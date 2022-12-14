Read full article on original website
SWEET SPRINGS AMBULANCE BOARD HOLDS SPECIAL MEETING ON CLOSURE AND SALE OF HOSPITAL
The Sweet Springs Ambulance District Board held a special meeting recently to discuss the closure of the hospital facility. During a closed session held to discuss leasing, purchase or sale of the real estate, board members discussed the future of the hospital property. It was noted that various real estate options are being considered and that agencies have been contacted. It was also noted that that separating acreage from the building would be considered. A motion was made by Board President David Hartley and seconded by Melvin Taber to schedule a tentative closure of the facility for March 3, 2023.
2022 SEDALIA CHRISTMAS LIGHT CONTEST WINNERS ANNOUNCED
The winners of the city of Sedalia’s 42nd annual outdoor Christmas Light Contest were announced. The Xi Beta Upsilon chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, with the assistance of the Mayor and the City Council helped announce the winners of the contest. Michael Burdick captured first place, Brandon Hammond finished...
Weekly Update From The Greater Clinton-Area Chamber Of Commerce
This week, I added some new ‘Featured in Photos-Holiday Edition’ on the Chamber’s Facebook page. Be sure to go to that page and check out pictures from CREATIVE PAINTS AND SUPPLIES…GREEN STREETS MARKET…FAITH & GRACE NUTRITION…HOBSON INTERIORS…RENT IT 2 OWN IT…LIQUOR STUDIO…GALLERY THREE…FURNITURE CITY…AND FOUR SEASONS IN HOME SERVICES. You can also see other photos and videos from the past that were posted to the Chamber’s Facebook Page.
Jackson County authorities gather in Blue Springs after 30 opioid overdoses
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs community is meeting Thursday night to have an open discussion to share ideas about how to stop fentanyl and opioid abuse among young people in Jackson County. The Blue Springs Police Department, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District and other community agencies...
ENERGY CRISIS: Thousands Of Missourians Without Propane After Gas Company Abruptly Closes
A propane gas company's sudden closure has left thousands of Missourians across the state without gas this holiday season. Customers with Boonville-based Gygr-Gas have seen their propane tanks been left low or empty and the company has not communicated with customers for months. Gygr-Gas made no public announcement of the closure and according to former employees who spoke with KOMU 8, all seven people on staff were told on Wednesday that they would be fired with no severance pay since the company was not financially stable and was told it needed to liquidate its business. Gygr-Gas served over 42 counties including Columbia, Boonville and Versailles.
Former girls' basketball coach in Versailles is headed to prison
A former Miller County teacher is sentenced for having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student. Michael Allen, 26, of Versailles, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual contact with a student. He was sentenced Wednesday to a total of 10 years in prison. However, the Department of Corrections could release Allen early if he successfully completes 120 days of shock incarceration.
Dixie Northington
Dixie Northington, 86, of Windsor, Missouri, died early December 15, 2022, at her daughter-in-law’s home in Warrensburg, Mo. She was born May 1, 1936, in Cuba, Mo., the daughter of James O. White and Iva Marie (Scott) White. In May of 1954, she married Dean Robert Northington, and he preceded her in death on April 16, 2012.
City of Sedalia Christmas Light Contest Results Listed
The City of Sedalia announced the winners of its 2022 Christmas Light Contest on Wednesday at 2 p.m. "Thanks to our judges from Xi Beta Upsilon, chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, we are pleased to announce the winners of Sedalia's 42nd annual outdoor Christmas Light Contest," read a press release.
Jackson County Republican wants to change Missouri Constitution to recognize same-sex marriages
With the right to same-sex marriage now protected by federal statute, a Jackson County Republican lawmaker believes it is time for Missouri to retire a portion of the state constitution that says the only valid marriages are “between a man and a woman.”. Rep. Chris Sander, R-Lone Jack, for...
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 17, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Nile B. Fears of Whiteman Air Force Base at 2:56 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County.She was suspected of speeding and driving while intoxicated. Fears was taken to the Warrensburg Police Department, where she was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested...
Update: two local teens remain missing as search continues
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two area teens have been missing for weeks now in two separate cases: Kaitlynn Dooley of Bolivar and Roxanne Pride of Lebanon. Law enforcement in both Bolivar and Lebanon are pursuing any possible tips that could lead to the safe return of Kaitlynn Dooley and Roxanne Pride. Kaitlynn Dooley, who is 16 […]
Two People Injured in Crash at Rebar Road
Two people were injured in a two-car crash that occurred Friday afternoon just north of Sedalia. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2012 Ford F-150, driven by 52-year-old Ricky D. Rafferty of Tipton, was on US 65 at Rebar Road around 5 p.m., when he attempted to make a left-hand turn on a green light, and was struck by a northbound 2008 Toyota Rav 4, driven by 63-year-old Sherri N. Smith of Marshall, who failed to stop at a red light.
ODESSA MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
An Odessa man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri Sate Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when 50-year-old Roland Stillwell traveled off the right side of the roadway. Stillwell struck several trees, struck a culvert and his vehicle overturned.
Sedalia Police Reports For December 16, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Thursday night, Officers responded to the Bothwell Regional Health Center, 601 East 14th Street, for a subject check. When Officers arrived, they located a subject and checked his information with Dispatch. It was confirmed the subject had a Failure to Appear warrant out of Pettis County. Denali James Neidig, 23, of Sedalia, was arrested for his FTA warrant on original charges of Speeding (26 MPH or more). Neidig was transported to the Pettis County Jail pending a cash or surety bond of $1500.
Goodbye, Gary! You know Gary, now meet his family
Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
Funeral Announcements for December 13, 2022
A memorial service for Gertrude Claudette Stoner, 89, will be held at Camp Branch Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Dec. 17. Arrangements are in care of Heckart Funeral Home. A celebration of life for Doris Marie (Smith) Mergen, 72, of Sedalia, will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Rea Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel.
Missing Bolivar teen found after month-long search
BOLIVAR, Mo. — Kaitlynn Dooley, who has been missing for weeks, was found safe. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced that they had found the 16-year-old on their social media page. “After 32 days our prayers have been answered and Kaitlynn Dooley has been located safe and sound,” Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison wrote. Morrison […]
Man killed after single-car crash on Highway 13
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Lowry City, Missouri was killed in a single-car accident early on Friday, Dec. 16. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Jeremy Caserta, 33, was ejected from a vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 13 north of Lowry City. The report states the vehicle went off […]
Help Henry County Sheriff’s Department Find This Vehicle
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is very interested in finding this vehicle. As you can see, they have the same plate on the front and back but different expiration years. This vehicle was seen in the area of a recent air conditioner theft out on NW Hwy O. If you see or know where they can find this car, call 911. Yes, copper prices are up and these units are very vulnerable.
