The Marshfield Common Council heard an update regarding the 2022 Central Wisconsin State Fair. Dale Christensen, Executive Director of the Central Wisconsin State Fair, stated they were on a record pace for attendance this year, but the weather acted up towards the end of the fair. When it was all said and done, they had around 54,000 visitors to the fair compared to around 50,000.

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO