According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports, state troopers responded to two accidents involving injuries on Wednesday night. The first occurred around 7:35pm on Sand Valley Road in Etowah County, when two people were injured in a single-vehicle wreck with the female driver and a male that was riding with her, both of Attalla, being taken to Gadsden Regional Medical Center.

ETOWAH COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO