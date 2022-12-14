ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Captured: New York man, attempted homicide suspect found in New Haven

By Olivia Perreault
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L7OQ4_0jiEmjhV00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New York man, who is wanted for the charge of attempted homicide, was apprehended in New Haven by police.

The New Haven Police Department and U.S. Marshal Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force found Nayeem Reid at a residence on Poplar Street.

Reid was wanted by County District Attorney office out of New York since August 31 for a charge of attempted homicide.

He was transported to the NHPD as a fugitive from justice and is pending extradition to New York.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

