Wolflin Avenue is Home to Another Cursed Amarillo Building
Are you ready? Ready for another Amarillo Cursed Building?. When we say cursed building we don't mean haunted or demonized, we just mean that it is a building that has had many businesses come and go within its walls. Today we are going to feature the building at 2916 Wolflin...
Free Stuff & Sanity? Amarillo’s Winter Reading Challenge Is Here.
So here we are, approaching that ever-dreaded winter break from school. Sure, the kids LOVE having 3+ weeks off, but as a parent, you're sitting there pulling your hair out just thinking about it. How are you going to keep the kids busy for that amount of time, to where...
Are Gift Cards the Perfect Amarillo Christmas Gift?
There is a lot of debate about gift cards for Christmas. Some people think they are a cop-out when it comes to Christmas Shopping. I personally love them. I love to give them. I love to receive them. I really do. Nothing beats an Amazon gift card as far as...
Amarillo Make Sure Getting Scammed is Not Under Tree
We made our lists. We have checked them twice. We are marking off what needs to be done this holiday season. It seems that we have so much to do in so little time. So one thing we need to make sure of is that we stay away from being scammed.
Snowy Crashes In Amarillo
So we've been due for snow at least twice now this winter. And not much has been delivered. If you're a kid, snow is one of the best things to happen. However, if you're an adult with responsibilities, it's not the best thing to happen to you. This Week. And...
Great News For Gamers; WAC In Amarillo Getting New Game Room
In a press release earlier this week, the City of Amarillo took a moment to shine a light on an all new and improved game room at the Warford Activity Center. They also took a moment to recognize the individual behind the art you'll see in the new game room.
Amarillo Has the Christmas Spirit, Yes We Do
Have you taken a drive around Amarillo? This is the best time of year to do just that. I mean come on it's Christmas time. Amarillo loves to show off its Christmas spirit. We do have a whole list of the must-see Christmas homes in Amarillo. We do want to make it a tad bit easier on you. We just decided to throw caution to the wind and take a drive.
Wowza! Could You Finish A Steak This Size? This Female TikToker Did!
If you have not been to The Big Texan in Amarillo, TX before, what are you waiting for? It is an experience, to say the least. Located on Route 66, this iconic restaurant is world famous for the 72 oz. steak challenge. If you've never heard of this challenge, check out a few of the rules and what is included in this challenge.
Amarillo Christmas Tradition The Birth of Christ Cowboy Style
The Amarillo area has many Christmas traditions. One of those stories takes the story of the birth of Jesus and puts a spin on it. What if Jesus had been born in the time of the Cowboy? What would his birth have looked like?. The Baby Jesus still would have...
In A Giving Spirit? Donate Blood & You Could Win $250.
We all know the holiday season is known as "the giving season". You hear all the cliche statements like, "it's better to give than receive". That one sticks out quite a bit to me because while I agree that giving can be better than receiving, sometimes receiving is just as good as giving.
Area dentist to surprise resident with dental makeover
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (AOMS) announced that one local individual will receive a $50,000 smile makeover on Friday. Officials detailed that the oral surgeon will surprise the recipient who was selected out of more than 260 applicants. The dental makeover is part of AOMS’ Smile Again program and, […]
What This YouTuber Saw In Amarillo Shocked Him
Amarillo is a place many either love or hate. For some, its not-too-big but not-too-small size, friendly residents, lower cost of living, and beautiful sunsets are what make this city home. But others may not be accustomed to Amarillo's quirks, and may not have as much of an appreciation as some of us. For this Youtuber from Mckinney Texas, Amarillo and its downtown is a letdown. In his video titled "AMARILLO: What I Saw SHOCKED Me - Much Of The City's Center Is In Decay" Lord Spoda leaves a pretty unflattering review of Amarillo.
One of The Eagles’ Songwriters Was From Amarillo?
It's pretty well-known that Amarillo has a handful of celebrities who were either born or grew up in the Area. And we've covered that before. But you may not be aware of this behind-the-scenes songwriter from Amarillo. I would like to introduce you to John David Souther, musician, songwriter, and...
North Side Toy Drive Ready to Give Out Gifts to Kids of Amarillo
Amarillo has the biggest hearts. We found that out during our Help 4 the Holidays drive recently. We keep giving and giving. Why? Well, it's Christmas time and we really care about the kiddos. We want them to have a gift that they can call their own. There are a...
Bored? Palo Duro Canyon Has An Amazing Amount Of Events.
I've written to you several times about my love for Palo Duro Canyon. It's easily one of my favorite places to spend a weekend in the Texas panhandle. I was unaware that the good times don't end with the warmer temperatures. Palo Duro Canyon has an amazing amount of events...
Hey Amarillo is it Time to Be Your Own Boss?
Every day you get up and head to the office. You think about how you would do things differently if you were the boss. Heck, you would be a great boss. If you could just find a business to own. Oh, the American dream. If you owned a business you...
Moving To Amarillo? Here’s Where They’re Coming From.
So you say you're looking for a new place to live huh? Tired of the city, wanna go somewhere else. Well, there are others out there who feel the same way. The wild thing about it? While you're trying to get OUT of Amarillo, there are a lot of people looking to come INTO Amarillo.
Amarillo Have You Tried to Thank Your Amazon Driver Yet?
So recently I read that I could tip my Amazon Driver without tipping my Amazon Driver. What does that mean? Well apparently you can thank your driver and tip your driver and it won't cost you a cent. I was skeptical. I mean nothing in life is really free. Oh,...
The Oldest Church in Amarillo Housed Multiple Denominations
It's fascinating to hear and learn the history of the town you live in. Whether you grew up here or just recently moved here, the history is fascinating. One of the main things a city needed when it was first founded was a church. People needed a place to worship and learn the word of God. However, the oldest church in Amarillo wasn't just home to one church it was home to many churches.
Love Pets? You Can Only Own So Many In Amarillo.
Pets are a part of our lives. They become family members, they become support, and they become our happiness. It starts with one, then you figure that pet needs a friend so you get another one. Then you become attached to them and want more and more. Well, better be...
