ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsTalk 940 AM

Snowy Crashes In Amarillo

So we've been due for snow at least twice now this winter. And not much has been delivered. If you're a kid, snow is one of the best things to happen. However, if you're an adult with responsibilities, it's not the best thing to happen to you. This Week. And...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo Has the Christmas Spirit, Yes We Do

Have you taken a drive around Amarillo? This is the best time of year to do just that. I mean come on it's Christmas time. Amarillo loves to show off its Christmas spirit. We do have a whole list of the must-see Christmas homes in Amarillo. We do want to make it a tad bit easier on you. We just decided to throw caution to the wind and take a drive.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

In A Giving Spirit? Donate Blood & You Could Win $250.

We all know the holiday season is known as "the giving season". You hear all the cliche statements like, "it's better to give than receive". That one sticks out quite a bit to me because while I agree that giving can be better than receiving, sometimes receiving is just as good as giving.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

What This YouTuber Saw In Amarillo Shocked Him

Amarillo is a place many either love or hate. For some, its not-too-big but not-too-small size, friendly residents, lower cost of living, and beautiful sunsets are what make this city home. But others may not be accustomed to Amarillo's quirks, and may not have as much of an appreciation as some of us. For this Youtuber from Mckinney Texas, Amarillo and its downtown is a letdown. In his video titled "AMARILLO: What I Saw SHOCKED Me - Much Of The City's Center Is In Decay" Lord Spoda leaves a pretty unflattering review of Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

One of The Eagles’ Songwriters Was From Amarillo?

It's pretty well-known that Amarillo has a handful of celebrities who were either born or grew up in the Area. And we've covered that before. But you may not be aware of this behind-the-scenes songwriter from Amarillo. I would like to introduce you to John David Souther, musician, songwriter, and...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

The Oldest Church in Amarillo Housed Multiple Denominations

It's fascinating to hear and learn the history of the town you live in. Whether you grew up here or just recently moved here, the history is fascinating. One of the main things a city needed when it was first founded was a church. People needed a place to worship and learn the word of God. However, the oldest church in Amarillo wasn't just home to one church it was home to many churches.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo, TX
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
769K+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://987thebomb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy