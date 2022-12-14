US stocks edge higher as investors hold their breath for the Fed's final rate hike of the year
- US stocks were slightly higher Wednesday ahead of the 2:00 p.m. ET Fed rate hike decision.
- Stocks jumped Tuesday after encouraging November CPI data, though indexes gave up most gains.
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. ET.
US stocks ticked higher Wednesday as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's final interest rate decision of the year, due out at 2:00 p.m. ET.
Policymakers are largely expected to make a half-point hike at their final meeting of 2022, marking the fifth consecutive outsized move. The previous four hikes have been 75 basis-points each.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. ET, and investors will be hanging on every word for hints of what the central bank is thinking heading in 2023.
Stocks rallied early Tuesday on the back of a cooler-than-expected November inflation report. The Consumer Price Index clocked in at 7.1% year-over-year, below the predicted 7.3%. Signs that inflation has peaked is a boon for stocks, as it suggests the Fed could be nearing a dovish policy shift.
Here's where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. opening bell on Wednesday:
- S&P 500 : 4,025.40, up 0.14%
- Dow Jones Industrial Average : 34,186.57, up 0.23% (77.93 points)
- Nasdaq Composite : 11,271.42, up 0.13%
Here's what else is going on today:
- Russia overtook Iraq as the biggest oil supplier to India last month
- Billionaire Howard Marks said he expects years of stubborn inflation and interest rates of up to 4%
- Goldman Sachs' chief US economist said the Fed will keep battling inflation into 2024
- Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel predicted the Fed will end its interest-rate hikes this month
- Crypto exchange Binance has seen $3.6 billion in outflows in a week
In commodities, bonds, and crypto:
- Oil prices climbed, with West Texas Intermediate up 0.86% to $76.04 a barrel.
- Brent crude , the international benchmark, inched higher 0.92% to $81.41 a barrel.
- Gold edged lower 0.29% to $1,820.00 per ounce.
- The 10-year yield ticked higher 1 basis points to 3.51%.
- Bitcoin moved higher 0.78% to $17,897.01.
