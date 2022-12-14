Read full article on original website
BIO5’s Lisa Romero Named New Assistant VP in UArizona’s Office of Research, Innovation and Impact
Lisa Romero, a proven brand builder and native Tucsonan, brings three decades of experience developing and leading teams across academia, scientific, corporate and non-profit organizations to her new role as assistant VP of marketing and communications in the University of Arizona’s Office of Research, Innovation and Impact. Reporting directly...
realestatedaily-news.com
Rancho Sahuarita Remains Committed to Supporting the Sahuarita Unified School District
The Rancho Sahuarita Community Comes Together to Support the Local School District and Help Provide the Best Future for Local Children. Sahuarita, Arizona - December 15, 2022 – As a result of this year’s election, Sahuarita voters passed two budget override continuations, which was the fifth successful voting result in support of the Sahuarita public school system. Rancho Sahuarita is a community that understands the value of quality education and has historically supported the work and efforts of the Sahuarita Unified School District (SUSD) to help keep its classes, programs, and teams well-funded, equipped, and thriving.
Bureau of Indian Affairs adjusts electric power rates for the San Carlos Irrigation Project in Arizona
News Release U.S. Department of the InteriorBureau of Indian Affairs The Bureau of Indian Affairs today announced final electric power rate increases for the San Carlos Irrigation Project-Power Division for the first time in over 16 years. The final electric power rate increases have been published ...
insidetucsonbusiness.com
American Battery Factory moving into Tucson
American Battery Factory will build its headquarters and its first in a series of U.S. battery cell gigafactories in Tucson, according to a statement by Gov. Doug Ducey and ABF President and CEO Paul Charles. It will be the country’s largest gigafactory that produces lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells...
Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona receives $25,000 donation
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is receiving a $25,000 funding boost from Bank of America, as part of its 'employee booster campaign.'
biztucson.com
Laura C. Belleau
Laura C. Belleau, a partner in the Tucson firm of Karp & Weiss, has been named to the position of first VP in the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. She will take office as president in November 2024. The AAML is a national organization of over 1600 prominent family lawyers located in every state of the US who have taken tests and passed other rigorous challenges to become AAML Fellows. The organization promotes professionalism and excellence in the practice of family law.
KTAR.com
Medical lab company with Valley locations accused of false claims
PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against lab company Modern Vascular, which has multiple Arizona locations. Modern Vascular — which has locations in Mesa, Glendale, Tucson and Sun City — is accused of implementing a fraud scheme to receive over $50 million in false claims from Medicare from Jan. 1, 2017, through at least June 30, 2022.
biztucson.com
NASA’s SOFIA Aircraft Finds Permanent Home at Pima Air & Space Museum
NASA’s now-retired Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy aircraft will find a permanent home in the Pima Air & Space Museum in Tucson. The airplane made its final flight from NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Palmdale, Calif., to Tucson on Dec. 13. It landed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base before ultimately arriving at the museum.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Mayor shares vision for Tucson amid re-election announcement
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero delivered her vision for Tucson as an equitable, sustainable and thriving desert city during her 2022 State of the City on Dec. 1. Ahead of her third address, she announced her candidacy for re-election in the city’s 2023 election. The mayor recalled her first 100...
realestatedaily-news.com
Larsen Baker sells Corner Land at Kino Parkway and Benson Highway
Larsen Baker recently sold the remaining 2.05 acres of land at the northwest corner at Kino Parkway and Benson Highway to Split Rock Holdings, LLC. The land sold for $1,100,000 ($12.31 PSF). The new owner intends to use the land as a used car lot. Isaac Figueroa represented the seller,...
KOLD-TV
Lifesaving drug could be available over the counter by late March, meeting big need in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A life saving medication could soon be available over the counter. Narcan or Naloxone is used to reverse the effects of an overdose, and the FDA just granted priority review for Emergent BioSolutions’ Nasal Spray. If given the green light, the drug would...
Real News Network
Rail workers oust union president who backed labor deal
This story originally appeared in More Perfect Union on Dec. 14, 2022. It is shared here with permission. In a stunning upset, the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, the 28,000-member union of railroad workers, has elected a new president. Eddie Hall, a local officer out of Division 28 in Tucson, Arizona, won against incumbent Dennis Pierce with 53% of the membership-wide vote. Hall will take office on Jan. 1, pending official certification of the results, and will lead the larger of the two unions that make up the Teamsters Rail Conference.
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Gets New Cannabis Infused Adult Beverages
For older adults living with chronic pain, there is an alternative to risking opioid addiction, and it pairs well with dinner, too. Sweet Dreams Vineyards, which makes and sells specialized cannabis drinks in Arizona, reports seeing an increase in the number of older adults turning to cannabis for pain relief. Their products are available in 18 dispensaries (and counting) throughout Arizona including locations in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Tucson.
TEP: Nearly 4,000 customers experiencing power outage near Ajo Way
Tucson Electric Power says nearly 4,000 customers are out of service due to a power outage near W. Ajo Way.
Eastern Progress
Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to 2025 four-star forward Tounde Yessoufou
Arizona has offered a scholarship to four-star 2025 forward Tounde Yessoufou, a native of Benin now playing for St. Joseph High School in Santa Maria, California. Yessoufou is only the second class of 2025 player that Arizona is known to have offered so far, after Gilbert Perry's Koa Peat, indicating the selective Wildcats have strong interest in him.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
A former Quiznos franchisee comes back to the brand
Parish Patel became a Quiznos operator in 2003, eventually opening four stores in the Tucson, Ariz., area. It was a good time to join the sandwich chain. Quiznos had more than 4,000 locations and counting and had emerged as a threat to Subway thanks to its unique toasted subs and edgy marketing.
KOLD-TV
Some positive news as Pima County’s “tripledemic” rages on
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The “tripledemic” is still doing a job on Arizona, although according to the Pima County Health Department, there are some bright spots. The number of new RSV cases has begun to level off and may begin a downward trend if Pima County follows a nationwide trend.
KOLD-TV
Fight at high school in Tucson causes temporary lockdown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fight at a high school in Tucson caused a temporary lockdown on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Tucson Unified School District confirmed the incident happened at Rincon High during a lunch period. TUSD said two students got into a fight and a large group...
thisistucson.com
From thrifting to woodworking: this local maker makes handcrafted home items out of wood
Emily White has spent the last two years designing and crafting wooden houseware items with a tiny touch of Tucson for her online shop dubbed “La Vida. Taprūt.”. A small cactus silhouette, with roots beneath it, is delicately stamped into many of White’s designs including the cutting boards, paddles, catchalls and even wooden bench scrapers.
86th Annual Las Posadas procession happens Friday evening in Barrio Viejo
Students at Carrillo Communications and Creative Arts Magnet School will lead the procession. The event features food, entertainment and Folklorico.
