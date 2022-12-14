Read full article on original website
Interest Rate Hedge ETF Wins in 2022: What's Behind the Surge?
PFIX - Free Report) , which provides hedge against rising interest rates, is the top-performing ETF of this year, having gained more than 62%. The rally has been driven by rising rate worries. This is especially true as the Fed has been on an aggressive tightening spree in more than decades. Fed Chair Jerome Powell raised interest rates for the seventh time this year, taking the benchmark rate to the range of 3.75% and 4.00% — the highest level since 2008 (read: Top-Ranked ETFs to Play Fed's Seventh Rate Hike of 2022).
Top-Ranked ETFs to Play Fed's Seventh Rate Hike of 2022
As expected, the Federal Reserve boosted its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points this week. Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank's commitment to hike rates further in order to tame multi-decade highs in inflation. The latest rate hike took the benchmark rate to the range of 4.25% to 4.5%, its highest level in 15 years. However, the latest move was lower than its previous four three-quarter-point hikes.
Is Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) a Strong ETF Right Now?
FNDX - Free Report) debuted on 08/13/2013, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
Is Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) a Strong ETF Right Now?
PEY - Free Report) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Value category of the market. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
Gold Mining and High-Yield Bond: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume
SPY - Free Report) lost 2.4% and (. QQQ - Free Report) moved down 3.4% on the day. Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting, as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Stock?
ACHC - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Dec 16, 2022 $45 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
2023 Shaping Up to Be a Consequential Year
Markets have had 24+ hours to live with this idea that we’re going to have a Fed funds rate over +5% for an extended period of time, and they do not like it one bit. The “era of cheap money” being over is one thing; extensive, prohibitively high costs for the foreseeable future is quite another. This is not a prospect that had been baked into the economic outlook by equities; it would appear that’s now changing.
Franklin (BEN) Rewards Investors With a 3.4% Dividend Hike
BEN - Free Report) board of directors announced a 3.4% hike in its quarterly dividend. The company will pay a dividend of 30 cents per share, up from 29 cents paid out in the prior quarter. The increased dividend will be paid out on Jan 13, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Dec 30, 2022.
4 Gold Stocks to Watch in a Promising Industry
FNV - Free Report) , Agnico Eagle Mines (. GAU - Free Report) are well-poised for growth, backed by their strong balance sheets, efforts to lower costs and growth initiatives. The Zacks Mining - Gold industry mainly comprises companies engaged in extracting gold from mines. The mines may be either underground or open pits. Mining is a long and complex process, and requires significant financial resources. It involves exploration to evaluate the deposit's size, followed by assessing ways to extract and process the ore efficiently, safely and responsibly, and, finally, develop the mine before the actual mining process. It normally takes 10-20 years for a gold mine to produce material that can finally be refined. The players in the industry nowadays use a range of sophisticated techniques to extract gold and convert it into dore bars, an alloy of gold and silver, alongside other impurities. These are then sent for purification, following which gold is purchased in the forms of bars or coins or used in jewelry or for other purposes.
What Lies Ahead for the U.S. and Global Economies?
What lies ahead for the U.S. and global economies? Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, hopefully has the answer. 1. What do you see the December 22nd GDP report showing?. 2. What will it show expanding and contracting?. 3. From what you’ve written recently, it seems there’s something...
Can BOK Financial (BOKF) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
BOK Financial (. BOKF - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate...
Looking for Earnings Beat? Buy These 5 Stocks With Potential
CHWY - Free Report) , Progyny (. Historically, stocks of companies with solid quarterly earnings (on a nominal basis) tank if they miss or merely meet market expectations. After all, a 20% earnings rise (though apparently looks good) doesn’t tell you if earnings growth has been exhibiting a decelerating trend.
Can Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) Climb 251% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?
ANVS - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $13.09, gaining 5.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $46 indicates a 251.4% upside potential.
3 Permian Explorers to Gain as Oil Price Remains Healthy
Oil and gas explorers and producers have been ramping up activities in shale resources this year. This is reflected in the rising number of drilling rigs, and the count will possibly increase more since oil price is expected to remain favorable. The positive developments are aiding businesses for upstream energy players.
3 Top Small-Caps With Big Growth
Some investors find small-cap stocks (under $1 billion market-cap) exciting investments, as their growth potential is nearly impossible to ignore. Don’t we all dream of getting in early on the next big thing?. Small-caps sometimes get a bad rep, as their price swings can be a bit spooky for...
Is GoldMining (GLDG) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
GLDG - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. GoldMining Inc. is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 242 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
Aspen (AZPN) Collaborates With Aramco to Reduce Carbon Emission
AZPN - Free Report) has announced a collaboration with Aramco to help capital-intensive industries develop new solutions for Carbon Capture and Utilization. Aramco’s subsidiary - Saudi Aramco Technologies Company - has licensed integrated modelling and optimization technology to Aspen. The technology was previously developed in collaboration with the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology.
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
SAIC Wins $150M Airport Technology Support Contract From TSA
SAIC - Free Report) recently secured a blanket purchase agreement from the Transportation Security Administration (“TSA”) to continue performing the operational testing and evaluation of TSA airport screening equipment and non-screening systems. The contract has an estimated value of $150 million. As part of the agreement, SAIC will...
