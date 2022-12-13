Read full article on original website
Some employers easing degree requirements for jobs
With more jobs than job seekers, companies are rethinking qualifications even for high-paying jobs.
bestcolleges.com
What Happens if You Default on Your Student Loan?
New America surveyed borrowers who defaulted on their student loans prior to the pandemic. Here's how it affected their lives. Student loan debt is one of the biggest financial crises in the U.S. And as education becomes more expensive, more and more people are calling for loans to be forgiven.
GAO releases report blasting colleges for misleading financial aid letters
The Government Accountability Office (GAO) blasted colleges in a new report for misleading students in financial aid letters about the total cost of attendance. Ninety-one percent of colleges underestimated or did not include the net price of attending their institution in financial aid offers to students, according to the GAO report released on Monday. About half of…
agupdate.com
Rural veterinary shortages create risks for food system, report says
The U.S. is facing an alarming shortfall of veterinarians to treat livestock and poultry in rural areas, threatening public health, food safety, and economic growth in communities that depend on agriculture, according to a new report commissioned by Farm Journal Foundation. More than 500 counties across the U.S. have shortages...
Not having a college degree matters most early in your career. But there are workarounds for young workers.
Google, Hilton, and Bank of America are hiring people without college diplomas, but it can still be hard for those without degrees to get noticed.
A ‘No Coding’ App Course Helped A Doctor Get Diverse Students Into Medical School
In 2006, while still a medical student, Dr. Renée Volny Darko often observed that smart, capable students who are underrepresented in medicine (URM) and non-traditional candidates were not getting into medical school at a rate on par with other students. “Medical schools say they have a rough time finding...
marketplace.org
Most financial aid offers have a fuzzy bottom line, GAO reports
There’s a practice in higher education of sending out letters — acceptance letters and rejection letters too. But perhaps the most important one of all is the financial aid letter. This includes all of the grants and scholarships that a student is eligible for, ostensibly providing an idea of what it would cost to attend a particular school. But more than 90% of American colleges either don’t supply the final price in those letters or understate it, according to a report out earlier this week from the Government Accountability Office.
thepennyhoarder.com
High School Grads: Work as a Remote Payroll Analyst for Telus International
Telus International, a digital customer experience innovator, is hiring a payroll analyst to work full time from anywhere in the United States. You will be reviewing payroll-related tickets, processing payroll and creating Enterprise Interface Builder (EIB) files to be submitted to the Workday system. You must have a high school...
myscience.org
Powering vocational education and training with technology
For more than 15 years, researchers have been exploring ways to improve training for apprentices. The findings are summarized in a recently published book and a website for teachers, and new educational technologies are currently being developed. Switzerland is known for its fondue, its punctual trains and its watchmaking industry....
Sioux City Journal
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges to host info session on high-demand business, administrative programs
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges is hosting an information session over Zoom at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, for students hoping to learn more about the college's administrative office professional and business professional programs. Attendees will have the chance to meet with EICC instructors and ask questions about the programs,...
GCN.com
Report: Governments behind private sector in customer, employee experience
Almost one year after President Joe Biden’s executive order on government customer experience, governments—including the United States—continue to lag behind the private sector in terms of customer and employee experience, according to Qualtrics’ 2023 Government Experience Trends report. For the study, Qualtrics surveyed approximately 8,000 consumers...
bestcolleges.com
Most Law Students Are Comfortable With Online Learning: Survey
Over 8 out of 10 law students over the age of 40 are mostly to very comfortable with online discussions. Less than half of students are comfortable with accessing online academic resources. Only 10% of law students are mostly online. Most law students are comfortable with online learning since the...
KevinMD.com
Who gets to succeed in medical school: Improving medical student outcomes that matter
As I mentioned in my last article, “Who gets to graduate from medical school,” I find one consistent, uncomfortable truth: Whatever led to the gap in academic performance before medical school is likely to still be present and persistent during one’s medical education journey. The lack of access, inequitable distribution of opportunity, familial responsibilities, socioeconomic disparities, or systemic barriers that kept students from utilizing their full academic potential in their K-12 or undergraduate education do not disappear upon admission into medical school. These challenges, when left unaddressed, can negatively impact a student’s likelihood of success in medical school and prevent otherwise deserving, passionate students from pursuing a career in health care. In order to train a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive pipeline of physicians and close critical gaps in the health care workforce, these barriers need to be dismantled.
