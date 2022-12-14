Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mycentraloregon.com
Missing Woman Found Safe In Southern Oregon
A 34-year-old Bend woman who was reported missing after she left her home Monday to walk to a convenience store has been found alive and safe in Southern Oregon. Bend Police say Nadeyda Vergara Aguilar was found on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 14th. She is currently receiving medical attention, and an investigation is ongoing to determine the reasons for her disappearance and whether any crime occurred.
mycentraloregon.com
13 Potential Sites To Replace Knott Landfill
“These initial sites were identified through a multi-step process, using criteria that we developed through a public process. It is exciting to see the early results of the screening process, and we are eager to get feedback on the sites,” said Chad Centola, Deschutes County’s Director of Solid Waste.
mycentraloregon.com
Central Electric Issues Capital Credits
Central Electric Cooperative announced today its board of directors returned $2.8 million in capital credits to current and former cooperative members who bought electricity in 1997 and 1998. On average, 11,482 members will receive a check for $170. CEC mailed the checks this week. Central Electric has two options for...
Comments / 0