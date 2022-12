Two men have been arrested and are in the Osceola County Jail in connection with a shooting that took place at a St. Cloud Taco Bell shortly after midnight on Wednesday. St. Cloud Police Department detectives have arrested 25-year-old Jonathan Monroig and 26-year-old Michael Angelo Romero and charged them with aggravated battery, use of a deadly weapon, at the Taco Bell located at the corner of US192 and Narcoossee Road in St. Cloud.

SAINT CLOUD, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO