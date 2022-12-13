Read full article on original website
bslshoofly.com
Charles Scianna, Jr.: Investments of the Heart
A Bay St. Louis native who worked his way through USM considers philanthropy to be the best form of investment. Bay St. Louis native Charles “Chuck” Scianna, Jr. recalled one unexpected surprise when he began attending the University of Southern Mississippi (USM). “Because my parents were extremely generous...
mageenews.com
Focus on God
Today, put your focus on God and others. What can you do for someone else today to show them God's love?
First official GeoTour available in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – VisitHATTIESBURG launched Mississippi’s first official GeoTour on Friday, December 9. According to Pine Belt News, the Hattiesburg GeoTour is a collection of 40 locations in the community. Visitors and locals are invited to explore designated hides at public green spaces, attractions, art installations, and local businesses. The Hattiesburg GeoTour is one […]
deltanews.tv
Hattiesburg, MS Is One of America’s Fastest Growing Big Cities
The U.S. population grew by 2.7% over the past five years, from about 327 million in 2016 to almost 332 million people in 2021. But in recent years, urban populations in much of the country have swelled even more rapidly. Nearly two hundred U.S. metro areas reported population growth on...
mageenews.com
Social Security Offices Delayed Opening
On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the following Social Security offices are unable to provide in-person service until the time shown below. Assistance is available by telephone:
Sumrall fires officer who criticized town’s leadership on Facebook
SUMRALL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Sumrall Board of Aldermen voted to terminate a police officer who was suspended during the summer for allegedly making a Facebook post that criticized the town’s leadership. The Hattiesburg American reported Officer Josh Gandy’s post said, “When a leader doesn’t know how to lead, they micro-manage.” After the board voted […]
Two wanted for Bath & Body Works theft in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people are wanted in Hattiesburg for allegedly stealing from a Bath and Body Works store. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the man and woman are wanted in connection to an ongoing shoplifting investigation. They are accused of stealing merchandise from the store location inside Turtle Creek Mall […]
PHOTOS: Damage from possible tornadoes in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. Pictures showed the damage from the possible tornadoes across Mississippi. If you have damage from the severe weather, you can report it by using the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s self-report tool. Click here to keep […]
WTOK-TV
MDOT updates projects in southeast Mississippi
(WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced progress on road projects across the state. Southern District Commissioner Tom King said thanks to additional resources made possible through the Mississippi Lottery, more MDOT projects have been approved than ever and 2023 will bring more. King released details Monday:. Bridge replacement...
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Flooding in Midtown Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Reports of flooding in Hattiesburg proved accurate, as WDAM 7′s Charles Herrington discovered. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
breezynews.com
NWS: Long-Track Tornado Confirmed in East-Central MS
The storm surveys following this week’s tornado outbreak in Mississippi have just begun. And already, the National Weather Service has confirmed the state’s second-longest tornado this year. The EF-2 storm was on the ground for 25 miles through portions of Jasper, Newton and Lauderdale counties. The tornado knocked down a lot of trees and did structural damage in the Hickory area. Top winds were estimated at 115 miles an hour.
Protesters rally over NorthWestern Energy's natural gas plant in Laurel
The resource council and others say the city and county allowed the project to move forward on land zoned for agriculture.
Woman’s death under investigation in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A death investigation is underway in Jones County after a woman died. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said authorities are investigating a woman’s death that was deemed suspicious. The incident happened on Schwan Gully Road in the Myrick community. JCSD officials said details are limited at this […]
WDAM-TV
1-vehicle accident near Ovett blocks MS 15 for nearly a hour
OVETT, Miss. (WDAM) - A one-vehicle accident blocked MIssissippi 15 north in Jones County for nearly an hour Wednesday morning. Shortly after 8:30 am, Ovett and Glade volunteer fire departments responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Mississippi 15 south in the Landrum community, just north of Ovett. Upon arrival, firefighters...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man wanted in burglary investigation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking a man wanted in a burglary investigation. According to HPD, 36-year-old Malcolm Porter, of Hattiesburg, has an active arrest warrant for one count of residential burglary. The charge is in connection to a break-in at an apartment on William Carey Parkway on Nov. 3.
WDAM-TV
Suspicious death under investigation in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a woman, which has been ruled suspicious. Investigators with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are currently on the scene at Schwan Gully Road in the Myrick community. Jones...
prentissheadlight.com
Closures announced in the county ahead of Wednesday’s severe weather
Due to the threat of all-day inclement weather Wednesday, Prentiss Christian will be closed and there will be no after care. Jefferson Davis County Schools will move to virtual learning tomorrow. Students are to follow instructional schedule. Prentiss and Bassfield Public Libraries will also be closed Wednesday. Jefferson Davis County...
WDAM-TV
Heidelberg man sentenced to 17 years after pleading guilty to 4 felonies
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Heidelberg man who pleaded guilty to four felony counts was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in 18th District Circuit Court. Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson suspended a three-year sentence for felony fleeing and ordered that a three-year sentence for possession of methamphetamine run concurrently with an eight-year sentence for possession of a weapon by a felon.
WDAM-TV
Possible tornado leaves damages across parts of Ovett community
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Reports of downed powerlines and trees are coming in from parts of the Ovett community in Jones County. The Jones County Emergency Management Agency reported that most of the damage is in the areas along MS Route 15 and Ed Crowder Road. They have also received reports from local volunteer fire departments of damage along Monarch Road.
WDAM-TV
Laurel man arrested after Sunday traffic stop
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop Sunday. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers were conducting a safety checkpoint on the off-ramp of Interstate 59 onto South 16th Avenue when a vehicle approached the checkpoint occupied by a female driver and male passenger around 1 p.m.
