master plan (December 2021) PPG says it will give up the naming rights and instead focus its support on science, technology, engineering...
wtae.com
Fatal accident leads to closures of Pittsburgh-area bridge
PITTSBURGH — One person is dead, one in critical condition, and a third in stable condition after a vehicle collision on the McKees Rocks Bridge Saturday evening. Allegheny County Dispatch confirms the accident occurred at around 5:45 p.m. Saturday on the city side of the McKees Rocks Bridge. Pittsburgh...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police looking for man missing for a year
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are putting out a call for help in finding a man who has not been seen in a year. Donald Arrington went missing on Dec. 15, 2021. He would now be 64 years old. Arrington was described at the time as 6 feet tall and...
wtae.com
Stolen Toys for Tots bikes replaced by Dick's Sporting Goods donation in time for Christmas
FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Santa's sleigh made a stop at the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills on Friday morning. That's where Dick's Sporting Goods donated 25 bikes to the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. The donation came after someone stole bikes from a Toys for Tots storage container...
wtae.com
Three dead in Brighton Heights house fire
UPDATE: The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has identified one victim of this fire as Dijion Hutchinson, 19. Two children and a young adult died in a house fire in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood early Saturday morning. The fire broke out around 2 a.m. on McClure Street. Officials said there was...
wtae.com
Zappala running for reelection as Allegheny County district attorney
PITTSBURGH — As Allegheny County District Attorney Steve Zappala entered the race to run for a seventh term, he was critical of the city of Pittsburgh's handling of crime. "The city's going to have a problem, I think, by the way, with all the stuff that's been going on that has not been positive in terms of how it's been presented to the public. I think, rightfully so. I think the facts bear that out," Zappala said during remarks before the holiday gathering of the Pittsburgh Regional Building Trades Council held at Acrisure Stadium.
wtae.com
Firefighters called to Brentwood home
BRENTWOOD, Pa. — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Brentwood, Allegheny County, on Friday morning. The fire broke out at a house on Fairway Drive. The cause has not been determined. No injuries have been reported.
wtae.com
Falling wires shut down part of Route 51; power outage reported in nearby neighborhoods
PITTSBURGH — A tree fell on wires, forcing a closure of inbound Route 51 in Pittsburgh on Friday morning. The incident happened around 2 a.m. near Edgebrook Avenue. Both inbound lanes of Route 51 remained closed for hours, with traffic backed up for miles during the morning commute. Duquesne...
