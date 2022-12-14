Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 16th
HAFC - Free Report) : This bank holding company which is one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full-service offices, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days. Hanmi Financial Corporation Price...
Zacks.com
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Stock?
ACHC - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Dec 16, 2022 $45 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
Is GoldMining (GLDG) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
GLDG - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. GoldMining Inc. is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 242 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
Zacks.com
MGIC Investment (MTG) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Zacks.com
ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Fast-paced Momentum Stock YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
Zacks.com
4 Top-Ranked Growth ETFs to Buy As Rate Hike Momentum Cools
As expected, the Federal Reserve boosted its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points this week. Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank's commitment to hike rates further in order to tame multi-decade highs in inflation. The latest rate hike took the benchmark rate to the range of 4.25% to 4.5%, its highest level in 15 years. However, the latest hike was lower than its previous four three-quarter-point hikes.
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) a Buy Now?
FTNT - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this network security company have returned -3.4% over the past month...
Zacks.com
Why Is Sohu.com (SOHU) Down 0.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
SOHU - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 0.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Sohu.com due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Zacks.com
Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know
GILD - Free Report) closed at $88.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%. Prior to today's trading,...
Zacks.com
3 Top Small-Caps With Big Growth
Some investors find small-cap stocks (under $1 billion market-cap) exciting investments, as their growth potential is nearly impossible to ignore. Don’t we all dream of getting in early on the next big thing?. Small-caps sometimes get a bad rep, as their price swings can be a bit spooky for...
Zacks.com
Franklin (BEN) Rewards Investors With a 3.4% Dividend Hike
BEN - Free Report) board of directors announced a 3.4% hike in its quarterly dividend. The company will pay a dividend of 30 cents per share, up from 29 cents paid out in the prior quarter. The increased dividend will be paid out on Jan 13, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Dec 30, 2022.
Zacks.com
Estee Lauder (EL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
EL - Free Report) closed at $240.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.14% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Zacks.com
Commercial Metals (CMC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CMC - Free Report) closed at $48.80 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.47% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.73% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy First BanCorp. (FBP) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Zacks.com
4 Gold Stocks to Watch in a Promising Industry
FNV - Free Report) , Agnico Eagle Mines (. GAU - Free Report) are well-poised for growth, backed by their strong balance sheets, efforts to lower costs and growth initiatives. The Zacks Mining - Gold industry mainly comprises companies engaged in extracting gold from mines. The mines may be either underground or open pits. Mining is a long and complex process, and requires significant financial resources. It involves exploration to evaluate the deposit's size, followed by assessing ways to extract and process the ore efficiently, safely and responsibly, and, finally, develop the mine before the actual mining process. It normally takes 10-20 years for a gold mine to produce material that can finally be refined. The players in the industry nowadays use a range of sophisticated techniques to extract gold and convert it into dore bars, an alloy of gold and silver, alongside other impurities. These are then sent for purification, following which gold is purchased in the forms of bars or coins or used in jewelry or for other purposes.
Zacks.com
Is LKQ (LKQ) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Zacks.com
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Veritiv (VRTV) is a Solid Choice
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com
W.R. Berkley (WRB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
W.R. Berkley (. WRB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $74.44, moving -0.28% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Coming into today, shares of the insurance...
Zacks.com
Can Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) Climb 251% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?
ANVS - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $13.09, gaining 5.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $46 indicates a 251.4% upside potential.
Comments / 0