NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: What the Future of Transportation Could Look Like in Conn.
Outgoing Connecticut Department of Transportation commissioner Joseph Giulietti joins Mike Hydeck with an update on some major construction projects and his predictions for the future of transportation in our state. Mike Hydeck: We are on the verge of the biggest investment in a generation when it comes to planes, trains...
NBC Connecticut
Several Crashes, Issues on Roads Across Connecticut Friday Morning
There were several issues on the roads Friday morning. In Norwalk, there was a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 South, between exits 14 and 13. In Fairfield, a vehicle jackknifed on Interstate 95 South, between exits 21 and 20. In Southbury, there was a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 84 East,...
NBC Connecticut
Missouri School District Adopts 4-Day School Week, Faces Mixed Reactions From Parents
A school district in Missouri has adopted a four-day school week, with a "mixed" response from parents. On Dec. 13, the Independence School District school board voted 6-1 to shorten the school week to four days. Beginning in the 2023-24 school year, students in grades pre-K to 12 will attend classes from Tuesday to Friday, with each school day extended by 35 minutes per day.
NBC Connecticut
Nor'easter Brings Heavy Rain For Most, Some Snow to Parts of Connecticut
Snow began falling in northwest Connecticut as a nor'easter moved into the state Thursday evening. Most of the state is seeing rain Friday morning, but towns in the higher elevations of the Litchfield Hills have seen some snow through the early morning hours. Towns like Norfolk, Colebrook, and Hartland, which...
NBC Connecticut
Head-On Crash Closes Part of Route 8 in Winchester
Part of a busy roadway in Winchester has been shut down while police investigate a crash. This is all happened around 5:45 p.m. on North Main Street near Route 44. Police say two vehicles had collided head-on and injuries have been reported. The extent of those injuries are not yet known.
NBC Connecticut
Child Has Died of Influenza in Connecticut
A child from New Haven County has died from the flu, according to the state Department of Public Health. The child is under 10 years old, according to state officials, and this is the first pediatric influenza death of the season in the state. The child was between a newborn...
