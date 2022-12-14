Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
CBS 58
'There's an authenticity to it': Enthusiasts click with classic typewriters
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Michael Schlesinger meets some local lovers of typewriters sharing and keeping their preferred medium alive. Through regular "type-ins" at Bay View Library the typists of Milwaukee are keeping the bygone media relevant for a new generation.
CBS 58
Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight (12/17)...A holiday fundraiser & some yuletide basketball
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--This weekend before the big holiday features a lot of holiday parties and mall shopping. There are also some big fundraisers too this time of year.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Cheryl McCrary performs
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) - Cheryl McCrary performed for us on this week's Ra- Sing & Me! Cheryl provided the following information about herself so you can all get to know her better:. Cheryl has been happily married to her husband for over 31 years. She is a CD Recording...
CBS 58
‘A universal language': West Allis record store is a time capsule of music’s history
WEST ALLIS, Wisc. (CBS 58) — On the corner of 71st St. and Greenfield Ave. sits a time capsule of music’s history. With over 7,000 vinyl albums and 50 years in the community, Record Head has cemented its place as a West Allis staple. The business opened in...
CBS 58
Capitol Connection: Milwaukee leaders visit Madison, looking ahead to 2023
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- In this week's Capitol Connection, CBS 58 Capitol Correspondent Emilee Fannon and WisPolitics Editor JR Ross discuss Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and County Executive David Crowley's recent visit to Madison. They also look ahead to the stories that will dominate political headlines in 2023. Capitol...
CBS 58
Muslim Community Health Center and Anthem Blue Cross Blue shield host winter holiday event
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Muslim Community and Health Center, along with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, hosted a winter holiday event today. And there was even a special celebrity guest -- along with music, face painting, snacks and a toy giveaway. Hall of Fame Packers player LeRoy Butler stopped...
CBS 58
The start of winter looks to be rather impactful with snow, wind into the holiday weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--All eyes are on a developing winter storm set to impact our area late Wednesday night and go into Friday. We're talking snow and wind. It's too soon to talk about snow amounts but rest assured the CBS 58 Ready Weather team is on top of the latest developments and will keep you updated.
CBS 58
We Rock the Spectrum holding a sensory-friendly holiday party this Sunday in Racine
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One local organization based out of Racine is hosting a Christmas celebration this weekend for people of all ages and abilities. We Rock the Spectrum Kids' Gym is hosting its first annual holiday party on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The...
CBS 58
School Bulletin: Art student draws attention to climate change
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Cedarburg High School senior aims to make a statement through art, and she's combining two of her passions. "I just always kind of been interested in protecting the environment," Miriam Janssen-Hayes says. "I want to show that through my art." As an Advanced Placement (AP)...
CBS 58
Showing holiday generosity without breaking the budget is possible, says one local expert
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It is easy to get caught up in the holiday giving spirit, feeling generous about buying gifts, tipping wait staff or supporting folks that are important to one's daily life. That said, what happens when that generous spirit directly interferes with a tight budget?. Brad Allen,...
CBS 58
Give the gift of an experience with woodworking classes in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- You're running out of time to find a gift for the hard-to-shop for person in your life. If you're shopping for the person who has-it-all already, give them a gift of experience. A Brookfield hardware shop offers year-round classes in woodworking and epoxy. The options...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Holiday Pet Tips 2022
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The holidays are a busy time when our normally routine schedules become a whole lot more chaotic. We can sometimes forget that this time of year affects our furry friends, too. We just want to remind viewers of some important tips to keep their pets safe this holiday season:
CBS 58
Winter starts on Wednesday. Mother Nature is ahead of the game with cold & snow for everyone.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--To say we were spoiled for the first part of December is an understatement. The first weekend of the month we had readings in the 50s. Now all that is a distant memory. I don't think we'll get above freezing for the rest of the year (or at least the Christmas holiday.) Highs both weekend days will be in the 20s. Any wind will make it feel like the teens.
CBS 58
Local veterans gifted holiday supplies at toy giveaway in West Allis
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Local veterans are getting some help this holiday season thanks to the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative. The group hosted a toy giveaway today in West Allis. It just wrapped up at the top of the hour. Veterans and their families could go to get toys, food,...
CBS 58
Sisters' growing Christmas tree business honors late mother's love of holiday movies
SLINGER, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Two Wisconsin sisters from Slinger, Krista Peterson and Kara Kasten-Olson, are fulfilling a life-long dream of growing and selling Christmas trees. The tree lot is called Inspiration Acres, and right now, it's a pop-up tree and gift market, but they hope to grow it to a full u-cut Christmas tree farm.
CBS 58
'All of the holiday spirit turned up to 11' Christmas pop-up bar returns to Walker's Point
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Miracle on 2nd St, the holiday pop-up bar visited around the world, has returned to Milwaukee for the first time since 2019. The Tin Widow takes "deck the halls" to a new level with every inch of space lit up and filled with holiday cheer. "Holiday...
CBS 58
Construction gets underway at MU's new home for the College of Nursing
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Construction is underway at Marquette University on their new home for the College of Nursing. Starting Friday, Dec. 16, Straz Hall in the heart of campus is being renovated and expanded. This is the second major construction project in the campus master plan to get started this month.
CBS 58
'The point of no return': Local UAW members continue to rally, display solidarity despite current stalemate
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's been almost eight months since around 1,100 members of United Auto Workers (UAW) Locals 180 in Racine County and 807 in Burlington, Iowa, walked out of two CNH Industrial plants and went on strike to demand better wages, healthcare and safety. Since then,...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Latino family adopts twins, encouraging other Latino families to take the step
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Christmas came early for a Latino family in Milwaukee -- as their legal adoption of twins was made official today. This touching moment sheds light on the importance of adoption -- and especially the need for Spanish-speaking foster parents in Milwaukee County. It was an emotional...
CBS 58
CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Bob the puppy 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Friday, Dec. 16 to introduce Bob as CBS 58's Pet of the Week. Bob is only two months old, a puppy who is ready for adoption from the WHS Ozaukee campus. Angela Speed with WHS talked about Bob and what he can offer your family as a new addition!
Comments / 0