Court-appointed manager says new water bill rate structure could be on tap for city of Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 40-year public works veteran put in charge of Jackson’s water system as part of a federal court order handed down earlier this week says it’s still too early to tell, but major changes could be in the works for the way customers are billed for and pay for water.
Mayor Miro Weinberger plans to try again to make Jon Murad Burlington’s permanent police chief
With the Burlington City Council leaning Democratic, Mayor Miro Weinberger said this week he will try to name Jon Murad as the permanent police chief, a position the city has not filled for three years. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mayor Miro Weinberger plans to try again to make Jon Murad Burlington’s permanent police chief.
Public Integrity student homelessness project breaks ground
The Center for Public Integrity is the only national investigative newsroom solely focusing on the causes and effects of inequality. Telling these stories well takes time, resources and expertise. Investigating inequality often requires employing the tools of social scientists to do original analyses. These techniques have been used by newsrooms...
Congress Moving Ahead on New State and Local Government Financial Reporting Rules
State and local governments could face time-consuming and costly new requirements around how they share financial information with the public under a provision that congressional negotiators attached to annual defense legislation released late Tuesday night. To the disappointment of state and local officials, language included in the National Defense Authorization...
hstoday.us
FEMA Announces Community-Driven Relocation Program, Shares Additional Resources for Tribal Communities
The Biden-Harris administration announced the launch of a new Voluntary Community-Driven Relocation program, led by the Department of the Interior, to assist tribal communities severely impacted by climate-related environmental threats. Through investments from President Joseph R. Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act, the Department of the Interior is...
