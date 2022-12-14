Read full article on original website
Weekly Update From The Greater Clinton-Area Chamber Of Commerce
This week, I added some new ‘Featured in Photos-Holiday Edition’ on the Chamber’s Facebook page. Be sure to go to that page and check out pictures from CREATIVE PAINTS AND SUPPLIES…GREEN STREETS MARKET…FAITH & GRACE NUTRITION…HOBSON INTERIORS…RENT IT 2 OWN IT…LIQUOR STUDIO…GALLERY THREE…FURNITURE CITY…AND FOUR SEASONS IN HOME SERVICES. You can also see other photos and videos from the past that were posted to the Chamber’s Facebook Page.
A Magical Drive Thru Xmas Light Display Could Be Missouri’s Best?
When the sun goes down, and it is really dark outside, it sure is nice to check out Christmas lights. The brighter, the better. Well, maybe not Christmas Vacation bright, but you get the idea. Now we have the Light Up Liberty drive through that is very nice every year, but if you would like to drive to see another one, you may find that North Pole Acres in Oak Grove Missouri will be worth the 1 hour drive.
Aunt Toadies Restaurant Changed Ownership
Larry and Mary Jane McHenry started transferring ownership of Aunt Toadies Restaurant in October, 2022. The restaurant is located on Fort Scott’s east side at 1411 E. Wall. Aunt Toadies has been in business almost 20 years. “Our original plan was to get the restaurant to this point and...
Dixie Northington
Dixie Northington, 86, of Windsor, Missouri, died early December 15, 2022, at her daughter-in-law’s home in Warrensburg, Mo. She was born May 1, 1936, in Cuba, Mo., the daughter of James O. White and Iva Marie (Scott) White. In May of 1954, she married Dean Robert Northington, and he preceded her in death on April 16, 2012.
Royals declare 'our conclusion is clear' on downtown ballpark
The Royals believe a new downtown ballpark is best move for the future of the team, telling 350 people at a public event Tuesday that it would cost less than rebuilding Kauffman Stadium and bring much more economic benefit to the community. “For the Royals, our conclusion is clear,” said...
Clinton Tourism Committee Purchases Ad in RoadRUNNER Motorcycle Touring & Travel Magazine
The Clinton Chamber of Commerce could use your help! The Clinton Tourism Committee has purchased a full-page ad in RoadRUNNER Motorcycle Touring & Travel magazine and their online editions. RoadRUNNER is America’s only print magazine dedicated to motorcycle travel. It has been called the National Geographic of motorcycle magazines.
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 17, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Nile B. Fears of Whiteman Air Force Base at 2:56 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County.She was suspected of speeding and driving while intoxicated. Fears was taken to the Warrensburg Police Department, where she was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested...
Lockwood man dies in crash on I60 in Barton County
BARTON COUNTY, Mo.- A man from Lockwood, Missouri, has died following a crash in Barton County Saturday morning. Brett, Walton, 23, of Lockwood, Missouri, was driving westbound on US 160 Saturday around 10:30 pm. Walton’s vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a tree, killing him. Next of kin has been notified of Waltons death. […]
Goodbye, Gary! You know Gary, now meet his family
Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
Kansas City Life Insurance ordered to pay $28M for overcharging clients
A Jackson County jury awarded $28.4 million in damages to owners of universal life insurance products issued by Kansas City Life Insurance Co.
Missing Bolivar teen found after month-long search
BOLIVAR, Mo. — Kaitlynn Dooley, who has been missing for weeks, was found safe. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced that they had found the 16-year-old on their social media page. “After 32 days our prayers have been answered and Kaitlynn Dooley has been located safe and sound,” Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison wrote. Morrison […]
WARRENSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP IN LOCATING WANTED INDIVIDUALS
An area law enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating several wanted individuals. The Warrensburg Police Department is searching for 42-year-old James Patrick Hutchins. Hutchins is wanted for two warrants for failure to appear, as well as sexual misconduct. Hutchins is 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds. The...
Lowry City, Mo., driver dies in crash on Friday
LOWRY CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in St. Clair County. Jeremy Caserta, 33, of Lowry City, died in the crash early Friday morning. A passenger in the vehicle suffered serious injuries. Troopers responded to a crash on Highway 13, two miles north...
Bates City man accused of stealing vehicles in custody
HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. - Higginsville Police Department says a Bates City man wanted for stolen vehicles is in custody. According to a social media post by the department, Phillip Baylor, a former resident of Higginsville, was taken into custody while in an alleged stolen vehicle in Overland Park, Kansas. Online court...
Clinton Police Arrest Report (12/15)
Blake Austin Lindsey of Clinton, MO was arrested on 12/14/2022 for property damage in the 1st degree. Anthony David Malan of Clinton, MO was issued an arrest warrant on 12/14/2022 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction. Ronald Lee Whatley of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 12/14/2022 for...
