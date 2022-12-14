Read full article on original website
onfocus.news
Public Encouraged to be Mindful of Fallen Trees Across Sidewalks
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Due to heavy ice and snow build up on tree branches, several tree limbs have snapped off covering sidewalks throughout out the city of Marshfield. Please stay away from any fallen trees and/or wires for your own safety. If a tree is located on your...
onfocus.news
Festival Foods Brandy Slush Recipe
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Brandy slush is a must-have during the holiday season in Wisconsin!. In a large pot over medium heat, mix water and sugar. Let simmer for 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until sugar is dissolved and liquid is clear. Remove simple syrup from heat and let sit for 10 minutes.
Winter weather causing widespread power outages in rural Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WKBT) — Around 800 members are without power in Jackson County after winter weather caused widespread power outages, according to the Jackson Electric Cooperative. That is the total as of 5 p.m. Saturday. Outages have been reported since Thursday, and Jackson Electric posted on its Facebook page that heavy snow is also causing delays in power restoration....
onfocus.news
Possible New Restaurant Coming to Downtown Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – A possible new restaurant could be coming to downtown Marshfield. Dave Krause of MRDG, LLC presented to the City of Marshfield Common Council Tuesday evening, sharing details of the potential project. Krause (also of Forward Bank) spoke about a project that is being explored in...
WSAW
Communities ending snow emergencies earlier than expected
(WSAW) - Before the snow started falling, central Wisconsin communities declared snow emergencies in anticipation of Wednesday’s snowstorm. During a snow emergency, vehicles cannot be parked on streets to make it easier for plows. Vehicles parked on streets could be towed or ticketed at the owner’s expense. Cars...
Schofield restaurant closes without warning
A Schofield restaurant closed abruptly Monday without giving notice to employees, according to multiple messages from workers. Garden Pancake House, 508 Grand Ave., served breakfast, lunch and dinner with a wide-ranging menu, seven days per week. State records show Garden Pancake House was launched in 2021 by Araceli Morales. Marathon County land records show the property has an unpaid tax bill from 2021 for about $6,600 including fees.
WSAW
Ice, wind knock out power to thousands in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - About 12,000 customers woke up without power Thursday morning due to weather-related outages. As of 1:30 p.m. power was restored to about 2,000. And by 3:30 p.m., just more than 8,000 were without service. “Our crews are responding to and repairing scattered power outages caused by...
onfocus.news
School Closings and Cancellations: Wednesday December 14
***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Author: David Keech. David Keech is a math teacher in Wisconsin Rapids and public address...
onfocus.news
Winter Storm Warning Issued for Central Wisconsin Counties
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations between one tenth and two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 7 and 11 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
merrillfotonews.com
2022 preliminary gun deer hunt harvest statistics
On the heals of the 2022 gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released preliminary statistics related to the harvest, number of hunters, and safety during the season. Preliminary license sales. As of 11:59 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, sales for gun, bow, crossbow,...
Winter Weather Warnings, Snow Emergencies issued ahead of Wednesday night storm
MAUSTON, Wis. — Winter Storm Warnings were issued Wednesday for multiple counties in central Wisconsin ahead of an upcoming storm. Warnings were issued from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday for Juneau and Adams Counties, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said. Heavy snow is expected with accumulations between four and eight inches. The City of Lodi declared a snow...
merrillfotonews.com
Fire heavily damages 8th Street apartment in Merrill
On Dec. 5, 2022, at 11:21 p.m., the Merrill Fire Department (MFD) was dispatched to an apartment at 1210 E. 8th St. in Merrill for a report of a structure fire, with the caller saying her couch was on fire. Engine 61, Truck 63, and Medic 62 responded immediately with...
LIVE LOOK: I-94 near WIS 121 in Jackson County down to one lane due to semi that left roadway
Marathon County Sheriff: Don’t travel unless necessary
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is urging motorists to stay off the road Thursday morning unless absolutely necessary, as a winter storm continues to wreak havoc throughout the area. Wausau saw about 7 inches of snow since Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, with higher totals in communities...
waupacanow.com
Nuisance bear running amuck
A black bear is causing problems in a Waupaca subdivision. The neighborhood is at the end of South Western Avenue, past Little Wolf Automotive and the street branches off into three smaller lanes: Mead Drive, Charles Wright Drive and Sunridge Drive. Ald. Dmitri Martin, on behalf of Joni Radley, brought...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield School Board Discusses Results of Survey About Building Referendum
The Marshfield School Board heard the results of a survey gauging the support for a $99.5 million referendum at their Wednesday evening meeting. The Marshfield School District’s Facility Planning Committee has been discussing the project and sent out a community survey regarding the referendum. They received 1,516 responses, with the largest response from 65+ at 28% followed by 35-44 at 24%.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Common Council Hears Update Regarding 2022 Central Wisconsin State Fair
The Marshfield Common Council heard an update regarding the 2022 Central Wisconsin State Fair. Dale Christensen, Executive Director of the Central Wisconsin State Fair, stated they were on a record pace for attendance this year, but the weather acted up towards the end of the fair. When it was all said and done, they had around 54,000 visitors to the fair compared to around 50,000.
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Fire Department Responds to Semi on its Side
The Neillsville Fire Department responded to a report of a semi in the ditch early this morning. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, they received a call around 12:43am this morning of a semi on its side 100 yards west of Reesewood Avenue on Highway 10. The semi was traveling east, went around a curve, slid into the ditch, and tipped on its side.
onfocus.news
2022-23 Stanley-Boyd Orioles Boys Wrestling Schedule
Invitational 12-29-22 9:00AM Holmen Away vs. Holmen, Goodhue, La Crosse Central, Gale Ettrick Trempealeau, Caledonia Area Public Schools, Logan, Westby Area, Winona Senior, New Richmond, Lewiston-Altura, Eastview, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Wausau West, Viroqua, Cannon Falls, West Salem-Bangor, Hudson, Chatfield, Orono, Marshfield, Spencer, Aquinas, Sparta, Tomah HS, Adams-Friendship, DC Everest, Lodi, La Crescent-Hokah, Stoughton, Pulaski, Luxemburg-Casco, Stratford, Cashton, Verona Area, North Crawford, Athens, Auburndale, Belmont, Boscobel, Cuba City, Dodgeville, Evansville, Ithaca, Kickapoo, Mauston, Mineral Point, Monroe, Mount Horeb, Nekoosa, New Lisbon, Oconto Falls Panthers, Port Washington, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center, River Valley, Riverdale, Royall, Sheboygan Falls, Waunakee, DeSoto, South St. Paul, Medford, Bay Port, Lancaster, Iowa-Grant, Hastings, Baraboo, Bloomington Kennedy.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports – November 25 to December 11
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Reports submitted by Marshfield Police Department:. During a traffic stop, K-9 Rika indicated to a controlled substance in a vehicle. Following a search a female was found to be in possession of multiple prescriptions that were not prescribed to her. One pill bottle also contained THC residue. The female was transported to jail on a probation hold. A request for charges will be forwarded to the Wood County District Attorney’s office for their review.
