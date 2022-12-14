Read full article on original website
Alabama ONE Cherokee Girls Basketball Invitational Saturday Roundup
CEDAR BLUFF – Spring Garden connected on 16 3-pointers and cruised to an 83-49 victory over Sand Rock in the Alabama ONE Cherokee Invitational on Saturday. Ace Austin led the Lady Panthers with 35 points, including seven treys. All of her 3-pointers were in the first half. She also had seven assists, six steals, four rebounds and two blocked shots.
Collinsville girls hold off Valley Head; Panther boys win big
VALLEY HEAD – The Collinsville Lady Panthers held off Valley Head 53-49 in girls basketball action Friday evening. Sophie Wills led the Lady Panthers with 14 points. Tyla Tatum tallied 13 points. Rylee Tillery and Nayeli Mata finished with 10 and eight points respectively. Both Tillery and Mata connected on a pair of 3-pointers.
Top-ranked Spring Garden girls sink 14 treys in rout of Cedar Bluff
CEDAR BLUFF – The Spring Garden Lady Panthers sank 14 3-pointers in a 91-16 area basketball rout at Cedar Bluff on Thursday. Libby Brown connected on five of those treys and finished with 17 points for top-ranked Spring Garden (11-0, 4-0). She also had seven steals, four rebounds, three assists and three blocks.
Lady Warriors top Alexandria in Thursday basketball action
CENTRE – Ella Garmany rang for 19 points, including an 8-of-10 performance from the free-throw line, to lead the Cherokee County Lady Warriors to a 54-47 girls basketball win over visiting Alexandria on Thursday. Vivian Connell contributed nine points for the Lady Warriors (6-2). Audrey Haygood added eight points...
Coming full circle: Piedmont, Cherokee County lead area’s all-state football selections
MONTGOMERY – It’s been almost four months since the Cherokee County Warriors defeated the Piedmont Bulldogs in a thrilling 21-14 battle for their first football victory in the Highway 9 rivalry since 2009. Both teams’ paths crossed again in Auburn at the Super 7 to end the season, as both finished Class 3A and 4A state runners-up respectively.
Mr. Jody Davis Reed
Survivors include his wife, Jamie Cotton Reed and children; Aubrey, Jayden, Alleya,& Haron, brother, Robby (Tabatha) Reed; nephews & godsons; Ryder Reed, Jeff Reed, Aunt & Uncle; Lisa & Jimbo Weaver, and uncle; David Davis. Mr. Reed was a native of Cherokee County and the son of the late Robert...
Cherokee County Commission Signs Proclamation in Honor of Mr. Earl W. McPeak
During the most recent meeting of the Cherokee County Commission a special tribute was awarded to Mr. Earl McPeak, as a Proclamation was signed honoring him for his outstanding service to his community, to his country, to his fellow man and for his heroic efforts in the Armed Forces,. Proclamation...
T.I. coming to Sand Mountain’s 2nd Annual ‘Tacos and Tequila’ festival
The 2nd annual "Tacos & Tequila Festival" at Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater will feature hip-hop superstar T.I., along with the Ying Yang Twins and Waka Flocka Flame.
City of Anniston Transit Alert for Railroad Crossing Closures
Anniston, AL – Public Relations Director for the city of Anniston, Jackson Hodges, released a transit alert for rail road crossing closures. Please be aware of multiple railroad crossing closures that will be occurring from Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 through Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
State Troopers Respond to Two Single-Vehicle Accidents with Injuries Wednesday Night
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports, state troopers responded to two accidents involving injuries on Wednesday night. The first occurred around 7:35pm on Sand Valley Road in Etowah County, when two people were injured in a single-vehicle wreck with the female driver and a male that was riding with her, both of Attalla, being taken to Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Traffic Fatality in Calhoun County Claims the Life of an Ohatchee Man
Ohatchee, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, has claimed the life of an Ohatchee man. Floyd E. Hale, 83, was fatally injured when the 2012 Nissan Frontier he was driving was struck by a 2005 Toyota Sequoia driven by Joseph F. Strutz, 54, also of Ohatchee. Hale was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 144 near the 23 mile marker, approximately seven miles east of Ohatchee, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Friday, December 16th
Jason Miller age 28 of Cedar Bluff – Court Order;. Jesse Norton, 40 of Hokes Bluff – UPOCS, UPODP and FTA/UPOM 2nd and UPODP;. Gerry Parker and Tonya Parker – both 43 of Cedar Bluff – UPOCS and UPODP with Gerry Parker also charged with FTA/Trafficking Methamphetamine and Probation Revocation.
Two-Vehicle Crash Involving Commercial Vehicles Closes Lanes in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a two-vehicle crash involving commercial vehicles that occurred at approximately 4:01 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, has caused a lane closure. The southbound lanes of Alabama 9 near Rabbittown Road, in Calhoun County are blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Announces Award Winners
Each year Sheriff Jeff Shaver hosts an End-of-the-Year Award celebration for Sheriff’s Office employees. During this meeting, Sheriff Shaver and Chief Deputy Summerford presented awards to show their appreciation to Deputies and Corrections Officers for their outstanding performance over the past year – while serving and protecting residents of Cherokee County.
Most Wanted in Calhoun County – December 14, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Parents charged in death of their infant daughter in Ashville
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — Two people have been arrested and booked into jail on charges relating to the death of an infant child. According to Sheriff Murray of the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, Joshua Lovechio and Ashley Jacks both face one count of felony murder in the death of their infant daughter.
Do you know this man? He died Wednesday in prison and seemingly has no family
Alabama state officials are seeking the public’s help to locate any surviving family members of an inmate who died of natural causes earlier this week. Jackie Curtis Haynes, 69, was serving a life sentence for a 1975 rape conviction from Calhoun County. He was found unresponsive early in the...
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Personnel Arrests Intoxicated Man Allegedly Attempting to Steal Vehicle
Authorities in DeKalb County said they arrested a man after they found him drunk and sitting inside a truck on a property after they were called about someone trying to steal the vehicle. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office along with the Crossville Police Department responded to an area on County Road 370 in the Kilpatrick community on December 13.
