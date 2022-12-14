ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilderland, NY

Dylan Scott to headline 2023 ‘Concert on the Course’

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16EDRa_0jiEj9xF00

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The highly anticipated 2023 Concert on the Course at Pinehaven Country Club, slated for Friday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m., will be headlined by multi-Platinum country singer Dylan Scott. He will be joined by special guest Jackson Dean, event sponsor 107.7 GNA announced on Wednesday.

Dylan Scott is best known for his number-one singles, “My Girl,” “Nobody,” and “New Truck.” He won the CMT Breakthrough Video of the Year Award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards for his music video for “Nobody.”

Fast-rising country singer-songwriter Jackson Dean’s current single “Don’t Come Lookin” recently reached No. 1 on the Billboard Charts and secured Dean as one of the youngest new stars in country music.

Zac Brown Band returns to SPAC in 2023

Tickets will go on sale on Monday, December 19 at 10 a.m. on the WGNA website . Presale tickets are $35 for General Admission, $55 for a Pit Pass, and $80 for VIP.

