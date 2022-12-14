Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.Greyson FTucson, AZ
Legendary Restaurant Returns After Destroyed By FireGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant May Face Legal Action After Bad Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Celebrity Chef Doesn't Equate to Good TacosGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
KOLD-TV
Jim Click raises $1.5 million for Tucson charities
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Auto dealer Jim Click Jr. announced that his 2022 Millions for Tucson raffle raised a record amount of donations. According to a news release, the raffle raised $1.5 million, which will benefit 308 charities in the Tucson area. “Our community once again showed their...
insidetucsonbusiness.com
American Battery Factory moving into Tucson
American Battery Factory will build its headquarters and its first in a series of U.S. battery cell gigafactories in Tucson, according to a statement by Gov. Doug Ducey and ABF President and CEO Paul Charles. It will be the country’s largest gigafactory that produces lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells...
biztucson.com
BIO5’s Lisa Romero Named New Assistant VP in UArizona’s Office of Research, Innovation and Impact
Lisa Romero, a proven brand builder and native Tucsonan, brings three decades of experience developing and leading teams across academia, scientific, corporate and non-profit organizations to her new role as assistant VP of marketing and communications in the University of Arizona’s Office of Research, Innovation and Impact. Reporting directly...
Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona receives $25,000 donation
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is receiving a $25,000 funding boost from Bank of America, as part of its 'employee booster campaign.'
restaurantbusinessonline.com
A former Quiznos franchisee comes back to the brand
Parish Patel became a Quiznos operator in 2003, eventually opening four stores in the Tucson, Ariz., area. It was a good time to join the sandwich chain. Quiznos had more than 4,000 locations and counting and had emerged as a threat to Subway thanks to its unique toasted subs and edgy marketing.
KTAR.com
Medical lab company with Valley locations accused of false claims
PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against lab company Modern Vascular, which has multiple Arizona locations. Modern Vascular — which has locations in Mesa, Glendale, Tucson and Sun City — is accused of implementing a fraud scheme to receive over $50 million in false claims from Medicare from Jan. 1, 2017, through at least June 30, 2022.
KOLD-TV
Pet store operator agrees to pay restitution after fraud investigation
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Phoenix-based pet retailer has agreed to change its business practices and pay restitution after the Arizona Attorney General’s Office investigated the company for alleged violations of the Consumer Fraud Act. Companion Pets, Inc. agreed to pay $120,000 to the state, which will...
Valley pet stores must pay $120K following AG investigation
PHOENIX — A chain of Valley pet stores must pay the state $120,000 in restitution after they were investigated for allegedly not providing accurate information regarding where it was sourcing dogs from. The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced this week that local residents who had bought a puppy from...
What’s ahead for the Tucson economy?
We all live inside this economy and it has been a rough year but what can we expect from the year ahead?
biztucson.com
Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Listed as No. 75 of 100 Fastest Growing Companies
Tucson-based Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR has been named among the nation’s highest growth companies. Since 1999, Initiative for a Competitive Inner City names the 100 fastest-growing businesses in underserved communities in the United States to their Inner City 100 List. At the Dec. 8 annual Conference “Open for Business,” ICIC announced Cushman and Wakefield | PICOR as the 75th-ranked growth company based on revenue growth and job creation over four years.
biztucson.com
Laura C. Belleau
Laura C. Belleau, a partner in the Tucson firm of Karp & Weiss, has been named to the position of first VP in the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. She will take office as president in November 2024. The AAML is a national organization of over 1600 prominent family lawyers located in every state of the US who have taken tests and passed other rigorous challenges to become AAML Fellows. The organization promotes professionalism and excellence in the practice of family law.
yumadailynews.com
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Tucson
Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Tucson, AZ using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
biztucson.com
Crumbl Cookies Adds New Tucson Location
Tucson is about to get a whole lot sweeter when locally owned and operated The Landings Crumbl Cookies, located at 4850 S Landing Way opens its doors on Dec. 16. Store owners, Todd Tucker, Matt Rudder, Spencer Olson and Abby Olson say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats to cookie-crazed fans in Crumbl’s perfectly postable pink boxes. The store is open from 8am – 10pm on weekdays and 8am – 12am Fridays and Saturdays. Media, community members, and city officials are invited to join the celebration.
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Gets New Cannabis Infused Adult Beverages
For older adults living with chronic pain, there is an alternative to risking opioid addiction, and it pairs well with dinner, too. Sweet Dreams Vineyards, which makes and sells specialized cannabis drinks in Arizona, reports seeing an increase in the number of older adults turning to cannabis for pain relief. Their products are available in 18 dispensaries (and counting) throughout Arizona including locations in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Tucson.
birchrestaurant.com
Best Mexican restaurants in Tucson, AZ
When you think of Tucson, you might picture towering Saguaros and the most authentic Mexican cuisine. I will guide you through the best Mexican restaurants in town, because there is something for everyone, whether your budget is large or small. Before you can say “Salud” you’ll be stuffing your face with Arroz Con Pollo and Chile Rellenos.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Mayor shares vision for Tucson amid re-election announcement
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero delivered her vision for Tucson as an equitable, sustainable and thriving desert city during her 2022 State of the City on Dec. 1. Ahead of her third address, she announced her candidacy for re-election in the city’s 2023 election. The mayor recalled her first 100...
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.
Not all tacos are created equal.Photo byTai's Captures/UnsplashonUnsplash. Dust tickles at my nose. Kicked up by my pickup upon pulling in and yet to settle. A late afternoon summer sun blasts down on my already burned neck while heat blisters up from the parking lot. Aloft between a fiery sun and steaming ground below, it’s good to be the dust. Caught in a breeze that does nothing to help cool. It only brings more heat. Heat, and the aroma of grilled meat. It’s enough to almost forget the triple-digit heat.
biztucson.com
NASA’s SOFIA Aircraft Finds Permanent Home at Pima Air & Space Museum
NASA’s now-retired Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy aircraft will find a permanent home in the Pima Air & Space Museum in Tucson. The airplane made its final flight from NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Palmdale, Calif., to Tucson on Dec. 13. It landed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base before ultimately arriving at the museum.
28th Annual Downtown Parade of Lights Saturday, Dec. 17
The 28th annual Downtown Parade of Lights is Saturday evening, Dec. 17 in Armory Park. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m.
realestatedaily-news.com
Rancho Sahuarita Remains Committed to Supporting the Sahuarita Unified School District
The Rancho Sahuarita Community Comes Together to Support the Local School District and Help Provide the Best Future for Local Children. Sahuarita, Arizona - December 15, 2022 – As a result of this year’s election, Sahuarita voters passed two budget override continuations, which was the fifth successful voting result in support of the Sahuarita public school system. Rancho Sahuarita is a community that understands the value of quality education and has historically supported the work and efforts of the Sahuarita Unified School District (SUSD) to help keep its classes, programs, and teams well-funded, equipped, and thriving.
Comments / 0