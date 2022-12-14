US stocks edge higher as investors hold their breath for the Fed's final rate hike of the year

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in Washington, Wednesday, March 20, 2019. AP Photo/Susan Walsh

US stocks were slightly higher Wednesday ahead of the 2:00 p.m. ET Fed rate hike decision.

Stocks jumped Tuesday after encouraging November CPI data, though indexes gave up most gains.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. ET.

US stocks ticked higher Wednesday as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's final interest rate decision of the year, due out at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Policymakers are largely expected to make a half-point hike at their final meeting of 2022, marking the fifth consecutive outsized move. The previous four hikes have been 75 basis-points each.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. ET, and investors will be hanging on every word for hints of what the central bank is thinking heading in 2023.

Stocks rallied early Tuesday on the back of a cooler-than-expected November inflation report. The Consumer Price Index clocked in at 7.1% year-over-year, below the predicted 7.3%. Signs that inflation has peaked is a boon for stocks, as it suggests the Fed could be nearing a dovish policy shift.

Here's where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. opening bell on Wednesday:

Dow Jones Industrial Average : 34,186.57, up 0.23% (77.93 points)

Nasdaq Composite : 11,271.42, up 0.13%

Here's what else is going on today:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

Oil prices climbed, with West Texas Intermediate up 0.86% to $76.04 a barrel.

Brent crude , the international benchmark, inched higher 0.92% to $81.41 a barrel.

Gold edged lower 0.29% to $1,820.00 per ounce.

The 10-year yield ticked higher 1 basis points to 3.51%.

Bitcoin moved higher 0.78% to $17,897.01.