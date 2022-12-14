Baldwinsville boys swimmers take defeat to J-D/CBA

DEWITT – For its third meet of the 2022-23 season, the Baldwinsville boys swim team found itself on the road, taking on the combined Jamesville-DeWitt/Christian Brothers Academy side Tuesday night at J-D Middle School.

The Bees lost, 94-81, to the Red Rams, yet still got a pair of individual titles from Lucas Clay along with a first-place finish from Ben Webster.

Clay started out by going two minutes, 17.62 seconds in the 200-yard indiviudal medley, edging the 2:18.87 from J-D/CBA’s Luke Marino.

Later in the meet, in the 100 breaststroke, Clay pulled away and won in 1:08.13, well clear of the 1:15.32 from the Rams’ Ryan Bannon, this after Webster, in 1:02.13, held off Marino (1:02.57) to win the 100 butterfly.

As for Lange, he went 59.72 seconds in the 100 backstroke, but that was well back of J-D/CBA standout Nathaniel Wales, whose blistering 51.81 qualified him for the state championship meet later this winter by nearly three full seconds after he swam the 50 freestyle in 22.04, another state qualifying time.

Alex Nicita twice finished second, his 2:00.12 in the 200 freestyle behind Misha Kabunov’s 1:54.59 and a 55.58 seconds in the 100 freestyle again behind Kabunov, who posted 51.70 as Jayden Miranda (58.85) was fourth.

Lange and Webster joined Zach Ehrig and Danny Sima to go 1:42.03 in the 200 freestyle relay, second to the Rams’ 1:39.63. Webster, Mason Stever, Keenan Smith and Colin Szkotak went 1:58.44 in the 200 medley relay as Nicita, Ehrig, Lange and Marco VanCour swam the 400 freestyle relay in 3:52.98.

B’ville swims again next Thursday at West Genesee, then is off until Jan. 3, when it hosts Cicero-North Syracuse.