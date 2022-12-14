ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Racine & Me: Cheryl McCrary performs

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) - Cheryl McCrary performed for us on this week's Ra- Sing & Me! Cheryl provided the following information about herself so you can all get to know her better:. Cheryl has been happily married to her husband for over 31 years. She is a CD Recording...
Capitol Connection: Milwaukee leaders visit Madison, looking ahead to 2023

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- In this week's Capitol Connection, CBS 58 Capitol Correspondent Emilee Fannon and WisPolitics Editor JR Ross discuss Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and County Executive David Crowley's recent visit to Madison. They also look ahead to the stories that will dominate political headlines in 2023. Capitol...
School Bulletin: Art student draws attention to climate change

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Cedarburg High School senior aims to make a statement through art, and she's combining two of her passions. "I just always kind of been interested in protecting the environment," Miriam Janssen-Hayes says. "I want to show that through my art." As an Advanced Placement (AP)...
Racine & Me: Holiday Pet Tips 2022

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The holidays are a busy time when our normally routine schedules become a whole lot more chaotic. We can sometimes forget that this time of year affects our furry friends, too. We just want to remind viewers of some important tips to keep their pets safe this holiday season:
Winter starts on Wednesday. Mother Nature is ahead of the game with cold & snow for everyone.

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--To say we were spoiled for the first part of December is an understatement. The first weekend of the month we had readings in the 50s. Now all that is a distant memory. I don't think we'll get above freezing for the rest of the year (or at least the Christmas holiday.) Highs both weekend days will be in the 20s. Any wind will make it feel like the teens.
Construction gets underway at MU's new home for the College of Nursing

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Construction is underway at Marquette University on their new home for the College of Nursing. Starting Friday, Dec. 16, Straz Hall in the heart of campus is being renovated and expanded. This is the second major construction project in the campus master plan to get started this month.
CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Bob the puppy 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society joined us on Friday, Dec. 16 to introduce Bob as CBS 58's Pet of the Week. Bob is only two months old, a puppy who is ready for adoption from the WHS Ozaukee campus. Angela Speed with WHS talked about Bob and what he can offer your family as a new addition!
